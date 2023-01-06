Read full article on original website
Outlook Online
Maggie Mae's Bookshop celebrates expansion to new location
Downtown Gresham’s bookshop has more than tripled in size thanks to a move a few blocks away — allowing readers more shelves to peruse and space to stretch out with a cozy book. Maggie Mae's Bookshop. Where: 50 N.W. First St. Hours: 11 a.m.-5p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; noon-4 p.m. Sunday.
Outlook Online
My View: The Menorah lights a message of faith for the entire year
This year history was made with three community Menorah lighting events held in the cities of Gresham, Wood Village and Sandy. To see all of the many people who came out to participate, braving the rain and cold, in order to celebrate Chanukah shows a lot for our county and the positive direction it is headed.
Outlook Online
Wood Village welcomes write-in Councilor Mark Clark
No one was more surprised on election night than the newest city councilor in Wood Village. Mark Clark and his wife Mary had already sent in their ballots with a blank spot left for Position 1, which had no one file for the seat formerly held by Councilor Bruce Nissen, who did not seek reelection, when a group of his neighbors began a grassroots campaign days before election night.
hereisoregon.com
Backyard Habitat program grows to 10,000 Oregon gardens
For Portland’s Debbie Guthrie, the Backyard Habitat Certification Program run by Portland Audubon and the Columbia Land Trust is “therapy.”. For Hillsboro’s Charmaine Guillory, “it’s a way to stay grounded and sane.”. Karli Del Biondo of Milwaukie said it introduced her to “the only way...
The Portland Mercury
YOUR SUNDAY READING LIST: Commissioner Switcheroo, a Deadly Rose Quarter Plan, and Who's Not Invited Back to 2023!
GOOD MORNING, SUNDAY! It's the perfect time to catch up on some of the great reporting and stories the Mercury churned out this week! (PRO TIP: If you despise being "the last to know," then be one of the first to know by signing up for Mercury newsletters! All the latest stories shipped directly to your email's in-box... and then... YOUR HEAD.)
Outlook Online
Gresham Chamber 'Adopt-A-Cop' leads to police wellness room upgrades
Local pride in Gresham police officers led to an outpouring of thanks and support that will fund needed enhancements to the department’s wellness room, where officers can decompress. The second-annual Adopt-A-Cop, helmed by the Gresham Area Chamber of Commerce in December, was a chance for businesses and community members...
kptv.com
Oregon Food Bank helping Oregonians facing food insecurity
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The FOX 12 Hunger Free Project enters the new year as we find new challenges and old ones too, for a lot of Oregonians. One of the quiet struggles that can fly under the radar is food insecurity. According to the Oregon Food Bank, right now...
beavertonvalleytimes.com
Construction plans emerge for former Albertson's in Cedar Mill
The planning firm tasked with remodeling most of the Peterkort Towne Square in Cedar Mill has set its sights on one of the largest empty storefronts in Washington County: the former Albertson's grocery store there. Baysinger Partners Architecture presented the most recent iteration of the plans to turn the 50,000-square-foot...
WWEEK
After a Sold-Out Screening, the Clinton Street Theater Has Added Another Showing of “Cat Daddies”
Apparently, the audiences that made Kedi (the 2016 documentary about street cats in Istanbul) a staple at Portland cinemas are more than ready to come back to the movies. After selling out, the Clinton Street Theater has added yet another screening of Cat Daddies, a documentary about “a diverse group of men whose lives have been forever changed by their love of cats.”
philomathnews.com
Veteran Volunteer Program looking for individuals
The Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs is seeking individuals in Benton, Linn and Marion counties who are interested in serving aging veterans in their own communities through the Veteran Volunteer Program. The goal of the program is to equip volunteers with information so they can help educate and connect...
kykn.com
January Homeless Count Needs Hundreds of Volunteers
The Mid-Willamette Valley Homeless Alliance is working to recruit 680 volunteers for Salem’s Point-in-Time Count. This annual nationwide census will be January 24, 25 and 28 this year. It will help our community gather information on the total number and key characteristics of individuals and households experiencing homelessness. Over...
The Lake Oswego Review
Lake Oswego residents bear the brunt of ineffective stormwater facility
A sense of dread washes over Judy and Jeff Harris when heavy rainfall splatters Fifth Street before rushing down the roadway and settling in their front yard. During vacations, Judy and Jeff check their weather applications diligently and, when rainfall is expected, they worry that their property will incur damage from water resting atop it.
kptv.com
Sam Adams resigns as Wheeler’s Director of Strategic Innovations citing health concerns
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Sam Adams, the former Mayor of Portland and current Director of Strategic Innovations for Mayor Ted Wheeler, has announced he’ll be resigning from his role due to health. In an announcement Tuesday, Adams cited his resignation was due to chronic anemia. “It saps my...
foodgressing.com
Hot Chocolate Festival Vancouver 2023: Participants, Dates, Flavours, Map
One of the most anticipated Vancouver BC festivals, the Hot Chocolate Festival 2023, is making its return. The 13th annual Hot Chocolate Festival Vancouver 2023 is happening January 14 – February 14, 2023. Participating Restaurants/Vendors/Cafes. This year, there are 66 vendors, 95 locations offering 143 flavours. 49th Parallel Coffee...
KATU.com
Co-owner in Portland animal shelter abuse case to plead guilty, 117 animals seized
PORTLAND, Ore. — A 55-year-old woman is due to plead guilty to several charges related to animal abuse at a shelter she helped operate. Tori Head, 55, is scheduled to plead guilty to several charges in Multnomah County Court Tuesday afternoon. Head will get five years probation and be banned from owning any domestic animals or working in an animal care facility according to a plea agreement.
‘I was paralyzed:’ Homeless people protect Portland man from attack
PORTLAND, Ore. — Four windswept tents lined the corner of Southwest 14th Avenue and Salmon Street Sunday morning. It’s a busy intersection with nothing but an old tree to protect the homeless people from the elements. “It really breaks my heart to see every day,” said Jakob Hollenbeck...
Too many Oregon children can’t read. Should districts be forced to drop discredited curriculum?
Like pretty much any middle school kid, Greyson Chavez of Beaverton just wants to fit in with his classmates. When they’d go out to eat, he’d always ask for the same thing— a cheeseburger, say – because he didn’t want anyone to know that he couldn’t read the menu.
Kaiser Permanente nurses to picket at Sunnyside Medical Center
Nurses in Oregon and Southwest Washington are set to picket outside Kaiser Permanente’s Sunnyside Medical Center in Clackamas on Jan. 13 to protest the ongoing staffing crisis that employees say have caused hazardous working conditions for hospital employees.
New street posts near Jefferson High School meant to prevent drive-by shootings
The Portland Bureau of Transportation hopes new, reflective delineator posts installed near Jefferson High School will help prevent opportunities for future drive-by shootings.
U.S. Bancorp Tower, Oregon’s largest office building, faces loss of two major tenants
Portland law firm Miller Nash and Bay Area internet pollster SurveyMonkey are leaving the U.S. Bancorp Tower. The moves will leave about 100,000 square feet of vacant office space in the iconic “Big Pink,” Oregon’s second tallest building and its largest office building, and suggests the recent weakness of the downtown office market will continue in 2023.
