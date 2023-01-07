The Pike Liberal Arts Patriots picked up a 44-38 home win over the Alabama Christian Academy Eagles on Friday. The Patriots held ACA to under 10 points in each of the first three quarters of play. PLAS led 12-9 going into the second quarter and held a 25-17 lead at halftime. The Patriots swelled that lead to 36-22 heading into the final period. ACA attempted to rally, outscoring the Patriots 16-8 in the period, but it was far too little, too late as Pike Lib held on for the win.

