Woman tied to Northeast Heights apartment murder in custody
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A second suspect is now in custody for a murder at a Northeast Heights apartment in 2022. Investigators say Maria Acosta and her boyfriend, Derrik Bonner, went to the Copper Ridge Apartments located at 557 Tramway Blvd. N.E. last August to get her belongings from her ex, David Salazar. Police say Bonner […]
KOAT 7
Albuquerque Police locate tiger cub after responding to a shooting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Police Department officers found a young tiger inside a Southeast Albuquerque home. The units were responding to a home shooting. APD learned of shots being fired on Indiana Street SE Tuesday afternoon. Before arriving, officers were alerted of a person shot in the leg near the area.
denver7.com
Police: Suspect in custody in connection to shootings at homes and business of NM elected officials
Authorities in New Mexico announced Monday that they have a suspect in custody following shootings in areas associated with six local elected leaders. The name and motive of the alleged shooter were not released. However, Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina said they have a firearm in their possession linked to one of the shootings.
KRQE News 13
Clovis man arrested after dog poop left at NMSP office
KOAT 7
Fatal crash under investigation in Southeast Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Police Department officers are investigating a fatal crash that happened at Garcia Street NE and Central Avenue SE. A moped and vehicle hit each other Tuesday night. The driver of the moped was transported to the hospital and died there, according to APD. The area...
2020 North Valley murder suspect refuses plea deal
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man charged with murder told the state he doesn’t want to take a plea deal in his case. Jesus Javier Torres Jr. is accused of murdering Raymond Lovato. The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office found Lovato’s body at his home near Second and Paseo back in September 2020. Deputies were able to […]
Woman who admitted to murder to be released from jail
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman who police say was the mastermind behind a 2019 armed robbery turned murder will soon be released from jail. Soon to be 21-year-old Alexis Pina has been locked up for about three years after luring Calvin Kelly into a parking lot of an apartment complex near Juan Tabo and Candelaria, […]
FBI says felon had more than $100,000 worth of stolen items in home, storage unit
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI is looking for a convicted felon they say had dozens of firearms and more than $100,000 worth of suspected stolen items. Detectives are looking for 51-year-old Leonard John Lucero after they found the items at his home and storage unit. “We have the obvious power tools and things that you […]
KOAT 7
Man charged with strangulation after standoff in Santa Fe
SANTA FE, N.M. — After responding Saturday morning to a call from a local hospital that a woman had been battered, Santa Fe Police Department (SFPD) officers went to an apartment on South Meadows Road, intending to arrest the man she said had assaulted her. The woman's injuries indicated...
Woman involved in crime spree avoids prison time
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Alexis Abeyta, the woman involved in an armed robbery spree across the metro will avoid prison time. Investigators say Abyeta along with the father of her child, Adrian Aragon, hit multiple stores from January to April in 2021. A judge chose not to sentence Abeyta to corrections, instead ordering her to New […]
Road rage shooting allegedly involved Valencia high students
LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – A Valencia High School student has been arrested for an alleged road rage shooting last week. The sheriff’s office says it happened on the 100 block of Van Camp in El Cerro Mission on Thursday. Several shots were fired and hit a vehicle. Inside the vehicle were several Valencia high students. […]
104.1 WIKY
Suspect arrested in shootings at New Mexico officials’ homes
(Reuters) – Police in New Mexico on Monday said they had arrested a suspect in connection with shootings at the homes and offices of six elected Democratic officials. Albuquerque police Chief Harold Medina said a firearm had also been retrieved in connection with the attacks that began in early December.
Man accused of strangling woman, barricading himself in apartment in Santa Fe
The suspect was a 27-year-old man.
New Mexico authorities look to keep man with long criminal history behind bars
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque suspect with a high profile history of crimes as a teenager is now back in trouble as an adult. 21-year-old Keisean Anderson has had run-ins with police dating back more than five years. Those include pulling a machete on an Alberton’s employee and breaking into police cars. Anderson is no stranger […]
Police: One in custody, linked to shots fired at homes & offices of Albuquerque elected leaders
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police say a man is in custody and thought to be linked to at least one shooting at the homes and offices of Albuquerque-area elected leaders in December and January. APD made the announcement at a sudden and brief news conference Monday afternoon. The man who has been placed in custody has not […]
KOAT 7
Albuquerque man hit and killed crossing interstate
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico State Police is investigating a fatal crash that took place on Interstate 25 Monday night. A man was attempting to cross four lanes of southbound traffic near Gibson Boulevard. Eventually, the man identified as 43-year-old Ledonta Jenkins was fatally struck by a brown Hyundai Sonata.
KRQE News 13
Man convicted in 2008 murder kills sister and himself, police say
LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Los Alamos Police say a man convicted in a 2008 murder shot and killed his sister before turning the gun on himself. Officers found the bodies of 69-year-old Jack Markham and 63-year-old Beverly Warner at a home on Pueblo Drive in Los Alamos early Wednesday evening.
How often does Albuquerque complain about police driving?
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – They’re a constant on Albuquerque Police cars, and chances are you’ve probably seen at least one – on the back of every marked patrol car is a question for others: “How’s my driving?” But how often do people actually report police driving? To find out, KRQE News 13 submitted a records request […]
KRQE News 13
Downtown stabbing kills 1 in Albuquerque, police say
2 arrested for attempted Target shoplifting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two people were arrested in connection to an alleged scheme to shoplift at a northeast Albuquerque store. Laura Garcia and Loisel Sotelo were arrested around 8:00 p.m. Sunday night at the Target on Montgomery. A loss prevention employee called Albuquerque police about two repeat offenders in the store. While in the parking […]
