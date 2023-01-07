Read full article on original website
1 dead, 2 hurt in crash on Route 16 in Ossipee, state police say
OSSIPEE, N.H. — One person is dead after a crash on Route 16 in Ossipee on Tuesday morning, according to New Hampshire State Police. The crash occurred before 11 a.m. near Pine River Pond Road. The crash led to the closure of Route 16 in the area of the...
Hudson firefighter killed in 2-vehicle crash on Route 102
HUDSON, NH –A Hudson firefighter was the victim of a fatal motorcycle accident late Monday night in Hudson. Lt. Todd J. Berube, 43, died from injuries sustained in the crash, which happened Jan. 9, 2023 at about 6 p.m. in the area of 297 Derry Street, Route 102. The accident involved another vehicle, identified by authorities as a 2018 Mazda 3 sedan. The driver of the Mazda was not injured. Lt. Berube was wearing a helmet, and police said drugs nor alcohol were factors in the accident, which remains under investigation.
8 people displaced after fire at Nashua home
NASHUA, N.H. — Eight people are displaced after a fire at a multi-family home in Nashua Tuesday night. Flames and smoke were seen coming from the home on Jefferson Street around 5:45 p.m. Everyone inside got out safely. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Crash Causes Serious Injuries, Closes Route 1 at I-95 in Dedham
A car crash on U.S. Route 1 caused serious injuries, knocked down utility wires and closed more than one highway in Dedham, Massachusetts, near Westwood on Monday, officials said. The crash took place at the intersection of Route 1, which was closed in both directions, and Interstate 95, which was...
Driver cited after pickup truck crashes into home
TEMPLETON — The driver of a pickup truck has been cited for speeding and a marked lanes violation after crashing into an Elm Street home early Sunday. Templeton police and fire crews responded to 95 Elm St. at 1:49 a.m. for a single-vehicle crash into a home that sustained significant damage, forcing residents...
Police: NH woman steals car, speeds away from officers, crashes into utility pole
SALEM, N.H. — A New Hampshire woman is facing multiple charges after allegedly stealing a car from a convenience store Friday night and crashing it into a utility pole. Mary Fairfield, 30, of Amherst, New Hampshire, was charged with theft by unauthorized taking, two counts of disobeying an officer, conduct after an accident, resisting arrest, driving after suspension from DUI, false report to law enforcement, and breach of bail.
Head-on crash under investigation in Merrimack
MERRIMACK, N.H. — Merrimack Police investigated a head-on crash that closed Continental Boulevard Friday evening that was described as serious. The crash happened shortly after 7 p.m. near Bailey Court. Two vehicles were involved. Officers did not release any information on possible injuries or what led to the crash.
Burglar arrested after Hillsborough County break-in
NEW IPSWICH — A 48-year-old man was arrested in New Ipswich, New Hampshire on Sunday. Authorities were notified of a burglary and theft at the New Ipswich Market at Turnpike Road at around 5:00 a.m. Employees reported that they arrived at the store to find that someone smashed out...
Man Arrested Twice Saturday In Manchester
A 37-year-old Manchester man was arrested twice on Saturday. Manchesterinklink.com reported police responded to a Concord Street address around 11:15 a.m. and Rocky Garcia was charged with second-degree assault. He was released later on the personal recognizance. Around 7 p.m., officers returned to the same address and Garcia was charged with simple assault, stalking and resisting arrest.
Police recruits in New Hampshire required to train for potentially deadly situations
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — An investigation into the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old in Gilford is calling attention to the training officers go through to learn how to handle such situations on the job. Mischa Fay, 17, was shot and killed on Jan. 1 at his Gilford home after...
Woman stabbed during Quincy road rage incident
QUINCY, Mass — A woman was stabbed during a road rage incident in Quincy Saturday afternoon. According to Massachusetts State Police, troopers responded to the area of Quincy Shore Drive and Bay State Road for a road rage incident at approximately 4:50 p.m. Upon arriving at the scene, troopers...
Firefighters battle blaze in Lynn
LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters battled a multi-alarm blaze that broke out in Lynn on Saturday. Crews responding to a reported structure fire on Valley Avenue determined a fire that started in the basement had burned its way to the upper floors. The residents got out of the building safely.
New arrest made in connection with November drug raid in Springfield
Michael Cotter, 32, was arrested last week in Charlestown, New Hampshire, according to an arrest warrant filed on behalf of the FBI. He’s the fourth person arrested in connection with a Nov. 30 drug raid in Springfield in which federal law enforcement descended on the town. Read the story on VTDigger here: New arrest made in connection with November drug raid in Springfield.
Body found in Bedford, New Hampshire identified
BEDFORD — Investigators have identified a previously unidentified female body found in Bedford, New Hampshire in 1971 as Katherine Ann Alston of Boston, Massachusetts. Katherine’s family and friends have been notified and investigators are now asking for the public’s help in identifying her killer. On October 6,...
Gas Mix-Up at Speedway in Southie Causes Damage to Many a Car
Imagine filling up your car’s tank with what you thought was premium gas only to discover that it was in fact diesel. Good lord!. According to WCVB, last month, many drivers who went to the Speedway on Old Colony Avenue for gas, experienced just that – they filled up their tank with diesel, not premium fuel.
Officials release names of NH officers involved in fatal shooting of teen
On Saturday, the New Hampshire Attorney General released the names of the two Gilford Police officers who were involved in the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Mischa Fay, who police say was armed with a knife. On Jan. 1, two Gilford police officers received a report at 9:52 p.m. of a...
