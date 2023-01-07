ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Man arrested downtown after reported robbery at Riverfront Park

Jan. 10—Police arrested a man they believed robbed an out-of-town visitor Sunday morning at Riverfront Park, according to court documents filed in Spokane County Superior Court on Monday. Officers located the victim bleeding from the nose and stumbling near the intersection of Main Avenue and Wall Street downtown. The...
Man found dead inside home in Cheney, law enforcement says

CHENEY, Wash. – A man was found dead inside his home in Cheney on Jan. 10, law enforcement confirmed with NonStop Local KHQ. A friend of the man found him inside the home around 3 p.m. According to the Cheney Police Department (CPD), the man had medical issues and had recently spent time in the hospital.
Impaired 23-year-old crashes on I-90 near Altamont Street

SPOKANE, Wash. – Washington State Patrol says an impaired 23-year-old man lost control of his car and crashed on eastbound I-90 near Altamont St. The crash happened around 10 p.m. Monday night.  Law enforcement says the man crashed into a fence leaving his car hanging over the road. Police say no one was injured. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS...
Investigation Continues into February 2022 Poisoning of 6 Wolves in Northeast Washington State, Reward for Information Sitting at $53,900

COLVILLE, WA - For the past eleven months, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Police have been investigating six wolf deaths within the Wedge Pack territory in Stevens County, near Colville in northeast Washington state. Toxicology results revealed all six wolves died from ingesting poison. Initially, investigators found four animals...
Dishman Mica Road closes due to multiple rollovers

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Dishman Mica Rd. is closed between Madison and Hallet due to multiple collisions with three rollovers. Spokane County Fire District 8 (SCFD8) is on scene at this time and reports no injuries at this time. Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) laid some fresh sand through the area, but there is no estimated time for reopening.
Spokane councilmembers, mayor ask for community feedback on rental housing

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane City Councilmembers and the Mayor want community feedback on rental housing in the area. Councilmembers Micahel Cathcart, Karen Stratton and Mayor Nadine Woodward are hosting a town hall listening session on Tuesday to discuss community rental housing. Some of the questions that will be asked at the meeting include: How do rental housing issues affect you...
