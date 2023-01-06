Read full article on original website
hometownstations.com
Lima Kiwanis Club hears about the positive benefits of the Allen County Regional Airport
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - It's an asset to the Allen County region that many may not know about. The Lima Kiwanis Club heard about the benefits that the Allen County Regional Airport brings to not only Allen County but West Central Ohio. Hundreds of flights come in and out of the airport each month. They see anything from freight to corporate to even medical flights transporting organ donations. The airport has opened its hangers, so to speak, to bring the community out to the airport. With open houses, a Halloween event, and the Flight Before Christmas in 2022, more people are becoming aware of this great resource.
hometownstations.com
Lima Rotary Club welcomes Dr. Andrea Mata of BrightSpot Families as guest speaker
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Lima Rotarians learn how passion and perseverance are key components for families and businesses. Dr. Andrea Mata from BrightSpot Families was the guest speaker at today's meeting, her topic was cultivating a gritty culture. In 2021 she left the University of Findlay to live out her life's mission of helping families by starting BrightSpot Families where she teaches coping, relationships, and parenting skills to families and she has realized her techniques can be adapted in work environments.
hometownstations.com
City Officials Unveils Designs for Multi-Million Dollar Lima Community Aquatic Center at Public Meeting Tuesday Evening
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Residents and city officials gathered Tuesday evening inside the City Club to view the latest plans for the multi-million dollar Lima Community Aquatic Center project. Following the last pool meeting in July, city officials and designers received public feedback that local residents would like an aquatic...
hometownstations.com
Lima City Council Approves $107K Grant for LPD Body Camera System Upgrades
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Lima City Council resumes their regular sessions Monday night as they hold their first meeting of the new year. On Monday evening, Lima City Council approved legislation that permits the city to accept just over $107,000 from the State of Ohio's Office of Criminal Justice Services Ohio Body Worn Camera Grant Program. The money awarded through this grant will be used to make upgrades to the body camera system that the Lima Police Department is currently using. The current system is several years old and needs these upgrades to better serve Lima.
hometownstations.com
December calls to the Delphos Police Department
Press Release from the Delphos Police Department: The Delphos Police Department received 290 calls for service in the month of December, bringing the total to 4021 calls for the year. The following is a partial list of calls handled for the month of December and do not include traffic citations, crashes, ect.
Sidney Daily News
Attorneys become shareholders with FGKS Law
SIDNEY — FGKS Law has announced that Craig T. Albers and Cameron C. Downer have become shareholders with the firm effective Jan. 1, 2023. Albers’ areas of concentration include estate planning, real estate, business transactions and tax matters, while Downer’s areas of concentration include civil litigation and catastrophic and serious personal injury.
ACLU of Ohio moves to intervene in federal lawsuit over Bethel Schools transgender bathroom policy
MIAMI COUNTY — The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Ohio has gotten involved in a federal lawsuit centered around Bethel Local Schools in Miami County. Parents whose kids go to Bethel Local Schools filed a federal lawsuit against the district and it all has to do with restrooms.
Voucher lawsuit can move forward, judge says
LIMA — A lawsuit objecting to Ohio’s school voucher program may proceed after a Franklin County judge denied the state’s motion to dismiss. Ohio’s Attorney General’s office argued that student and school district plaintiffs lacked standing to sue and the that courts have already settled the issue.
13abc.com
Swanton wrestling coach resigns over incident at tournament
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Swanton wrestling coach has resigned from his position after an incident at a tournament Saturday, the Swanton Local School District Superintendent said in a statement Monday,. Superintendent Christopher Lake said witnesses at the tournament saw Aaron Brown “put his hands on a wrestler in an...
hometownstations.com
Capabilities Community Club Lima is inviting everyone out to their Family Dance Night
HARROD, OH (WLIO) - They wanted to do something for the community and a "Family Dance Night" is the result. Members of the Capabilities Community Club are working hard on making decorations for this Saturday's family dance night at the Harrod Event Center. Capabilities is a private day service for individuals with disabilities. They spend their time volunteering and helping agencies and organizations in the community. They decided to do the dance as a way to bring people of all abilities together.
hometownstations.com
Delphos schools go into lockdown after an elementary student brandishes a BB gun in class
Superintendent Doug Westrick from Delphos City School District notified parents and the public that this morning an elementary student was waving a BB gun around in their classroom and the district went into lockdown. Westrick said the student brought the BB gun to school, brandished it in the classroom, and...
Highest-paying computer and engineering jobs in Lima
Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying computer and engineering jobs in Lima, OH metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “architecture and engineering occupations” or “computer and mathematical occupations” were considered. Keep reading to discover the highest paying computer […]
hometownstations.com
Lima Community Christmas Dinner was held after being postponed due to snowstorm
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The VFW held their Lima Community Christmas Dinner Sunday afternoon after it was postponed due to the severe winter weather over the holidays. People were welcomed to the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #1275 on Elm Street to enjoy a free meal of turkey, ham, sides, dessert, and the company of others. This is the 18th year the dinner has been held, and the goal is to make sure that people who may not have the means to prepare a holiday dinner or anyone to have the meal with have somewhere to go where they can feel the spirit of Christmas. Last year a couple of hundred people came to eat and enjoy the sense of community.
countynewsonline.org
Wayne HealthCare has openings for Registration Clerk Positions
(5) – PRN – Casual, Varied Shifts. This is a Registration Clerk position primary to patient registration. The individual will be cross trained to multiple areas with the Department. This position reports to the Director and Supervisor of the Patient Access and Telecommunications Department. Qualifications:. Associate Degree in...
Lima News
Lima Municipal Court records, Dec. 29-Jan. 4
Katelyn M. Alexander, 32, of Lima, found guilty of ovi. Sentence: 90 days jail. 90 days suspended. $500 fine. David V. Laux, 59, of Celina, found guilty of ovi. Sentence: 5 days jail. 5 days suspended. $500 fine. Christopher C. Payner, 18, of Lima, found guilty of no ol. Sentence:...
Clark County man killed in Springfield industrial accident ID’d
2 NEWS crews on the scene confirmed that the coroner was called. Springfield police are currently on the scene.
hometownstations.com
Jeff Grey announces he will not seek another term as Mercer County Sheriff
MERCER COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - After serving over two decades as the Mercer County Sheriff, Jeff Grey says he is ready to retire. Sheriff Jeff Grey says he will not be seeking another term as sheriff when his current term is up in January 2025. He has been in law enforcement since 1980. He was first elected sheriff in 2000 and has served six terms in the position. He says he has been working with a member of his command staff that will be throwing his hat into the ring during the 2024 election cycle. He says he is looking forward to spending time with his family and especially his grandkids and adds it has been a pleasure serving the residents of Mercer County.
Amazon semi fire, three crashes cause traffic congestion in Toledo area Tuesday morning
TOLEDO, Ohio — Several incidents caused traffic delays around northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan Tuesday morning, including several crashes. On I-475 at U.S. 24 in Maumee, an Amazon semi truck caught on fire just before 6 a.m., causing bumper-to-bumper stand-still traffic while crews extinguished the fire. The driver was...
TFC board declines to ID terminated employees
LIMA — When allegations that several former Teens for Christ leaders and at least one volunteer engaged in a pattern of sexual misconduct, emotional abuse and mishandling of those allegations went viral on social media last July, the TFC board promised to thoroughly investigate and communicate its findings. “We...
wktn.com
Kenton Couple Killed in Marion County Crash
A couple from Kenton was killed in a crash that occurred late Monday morning in Marion County. According to a release from the Marion Patrol Post, the crash occurred on Marion Williamsport Road at State Route 309 in Marion. The crash involved a 2015 Dodge Durango driven by Tammy Manns,...
