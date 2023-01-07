Read full article on original website
Related
WJHG-TV
Man robs Holmes County store at gunpoint, found in Alabama
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Holmes County Sheriff’s deputies said man who robbed a store at gunpoint was found and taken into custody in Alabama. Deputies shared a video to social media Saturday, showing a man wearing a mask and pulling out a gun in the State Line Liquors store on Highway 179A.
Troy Messenger
Jerry Williams retires as Pike County Coroner
Pike County Coroner Jerry Williams will officially retire on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, after serving Pike County for 40 years. A reception will be held in his honor at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Pike County Courthouse Main Courtroom. The public is invited. Williams said he is very appreciative of...
Greenville Advocate
Car abandoned in Hayneville linked to Tuscaloosa murders
Multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating an abandoned car found Sunday afternoon on Lowndes County Road 26 in Hayneville that officers believe is linked to the bodies of two murdered men in Tuscaloosa County. Lowndes County Sheriff Chris West confirmed the vehicle is related to the Tuscaloosa murders, but despite...
wdhn.com
Family honors the life of Elba man who died in a tragic fishing accident
ELBA, Ala. (WDHN) — A Coffee County family is remembering the life of a relative whose body was found in the Yellow River in Florida after nearly a week of searching. Alvie “Pete” Anderson was on a boat with one other person on the Yellow River in Okaloosa County just before the new year.
wvtm13.com
2 bodies found along interstate in Tuscaloosa County
FOSTERS, Ala. — UPDATE: Police in Hayneville say an abandoned vehicle was found which they believe is connected to the two deaths in Tuscaloosa County. The vehicle was discovered around 10 a.m. on County Road 26 near the Dollar General store on Highway 21 in Lowndes County. ----- Tuscaloosa...
violetskyadventures.com
The Grave of Hank Williams and his wife Audrey
Known for being one of the greatest country music singers of all time, Hank Williams career rose and fell in such a short span but his legacy has lived on. Passing away suddenly at the age of 29, Hank Williams music and fans have long held their popularity. His burial site in Montgomery, Alabama is marked for visitors to pay tribute to the once “King of Country Music”.
wtvy.com
Dothan youth organization rallying to end gun violence
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Young people in the Dothan community are speaking out against gun violence. The group Time Youth Dothan held a rally in front of the Houston County Courthouse to spread their message. Young men prayed together and held signs with words of encouragement to turn to faith...
Troy Messenger
CHHS wrestlers compete at St. James tournament
Members of the Charles Henderson High School wrestling team traveled to Montgomery to compete in Saint James High School’s 2023 Julian McPhillips Invitational. Charles Henderson’s Brayden Nowling competed at 154 pounds, while Blake Barron competed at 184 pounds. Both Nowling and Barron went 0-2 in the tournament. Nowling...
WSFA
Salem man killed in Russell County crash
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating an early morning crash in Russell County that claimed the life of a Salem man. According to ALEA, Joshua R. Woodard, 28, was killed when the 2013 Chevrolet Silverado he was driving left the roadway, struck a tree and overturned. Troopers said Woodard was not using a seatbelt at the time of the wreck.
wdhn.com
Coffee and Pike County district attorney to resign
(WDHN) — WDHN News has learned a local district attorney is planning to step down. Tom Anderson plans to resign as full-time district attorney for Coffee and Pike counties. He was just re-elected last November as D.A. for the twelfth judicial district, which includes those two counties. He has...
wdhn.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Storm Pipe removal causes traffic changes on Ross Clark Circle
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Monday, January 9th MidSouth Construction will be removing the old storm pipe across the McDonald’s and Shops at the Circle Driveway at the traffic signal on Ross Clark Circle. While crews complete this work, the left turn lane on the southbound lane will be...
Mississippi representative’s daughter found safe in Florida
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The daughter of a Mississippi state representative has been found safe after being reported missing days earlier. On Tuesday, Rep. De’Keither Stamps (D-District 66) announced his 17-year-old daughter, Kristian Stamps, was missing and had been last seen driving a 2008 Honda Accord in Enterprise, Alabama. On Friday, Stamps announced his daughter […]
WSFA
Family thankful to be alive after Montgomery tornado
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - From monster machinery to simple rakes and gloves, crews could be seen picking up the mess in Montgomery’s Halcyon neighborhood Thursday. One home’s roof was swept away, and neighbors said a red truck out front was blown off the street. “Before this thing happened,...
Alabama man killed early Sunday when truck hit tree, flips over
An Alabama man was killed early Sunday morning when his truck struck a tree and overturned, Alabama state troopers said. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 1:38 a.m. Sunday, and claimed the life of a Salem, Alabama, man. Joshua R. Woodard, 28, was fatally injured when the 2013 Chevrolet Silverado...
Troy Messenger
Lady Dawgs dominate Opp
The Pike County Lady Bulldogs thumped the Opp Lady Bobcats by a score of 46-18 on Friday to pick up a dominant Class 3A, Area 4 win. The Lady Bulldogs held Opp to under eight points in each of the four quarters. In fact, Opp didn’t surpass 10 points until the third quarter.
Troy Messenger
Pike Lib bests ACA, PCHS falls to Opp
The Pike Liberal Arts Patriots picked up a 44-38 home win over the Alabama Christian Academy Eagles on Friday. The Patriots held ACA to under 10 points in each of the first three quarters of play. PLAS led 12-9 going into the second quarter and held a 25-17 lead at halftime. The Patriots swelled that lead to 36-22 heading into the final period. ACA attempted to rally, outscoring the Patriots 16-8 in the period, but it was far too little, too late as Pike Lib held on for the win.
5 Montgomery colleges, police, sheriff, sign agreement to fight campus crime
Universities and law enforcement agencies in Montgomery signed a memorandum of understanding today that officials said would improve coordination of information, training, and investigations into acts of violence on campus. Alabama State University, Auburn University at Montgomery, Faulkner University, Huntingdon College, and Troy University at Montgomery signed the MOU today...
Former Alabama wide receiver transferring to different school than he first announced
Christian Leary, a wide receiver who spent the past two seasons at Alabama, announced Sunday that he is transferring to Georgia Tech. It is a change of direction for Leary, who entered the NCAA transfer portal in December and announced Dec. 13 that he was transferring to Central Florida. Leary...
Greenville Advocate
Ramer man dies in crash on Highway 31
A Ramer man, Aaron Michael Bridges, 33, died Wednesday night in a single-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 31, just north of Greenville. At approximately 10:20 p.m., Bridges’ 1996 Ford Explorer left the roadway, overturned, and struck an embankment. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Senior Trooper Kendra McKinney, Troopers...
WTOK-TV
Woman killed at Montgomery airport identified; former co-worker speaks out
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Communications Workers of America, a labor union that represents American Airlines subsidiary Piedmont Airlines, has confirmed the name of the victim killed in a job site accident at Montgomery Regional Airport. Courtney Edwards was killed New Year’s Eve after walking towards a plane and being...
Comments / 0