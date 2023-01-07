Read full article on original website
These 21 people were indicted in Clark County
Jan. 10—Twenty-one people were indicted in Clark County this week on the following charges:. Katelyn Henry, 29: theft, burglary, breaking and entering, safecracking, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, having weapons while under disability, trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present.
2 indicted on murder charges after fatal Springfield New Year's Day shooting
Jan. 10—Two people who were charged in connection to the deadly New Year's Day shooting in Springfield have now been indicted on murder and complicity to murder charges. Lawaun Bass, 33, and Nefertari Alexander, 32, both of Columbus, were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court on Monday after a fatal shooting that killed Darryl Stamper Jr., 41, of Springfield, and injured another person on Jan. 1.
Suspect arrested in Jan. 3 shooting death at Quality Inn
Mansfield police said the suspect in the Jan. 3 shooting death of 16-year-old Nayshawn Lovett at the Quality Inn on Trimble Road was arrested in Columbus today by the U.S. Marshals Northern Violent Fugitive Task Force. Monteles Holland, 31, of Ontario, was located in an apartment at 3725 Kimberly West...
Victim, suspect identified in fatal shooting at Sunbury Road shopping plaza near Westerville
A woman died Tuesday after she was discovered shot inside a car in the parking lot of a shopping plaza in Blendon Township near Westerville. Around 5:50 p.m., Blendon Township police were called to Sunbury Plaza, a shopping plaza on South Sunbury Road anchored by a Kroger's grocery and located just north of Dublin Granville Road/ Route 161. Police found a woman inside a white car suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to police dispatchers.
Police search for gunman after Morse Road accident
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are seeking help locating a man accused of shooting another man after getting into an accident in north-central Columbus. Police said that on Oct. 1, 2022, an auto accident resulted in a shooting at the intersection of Morse Road and Kingshill Drive in the Woodward Park neighborhood, near Interstate […]
2 juveniles taken into custody in connection to stolen Kia in Trotwood
TROTWOOD — Two juveniles were taken into custody after witnesses told police they saw them running from a stolen Kia in Trotwood. Around 4:30 p.m. crews received a call that a Kia was driving recklessly in the 4000 block of Hickory Drive, according to Montgomery County regional dispatch. Two...
Officers investigating after 1 female hospitalized following shooting in Dayton
DAYTON — One female has been hospitalized following a shooting in Dayton Monday night, according to Montgomery Country Regional Dispatch. >>RELATED: Coroner ID’s 2 men killed in shooting at Dayton apartment complex. Dayton Police officers were dispatched to the 2700 block of Wentworth Avenue around 8:28 p.m. between...
Man killed in industrial accident at Springfield business identified
SPRINGFIELD — A Clark County man is dead after an industrial accident at a machine shop in Springfield Tuesday morning. Springfield police identified the man Tuesday afternoon as 63-year-old William Skeens. Police were called to the 200 block of Dayton Avenue at around 7:50 a.m. to investigate the reported...
‘He taught me a lot about life;’ Community honors Springfield business owner shot and killed
SPRINGIFELD — Springfield Police have not caught the person who shot and killed business Thomas Gill and have not said if they have any suspects. >>PHOTOS: Community pays respects to Springfield businessman shot and killed. Gill was shot while he was in his SUV last week. News Center 7′s...
Man charged with abduction, child endangerment among 9 other counts in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD — A man was arrested and charged with, among other things, abduction, child endangerment, and escaping from law enforcement Friday, January 6. Springfield Police were dispatched to the 1000 block of Lagonda Avenue after receiving reports of a man, later identified as Jacob Lee Johnson, abusing a woman, a probable cause affidavit submitted to the Clark County Municipal Court stated.
Suspect arrested in fatal Ohio shooting
Abdulbasid Ahmed was arrested Sunday in connection with the Jan. 2 shooting death of 22-year-old Hassan Hassan.
2 juveniles charged after striking, threatening employee at Miamisburg theater
MIAMISBURG — Two juveniles have been arrested and charged after an assault at a Miamisburg movie theater Saturday night. Miamisburg Police were called to Cinemark Dayton South at around 9:50 p.m. after receiving reports of an assault, a spokesperson for the Miamisburg Police Department told News Center 7. The...
Trotwood man charged in Dayton shooting
DAYTON — A Trotwood man is in jail after being accused of shooting a man in Dayton over the weekend. Kevin Persons, Jr., 28, has been charged with two counts of felonious assault and one count of tampering with evidence, according to Dayton Municipal Court records. Police were called...
‘It’s a vicious, frustrating cycle;’ Over 60 cars stolen from Dayton in one week
DAYTON — Dayton police are asking for the community’s help to stop a wave of car thefts. Police believe how-to videos on social media could still be contributing to the uptick in thefts. Police first saw car theft numbers increase in the summer of last year when how-to...
One dead after shooting reported in Hilltop
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman is dead after a shooting was reported in the Hilltop section of Columbus Sunday evening. Officers responded to a report of a shooting at approximately 5:10 p.m. on the 700 block of Butler Avenue, Columbus police said. Police dispatchers said the victim, 45-year-old Tamieka Ross, was pronounced dead at […]
Suspect dead after attempted burglary at cellphone store in Harrison Twp.
HARRISON TOWNSHIP — The suspect in an attempted burglary at a cellphone store in Harrison Township early Tuesday morning is dead. Around 1:40 a.m., deputies were dispatched to a shooting at the Boost Mobile in the 3800 block of North Dixie Drive, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said.
‘Nicest man that you could ever meet;’ People mourning business owner shot and killed in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD — People in Springfield are mourning the loss of a business owner that was shot and killed Thursday night. The community paid respects to Thomas A. Gill Saturday night. >>PHOTOS: ‘Nicest man that you could ever meet;’ People mourning business owner shot and killed in Springfield.
Huber Heights Police, USPS investigate following robbery of another mail carrier
HUBER HEIGHTS — Huber Heights Police are launching a coordinated search with the U.S. Postmaster General for a man who they say robbed a mail carrier at gunpoint over the weekend. Around 10 a.m. on Saturday, Huber Heights police responded to reports of a mail carrier who had been...
Crews respond to vacant house fire in Troy
Police reported that the call for a fire on North Forest Hill Road came in around 3:54 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10.
1 trapped after two-vehicle crash in Champaign Co.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — A person was trapped inside their vehicle after it crashed Wednesday morning. Champaign County Sheriff’s Office in addition to North Lewisburg and Mechanicsburg Fire were called to the intersection of U.S. Route 36 and state Route 559 at around 8:35 a.m. for a two-vehicle crash, dispatch for the sheriff’s office said.
