MMAmania.com
Gervonta Davis says Ryan Garcia is ‘definitely next’ as April 15th showdown looms
With his ninth-round TKO win over Hector Luis Garcia in Washington, D.C. on Saturday night, Gervonta Davis has done his part to clear the way for a highly anticipated superfight against Ryan Garcia. Davis and Garcia have been going back and forth for a while now, and many worried that...
Boxing Scene
Blair Cobbs Rips Jaron Ennis: “Why Is He Not Fighting Fighters That Think They Can Beat Him?”
The spectacular KOs have come in droves for Jaron Ennis. The switch-hitting star out of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, has made it look incredibly easy in the ring, at least thus far. On Saturday tonight, the welterweight up-and-comer went the distance, but won just about every round against unheralded Karen Chukhadzhian. News...
Boxing Scene
Liam Smith: Eubank Jr. is Not Better Than Munguia, The 'Name' Has Helped Him Massively
Liam Smith says that Chris Eubank Jr does not rate among the best two fighters he has boxed and it is only money that has elevated their fight to pay-per-view status. Smith, the former two-time WBO super-welterweight champion, faces Eubank in Manchester on January 21, but he says Eubank doesn’t compare to Saul “Canelo” Alvarez or Jaime Munguia, who he rates as the best two boxers he has fought.
worldboxingnews.net
Mayweather CEO defends ringside Gervonta Davis love after split
Floyd Mayweather’s right-hand man Leonard Ellerbe leaped to his defense after being spotted ringside for the Gervonta Davis Pay Per View. Ellerbe was spotted congratulating “Tank” in Washington at the end of the night, having been at the Capital One Arena in Washington to support his own fighter.
Henry Cejudo “beats Aljamain and destroys Sean O’Malley” according to UFC veteran Matt Brown
Henry Cejudo will defeat Aljamain Sterling and dismantle Sean O’Malley if UFC veteran Matt Brown’s prediction comes true. Sterling, the reigning UFC Bantamweight Champion, has said that a showdown with Cejudo is likely to take place in March. Cejudo’s manager told MMAFighting that the bout was a done deal.
thesource.com
Meek Mill Apologizes For Ringside Altercation At Gervonta Davis Fight: ‘I Just Gotta Step My Response Game Up!’
On Saturday, Jan. 7th, Gervonta Davis fought Hector Garcia to defend his WBA lightweight title. Halfway through the 8th round, a ringside altercation between Meek Mill and pro-fighter Garry Russell Jr. caught the attention of both fighters, causing the fight to stop for a brief moment. Meek and Garry were...
hotnewhiphop.com
Stephen Jackson Explains Heated Confrontation At Gervonta Davis Fight
A video of Meek and Gary Russell Jr. exchanging words surfaced, but Jackson is seen getting heated as well after his wife was being crowded. Before Gervonta Davis took on Hector Garcia, there was a bit of a spat in the audience. Tank reigned victorious in the anticipated bout, but ahead of the fight, footage of an altercation involving Wallo, Meek Mill, Gary Russell Jr., and Stephen Jackson made the rounds on social media. This week, Jackson also explains his participation, revealing that he was trying to protect his wife from people pushing in the crowd.
Boxing Scene
Jaron Ennis After First 12-Round Win: Maybe These Boys Will Get In The Ring Now & Fight Me
WASHINGTON – Jaron Ennis wasn’t especially pleased with his performance against Karen Chukhadzhian on Saturday night. The undefeated Philadelphia native went off as a 35-1 favorite, but the unknown Ukrainian underdog extended Ennis to the 12-round distance for the first time in his career. Ennis (30-0, 27 KOs, 1 NC) shut out the reluctant Chukhadzhian by the same score, 120-108, on all three cards, but he wasn’t his usual destructive self as he chased Chukhadzhian around the ring on the Gervonta Davis-Hector Luis Garcia undercard at Capital One Arena.
Boxing Scene
Roiman Villa: If Rashidi Ellis Has Doubts - We Can Do This Again!
Power-punching welterweight Roiman Villa, boxing’s newest breakout star after his thrilling come-from-behind victory over formerly unbeaten “Speedy” Rashidi Ellis, says if the “disrespectful” Ellis would like another fight, he can get a rematch any time. Fighting on the undercard of superstar Gervonta “Tank” Davis’ ninth...
MMAmania.com
Conor McGregor torches Kelvin Gastelum after UFC withdrawal: ‘That’s full-on staph all over his face’
It’s a listless start for Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as its first event of the year just lost its original main event. Kelvin Gastelum was originally set to face Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Vegas 67, which takes place this weekend (Sat., Jan. 14, 2023) inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, but a “mouth injury” forced Gastelum to withdraw just as fight week was set to kickoff.
Boxing Scene
Deontay Wilder's Trainer: Most Likely The Next Fight is Andy Ruiz
Last year, the World Boxing Council set down a four man tournament of eliminators to determine a new mandatory challenger to WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. In the first stage, former unified champion Andy Ruiz picked up a twelve round decision win over Luis Ortiz. And Wilder, a former WBC champion, demolished Robert Helenius in one round.
Boxing Scene
Spence-Thurman Nearly Finalized, Conditionally Approved To Take Place Above Welterweight Limit
A fight that previously came with the blessing of two sanctioning bodies is now nearly done—though no longer with any titles at stake. BoxingScene.com has learned that plans are in place for WBA/WBC/IBF welterweight champ Errol Spence and former unified titlist Keith Thurman to meet in an April clash to headline a Pay-Per-View event. The fight was previously ordered by the WBC as a mandatory title fight during its annual convention last November in Acapulco, Mexico.
qcnews.com
Boxing Pound-for-Pound Top 10 Rankings: January 2023
Plus, three thoughts on Gervonta Davis's TKO victory against Hector Luis Garcia. View the original article to see embedded media. Some thoughts on Gervonta Davis’s knockout win over Hector Luis Garcia …. • This was a quality win. Garcia, despite being a sizeable underdog, is an accomplished fighter. He...
Boxing Scene
Stanionis Doesn’t Believe It’s Fair If Keith Thurman Is The Next Chosen Foe For Spence
After taking what he believes were the proper steps, Eimantas Stanionis is now banging his head against the wall as he’s run out of ideas. Following his hard-fought win over Radzhab Butaev, there was an overwhelming belief that Stanionis (14-0, 9 KOs) would vault to the front of the championship line. However, the 28-year-old was left speechless as his title dreams were seemingly put on pause.
Boxing Scene
David Benavidez On Canelo Alvarez: “He Doesn’t Want To See Me”
By and large, Canelo Alvarez has sought out some of the more arduous challenges in an effort to prove his pugilistic stature. But while the pound-for-pound luminary believes that he’s taken on all comers, David Benavidez has openly wondered why a showdown between them has yet to come to fruition.
Boxing Scene
Adam Azim vs Santos Reyes on February 11 at OVO Wembley Arena
The Assassin’ has his next assignment: the electrifying Adam Azim (7-0, 6 KO’s) will return to the ring on Saturday, February 11 at the OVO Wembley Arena in London, England against undefeated South American Santos Reyes (12-0, 3 KO’s). With six consecutive stoppage victories - including November’s...
Boxing Scene
Amanda Serrano Expects a Bell-To-Bell War With Erika Cruz
Brooklyn, New York – With the motivation of adding a golden page in the achievements of Puerto Rican professional boxing, Amanda Serrano, the unified 126-pound champion, will seek to be the undisputed champion at the same weight, when she faces the world champion of the World Boxing Association (WBA), Erika 'Dinamita' Cruz of Mexico, in a war between Puerto Rico and Mexico, on Saturday, February 4 at the Hulu theater in Madison Square Garden.
Boxing Scene
Paulette Valenzuela Inks Promotional Pact With TM Boxing
Tijuana, Mexico-based promotional outfit TM Boxing signed former world title challenger Paulette “La Heredera” Valenzuela (15-2, 4KO) to an exclusive multi-year contract. The world-ranked Valenzuela’s first fight under the TM Boxing banner is planned tentatively for April of this year which will be televised live nationally in Mexico on the Imagen network and to the rest of the world on BXNGtv.com including the United States.
MMA Fighting
Heck of a Morning: Francis Ngannou, Dana White, UFC Vegas 67 main event shakeup
What will be next for current UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou?. On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck answers multiple questions involving Ngannou, if he’s a free agent as some have reported, status of a potential fight with Jon Jones, if Ngannou signing with the PFL would have a huge impact, and more. Additionally, listener topics include Dana White, the promotion and parent company Endeavor continuing with their silence, Sean Strickland stepping in to fight Nassourdine Imavov in the main event of Saturday’s UFC Vegas 67 for Kelvin Gastelum, a rumored lightweight matchup between Justin Gaethje and Rafael Fiziev, and much more.
hotnewhiphop.com
Wallo267 Says He Tried To De-Escalate Feud At Boxing Match Involving Meek Mill
Wallo was spotted in the middle of the argument between Meek Mill and Gary Russell Jr. Meek Mill went viral over the weekend after he got caught in a heated exchange at a boxing match with another professional boxer. Meek apparently nearly got into it with Gary Russell Jr. but fortunately, things didn’t get to a point of violence.
