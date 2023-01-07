Read full article on original website
KXLY
Man accused of randomly assaulting people in Spokane named suspect in Deer Park murder
SPOKANE, Wash. — The man accused of randomly assaulting multiple people across Spokane in December has been identified as a suspect in the murder of an 83-year-old man in Deer Park. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office identified 37-year-old Gary B. Ault as a suspect in the murder of 83-year-old...
FOX 28 Spokane
Man charged and identified in Deer Park homicide, was already in jail for ‘unprovoked’ attacks
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. – The Spokane County Sheriffs office has identified and charged a suspect in connection to the death of 83-year-old Richard Purdy who was found dead in his Deer Park apartment. 37-year-old Gary Ault was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and first-degree burglary. Investigators worked with...
Man found guilty in 2021 road-rage shooting to be sentenced Thursday
SPOKANE, Wash. — The man found guilty of second-degree murder in the road rage shooting death of a Spokane woman is set to be sentenced on Thursday. Spokane police arrested Richard Hough in May 2021 for second-degree murder. He was found guilty on Dec. 20, 2022. Hough claimed he...
YAHOO!
Man arrested downtown after reported robbery at Riverfront Park
Jan. 10—Police arrested a man they believed robbed an out-of-town visitor Sunday morning at Riverfront Park, according to court documents filed in Spokane County Superior Court on Monday. Officers located the victim bleeding from the nose and stumbling near the intersection of Main Avenue and Wall Street downtown. The...
FOX 28 Spokane
Man found dead inside home in Cheney, law enforcement says
CHENEY, Wash. – A man was found dead inside his home in Cheney on Jan. 10, law enforcement confirmed with NonStop Local KHQ. A friend of the man found him inside the home around 3 p.m. According to the Cheney Police Department (CPD), the man had medical issues and had recently spent time in the hospital.
Impaired 23-year-old crashes on I-90 near Altamont Street
SPOKANE, Wash. – Washington State Patrol says an impaired 23-year-old man lost control of his car and crashed on eastbound I-90 near Altamont St. The crash happened around 10 p.m. Monday night. Law enforcement says the man crashed into a fence leaving his car hanging over the road. Police say no one was injured. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS...
Totally Bogus: Passenger Of Suspected Drunk Driver Calls Cops On The Cops
On Sunday, January 8th at 12:30 a.m. a passenger in a truck called 911 to report that they were being chased down State Route 27 by another vehicle. Who could the pursuer be? A stalker? A crazy person? A speed demon? Nope... They were being chased by Washington State Patrol.
FOX 28 Spokane
‘I’m $28,000 short’: Huge scam leaves one Spokane family ski business worried, shocked
SPOKANE, Wash. – The owner of a local ski business had $28,000 taken out of his bank account by a scammer who pretended to be an employee of his bank, leaving himself and his family unsure of what to do. “One was $9,000, one was $9,250, and another one...
FOX 28 Spokane
2 injured in head-on collision east of Trent and Argonne, 1 investigated for DUI
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A two-vehicle crash just east of Trent and Argonne sent two to hospital. According to Washington State Patrol (WSP), the two drivers were the only occupants of the vehicles. Both were transported by ambulance for non-life-threatening injuries. WSP is investigating one of the drivers for...
police1.com
Wash. county struggles to find funds to cover $19.5M in damages to former deputy, wife
SPOKANE, Wash. — Steve Bartel has seen a lot of jury verdicts in his two decades as Spokane County's risk management director. But in the past 20 years, he's never seen a verdict like the one delivered against the county last month. "An almost $20 million verdict? I don't...
FOX 28 Spokane
Man charged with multiple assaults after three attacks in one day during crime-spree
SPOKANE, Wash. – Police arrested Gary Ault on December 27th for illegal possession of a firearm, but that might be the least of his charges. After his arrest police added charges of 1st, 2nd, and 3rd degree assault following a 3-day crime spree. Ault agreed to meet with a...
Investigation Continues into February 2022 Poisoning of 6 Wolves in Northeast Washington State, Reward for Information Sitting at $53,900
COLVILLE, WA - For the past eleven months, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Police have been investigating six wolf deaths within the Wedge Pack territory in Stevens County, near Colville in northeast Washington state. Toxicology results revealed all six wolves died from ingesting poison. Initially, investigators found four animals...
YAHOO!
Family settles with Spokane County for $7.5 million in 2019 murder-suicide
Jan. 7—The Spokane County Sheriff's Office agreed last month to pay $7.5 million to the family of a man killed in a 2019 murder-suicide, one of the largest wrongful death settlements in Spokane County. Makayla M. Moody alleged in federal court that her husband, Benjamin L. Grosser, was wrongfully...
FOX 28 Spokane
Dishman Mica Road closes due to multiple rollovers
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Dishman Mica Rd. is closed between Madison and Hallet due to multiple collisions with three rollovers. Spokane County Fire District 8 (SCFD8) is on scene at this time and reports no injuries at this time. Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) laid some fresh sand through the area, but there is no estimated time for reopening.
What’s going on with that downtown Spokane zipline?
SPOKANE, Wash - Plans for a zipline adjacent to the Spokane Falls in downtown Spokane are moving ahead and a contract to build it could be in place by the summer.
City Council approves $70,000 settlement with Thor-Freya project contractor
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane City Council members approved a $70,000 settlement with the contractor who completed the Thor-Freya project. The vote on the settlement passed unanimously. This development comes after Cameron-Reilly Concrete reported that people living at Camp Hope created an unsafe environment from day one. In a letter...
Residents in Coeur d'Alene share thoughts as Coeur Terre project moves forward
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Ron Orcutt bought his home on Broken Arrow Road 44 years ago. It’s part of the idyllic Indian Meadows neighborhood where residents know each other, wave to each other and exchange greetings, reports our partners at the Coeur d'Alene Press. On a cold, cloudy...
Spokane councilmembers, mayor ask for community feedback on rental housing
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane City Councilmembers and the Mayor want community feedback on rental housing in the area. Councilmembers Micahel Cathcart, Karen Stratton and Mayor Nadine Woodward are hosting a town hall listening session on Tuesday to discuss community rental housing. Some of the questions that will be asked at the meeting include: How do rental housing issues affect you...
$1,000,000 Powerball Ticket Sold in Airway Heights Still Unclaimed Over Two Months Later
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, WA - A winning Powerball ticket from the drawing held on November 7, 2022 that is worth $1,000,000 remains unclaimed over two months later. The seven-figure ticket was sold in Airway Heights, WA, according to the Washington Lottery. The lucky winner matched each of the five regular numbers,...
City to cut down 200 trees from Downriver Golf Course due to pine beetle infestations
SPOKANE, Wash. — The city of Spokane’s Parks and Recreation Department will soon cut down 200 trees from the Downriver Golf Course because of pine beetles. The action was announced in the Park Board meeting last week. The trees, a total of 198 Ponderosa Pines, are either infested with pine beetles or dead. Crews plan to cut down and dispose...
