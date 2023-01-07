ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanford, CA

EXPLAINER: How much will the rain help California's drought?

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. California has experienced a devastating, multi-year drought that’s depleted reservoirs, forced officials to plead with residents to conserve water and constrained supplies to vital farmland. Suddenly, the state has been hit by a severe series of storms, with...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CA WFO MEDFORD Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY... * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...The Warner Mountains in Modoc County and the higher. terrain of Klamath and Lake counties. This includes Highway. 299 at Cedar Pass as...
MEDFORD, OR
Dungeness crab harvest delayed off Washington, Oregon coast

SEATTLE (AP) — The key Dungeness crab harvest areas from Klipsan Beach, Washington, to Cape Falcon, Oregon, will not open until Feb. 1 because surveys found legal-sized males still lacked enough recoverable meat in their shells. A policy group that includes the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and...
WASHINGTON STATE
After years of surpluses, California headed toward a deficit

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — From a budget perspective, the first four years of California Gov. Gavin Newsom's time in office has been a fairy tale: A seemingly endless flow of money that paid to enact some of the country's most progressive policies while acting as a bulwark against a tide of conservative rulings on abortion and guns from the U.S. Supreme Court.
CALIFORNIA STATE

