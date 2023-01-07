ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Alamos, NM

KRQE News 13

Woman tied to Northeast Heights apartment murder in custody

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A second suspect is now in custody for a murder at a Northeast Heights apartment in 2022. Investigators say Maria Acosta and her boyfriend, Derrik Bonner, went to the Copper Ridge Apartments located at 557 Tramway Blvd. N.E. last August to get her belongings from her ex, David Salazar. Police say Bonner […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Albuquerque Police locate tiger cub after responding to a shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Police Department officers found a young tiger inside a Southeast Albuquerque home. The units were responding to a home shooting. APD learned of shots being fired on Indiana Street SE Tuesday afternoon. Before arriving, officers were alerted of a person shot in the leg near the area.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Clovis man arrested after dog poop left at NMSP office

Clovis man arrested after dog poop left at NMSP office
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Fatal crash under investigation in Southeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Police Department officers are investigating a fatal crash that happened at Garcia Street NE and Central Avenue SE. A moped and vehicle hit each other Tuesday night. The driver of the moped was transported to the hospital and died there, according to APD. The area...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

2020 North Valley murder suspect refuses plea deal

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man charged with murder told the state he doesn’t want to take a plea deal in his case. Jesus Javier Torres Jr. is accused of murdering Raymond Lovato. The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office found Lovato’s body at his home near Second and Paseo back in September 2020. Deputies were able to […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Woman who admitted to murder to be released from jail

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman who police say was the mastermind behind a 2019 armed robbery turned murder will soon be released from jail. Soon to be 21-year-old Alexis Pina has been locked up for about three years after luring Calvin Kelly into a parking lot of an apartment complex near Juan Tabo and Candelaria, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Man charged with strangulation after standoff in Santa Fe

SANTA FE, N.M. — After responding Saturday morning to a call from a local hospital that a woman had been battered, Santa Fe Police Department (SFPD) officers went to an apartment on South Meadows Road, intending to arrest the man she said had assaulted her. The woman's injuries indicated...
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Woman involved in crime spree avoids prison time

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Alexis Abeyta, the woman involved in an armed robbery spree across the metro will avoid prison time. Investigators say Abyeta along with the father of her child, Adrian Aragon, hit multiple stores from January to April in 2021. A judge chose not to sentence Abeyta to corrections, instead ordering her to New […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Road rage shooting allegedly involved Valencia high students

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) –  A Valencia High School student has been arrested for an alleged road rage shooting last week. The sheriff’s office says it happened on the 100 block of Van Camp in El Cerro Mission on Thursday. Several shots were fired and hit a vehicle. Inside the vehicle were several Valencia high students. […]
LOS LUNAS, NM
104.1 WIKY

Suspect arrested in shootings at New Mexico officials’ homes

(Reuters) – Police in New Mexico on Monday said they had arrested a suspect in connection with shootings at the homes and offices of six elected Democratic officials. Albuquerque police Chief Harold Medina said a firearm had also been retrieved in connection with the attacks that began in early December.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Albuquerque man hit and killed crossing interstate

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico State Police is investigating a fatal crash that took place on Interstate 25 Monday night. A man was attempting to cross four lanes of southbound traffic near Gibson Boulevard. Eventually, the man identified as 43-year-old Ledonta Jenkins was fatally struck by a brown Hyundai Sonata.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Man convicted in 2008 murder kills sister and himself, police say

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Los Alamos Police say a man convicted in a 2008 murder shot and killed his sister before turning the gun on himself. Officers found the bodies of 69-year-old Jack Markham and 63-year-old Beverly Warner at a home on Pueblo Drive in Los Alamos early Wednesday evening.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
KRQE News 13

How often does Albuquerque complain about police driving?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – They’re a constant on Albuquerque Police cars, and chances are you’ve probably seen at least one – on the back of every marked patrol car is a question for others: “How’s my driving?” But how often do people actually report police driving? To find out, KRQE News 13 submitted a records request […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Downtown stabbing kills 1 in Albuquerque, police say

Downtown stabbing kills 1 in Albuquerque, police say
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

2 arrested for attempted Target shoplifting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two people were arrested in connection to an alleged scheme to shoplift at a northeast Albuquerque store. Laura Garcia and Loisel Sotelo were arrested around 8:00 p.m. Sunday night at the Target on Montgomery. A loss prevention employee called Albuquerque police about two repeat offenders in the store. While in the parking […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

