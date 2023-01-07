ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, OH

YAHOO!

These 21 people were indicted in Clark County

Jan. 10—Twenty-one people were indicted in Clark County this week on the following charges:. Katelyn Henry, 29: theft, burglary, breaking and entering, safecracking, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, having weapons while under disability, trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present.
CLARK COUNTY, OH
YAHOO!

2 indicted on murder charges after fatal Springfield New Year's Day shooting

Jan. 10—Two people who were charged in connection to the deadly New Year's Day shooting in Springfield have now been indicted on murder and complicity to murder charges. Lawaun Bass, 33, and Nefertari Alexander, 32, both of Columbus, were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court on Monday after a fatal shooting that killed Darryl Stamper Jr., 41, of Springfield, and injured another person on Jan. 1.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
YAHOO!

Suspect arrested in Jan. 3 shooting death at Quality Inn

Mansfield police said the suspect in the Jan. 3 shooting death of 16-year-old Nayshawn Lovett at the Quality Inn on Trimble Road was arrested in Columbus today by the U.S. Marshals Northern Violent Fugitive Task Force. Monteles Holland, 31, of Ontario, was located in an apartment at 3725 Kimberly West...
MANSFIELD, OH
YAHOO!

Victim, suspect identified in fatal shooting at Sunbury Road shopping plaza near Westerville

A woman died Tuesday after she was discovered shot inside a car in the parking lot of a shopping plaza in Blendon Township near Westerville. Around 5:50 p.m., Blendon Township police were called to Sunbury Plaza, a shopping plaza on South Sunbury Road anchored by a Kroger's grocery and located just north of Dublin Granville Road/ Route 161. Police found a woman inside a white car suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to police dispatchers.
WESTERVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police search for gunman after Morse Road accident

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are seeking help locating a man accused of shooting another man after getting into an accident in north-central Columbus. Police said that on Oct. 1, 2022, an auto accident resulted in a shooting at the intersection of Morse Road and Kingshill Drive in the Woodward Park neighborhood, near Interstate […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIO Dayton

Man charged with abduction, child endangerment among 9 other counts in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — A man was arrested and charged with, among other things, abduction, child endangerment, and escaping from law enforcement Friday, January 6. Springfield Police were dispatched to the 1000 block of Lagonda Avenue after receiving reports of a man, later identified as Jacob Lee Johnson, abusing a woman, a probable cause affidavit submitted to the Clark County Municipal Court stated.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
WHIO Dayton

Trotwood man charged in Dayton shooting

DAYTON — A Trotwood man is in jail after being accused of shooting a man in Dayton over the weekend. Kevin Persons, Jr., 28, has been charged with two counts of felonious assault and one count of tampering with evidence, according to Dayton Municipal Court records. Police were called...
DAYTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One dead after shooting reported in Hilltop

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman is dead after a shooting was reported in the Hilltop section of Columbus Sunday evening. Officers responded to a report of a shooting at approximately 5:10 p.m. on the 700 block of Butler Avenue, Columbus police said. Police dispatchers said the victim, 45-year-old Tamieka Ross, was pronounced dead at […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIO Dayton

1 trapped after two-vehicle crash in Champaign Co.

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — A person was trapped inside their vehicle after it crashed Wednesday morning. Champaign County Sheriff’s Office in addition to North Lewisburg and Mechanicsburg Fire were called to the intersection of U.S. Route 36 and state Route 559 at around 8:35 a.m. for a two-vehicle crash, dispatch for the sheriff’s office said.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH

