HUDSON, NH –A Hudson firefighter was the victim of a fatal motorcycle accident late Monday night in Hudson. Lt. Todd J. Berube, 43, died from injuries sustained in the crash, which happened Jan. 9, 2023 at about 6 p.m. in the area of 297 Derry Street, Route 102. The accident involved another vehicle, identified by authorities as a 2018 Mazda 3 sedan. The driver of the Mazda was not injured. Lt. Berube was wearing a helmet, and police said drugs nor alcohol were factors in the accident, which remains under investigation.

HUDSON, NH ・ 1 DAY AGO