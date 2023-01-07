ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Rozier, record 1st quarter lead Hornets past Bucks 138-109

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YcRo0_0k6VQ89W00

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Terry Rozier scored a season-high 39 points and the Charlotte Hornets matched an NBA record with 51 in the first quarter of a 138-109 rout of the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night.

Charlotte’s 51-point outburst tied the NBA mark for a first quarter set by Golden State against Denver in 2019. It also was a franchise record for most points in any period.

“We made a bunch of shots early. We played really four good quarters,” Hornets coach Steve Clifford said. “The starters were terrific, they set a tone. The guys that came off the bench played well, too. It was the most sustained good solid play we’ve had so far this year.”

Milwaukee star Giannis Antetokounmpo, who entered third in the league in scoring at 32.7 points per game, had a season-low nine in 22 minutes. He shot 2 of 7 from the field and 5 for 11 at the foul line. Antetokounmpo’s previous low this season was 16 points on two occasions.

Bobby Portis had 19 points and 12 rebounds in his sixth consecutive double-double for the Bucks, who have lost six of nine.

“We haven’t matched what it takes to be competitive in an NBA game on multiple occasions now,” coach Mike Budenholzer said. “And, it’s concerning.”

LaMelo Ball added 24 points and P.J. Washington had 23 for the Hornets, whose 10-29 record entering the game was tied for worst in the NBA.

“Those guys are a great team, one of the better teams in the league,” Washington said. “We knew we had to keep the pressure up and we knew we had to keep doing what we were doing and attacking. Credit to everybody. Everybody came ready to play, everybody was locked in.”

Charlotte had a 35-1 advantage in points off turnovers, forcing 17 while committing just five. The Hornets also had a 24-11 edge in second-chance points.

“They found ways to score the basketball off of the extra possessions that we gave them that we can’t afford to give,” Milwaukee’s Pat Connaughton said.

Charlotte led 51-28 after the first quarter and pushed the lead to 84-60 at halftime, hitting 14 of 30 3-pointers. The 84 points were the second-most in any half in franchise history, trailing only 87 by the Hornets in the second half last season during a 156-128 win at Indiana.

Rozier had 25 points in the first half on 10-of-17 shooting, including 5 of 11 from deep. Ball was 6 of 9 on 3-pointers en route to 19 points before the break.

Charlotte led 112-87 entering the fourth quarter.

The Hornets, whose biggest lead of the first quarter was 45-17, hit 20 of 29 shots in the opening period for 69%, including 7 of 14 beyond the arc.

“We didn’t play great defense. They got a lot of offensive rebounds, they shot very well, they played well in transition,” said Bucks center Brook Lopez. “It was a number of things, it wasn’t just any one thing.”

TIP-INS

Hornets: F Gordon Hayward (left hamstring soreness) missed his second consecutive game. ... Charlotte opened a four-game trip and plays eight of its next 10 on the road.

Bucks: G George Hill, listed at 6-foot-4 and 190 pounds, said he has gained back six of the 10 pounds he lost in five days with a recent non-COVID-19 illness that forced him to miss the last four games. “We’ve had a few jokes about how could George lose 10 pounds?” Budenholzer said. Hill entered the game in the fourth quarter. … F Khris Middleton, out since Dec. 15 with right knee soreness, was again inactive but has been on the court the last couple of days, Budenholzer said. Middleton is expected to make the upcoming four-game road trip, but Budenholzer would not say if he’s expected to play.

Hornets: At Indiana on Sunday.

Bucks: At the New York Knicks on Monday.

___

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’

The pressure of hitting a game-winning shot in basketball and winning a car on The Price is Right probably has some similarities. For Jared Jeffries, he now has the experience of doing both. The former Indiana Hooser star played and won a brand new car during Monday’s episode of The Price is Right. After winning a couple Read more... The post Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Larry Brown Sports

Infamous ex-NBA guard now pursuing career as referee

One former NBA player is attempting quite the second act. Bleacher Report revealed this week that ex-Los Angeles Lakers guard Smush Parker is working towards a career as an NBA official. Parker had previously shared pictures to Instagram of himself at referee camp as well as working games in The Basketball League (TBL), an independent... The post Infamous ex-NBA guard now pursuing career as referee appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Sportico

Former NBA Star Allen Iverson Signs Deal With Authentic Brands Group

Authentic Brands Group has made a deal with basketball great Allen Iverson to develop opportunities in the entertainment, endorsement and strategic partnership space, per Deadline. Iverson’s outspoken nature earned him the nickname The Answer, which became the theme of his longstanding relationship with Reebok, which Authentic acquired a year ago. Iverson is in the 26th year of his lifetime partnership with the brand, and they want to step it up. Spanning 14 seasons and seven All-NBA teams, Iverson had a long-term tenure with the NBA. He is regarded as one of the best scorers in NBA history, is an 11-time NBA all-star, won Most Valuable...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC Sports

NBA: Westbrook did not foul Fox on last-second shot vs. Lakers

There were several calls in the last two minutes of the Kings' 136-134 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers that didn't sit well with Sacramento players or fans. The NBA's Last Two Minute Report, released Sunday, won't change those feelings. Trailing by two points in the final seconds, De'Aaron Fox...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game

Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Blazers news: Refs botch absurd call on Pascal Siakam error that cost Portland their challenge

The NBA’s officiating isn’t a product that is getting widespread acclaim for a number of reasons For one, it is consistently inconsistent. A lot of times, NBA referees also make poor calls that will make anyone question how they got their jobs in the first place. Take for example this hilariously bad call in the fourth quarter of the game between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Toronto Raptors.
PORTLAND, OR
Yardbarker

The Sacramento Kings Are Signing A 5-Year Veteran

The Sacramento Kings are in the middle of a solid start to the 2022-23 NBA season. They have gone 20-18 in 38 games, which has them as the fifth seed in the Western Conference. On Sunday afternoon, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that they are signing five-year NBA veteran PJ Dozier...
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Associated Press

Montgomery, Brind'Amour, DeBoer, Cassidy to coach All-Stars

Boston’s Jim Montgomery will coach the Atlantic Division, Carolina’s Rod Brind’Amour the Metropolitan, Dallas’ Peter DeBoer the Central and Vegas’ Bruce Cassidy the Pacific at NHL All-Star Weekend. They were chosen because each of their teams is atop the division at the midway point of the season. The league announced the All-Star coaches Wednesday, less than a week after revealing the first 32 players picked for the Feb. 3-4 event in Sunrise, Florida. Montgomery’s Bruins are atop the league standings at 68 points and on pace to break the record for the best regular season in NHL history. DeBoer’s Stars and Cassidy’s Golden Knights are tied for first in the Western Conference. All three are in their first year with a new team after DeBoer was fired by Vegas and Cassidy by Boston. DeBoer coached the Pacific in the annual All-Star Weekend skills competition and 3-on-3 tournament last year in Las Vegas.
FLORIDA STATE
msn.com

Golden Nuggets: Bring on Seattle

“The 49ers defense is consistently susceptible on underneath throws. Hufanga, rather than working the angle to direct ball-carriers back towards help, bursts downhill where he’s frequently cut out of plays...He’s costing the 49ers, and offenses have recognized his desire to time snaps, and attack the backfield. Against the Raiders, he was clearly responsible for the first touchdown to Darren Waller, biting on a play-action fake. He recognized it the second time around and needs to continue to make those adjustments...He needs to be steadier in the playoffs. Consistent playmaking isn’t a necessity from safeties in this defense. Most of Tashaun Gipson Sr.’s team-leading five interceptions, including the two on Sunday, came from defensive line pressure and remaining sound on the backend.”
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
614K+
Post
656M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy