Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
YAHOO!
Argument ends in arrest
Jan. 10—An evening of drinks between friends ended in an argument and the arrest of one of them on a felony charge Friday night. According to an Odessa Police Department report, a 56-year-old Odessa man said he went down the block to an old friend's house on South Broughton Avenue to hang out and have drinks and they began to argue.
YAHOO!
Teen accused of shooting 15-year-old to death
Jan. 9—A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed Friday night and a 17-year-old has been arrested by the Ector County Sheriff's Office on suspicion of capital murder and aggravated assault. According to the Ector County Sheriff's Office, deputies received a call around 9:15 p.m. about an ambulance being called...
YAHOO!
Ector County Indictments: Jan. 9, 2023
Jan. 9—The following is a list of felony indictments by an Ector County grand jury. The list does not include those who have yet to be arrested. Kitrena Renee Pettigrew, 39, was indicted Dec. 13 on abandon endanger child intentional/knowing/reckless/criminal negligence, state jail felony. ASSAULT. David Steve Ortiz, 30,...
Comments / 0