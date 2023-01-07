Read full article on original website
Calif. storm updates: Nearly 37,000 evacuated from hardest-hit areas
A frontal band with intense heavy rain and powerful winds ripped through the San Francisco Bay Area early Tuesday.
SFGate
EXPLAINER: How much will the rain help California's drought?
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. California has experienced a devastating, multi-year drought that’s depleted reservoirs, forced officials to plead with residents to conserve water and constrained supplies to vital farmland. Suddenly, the state has been hit by a severe series of storms, with...
California storm makes the Golden Gate Bridge sing again
The storm brought back an unwelcome voice to San Francisco.
SFGate
Thousands evacuated, boy swept away, as strongest atmospheric river yet hits California
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. - Thousands of residents were ordered to evacuate a seaside community Monday, and a 5-year-old boy was swept away in a creek, authorities said, as the latest in a string of strong storms triggered mudslides and caused widespread flooding across California. The storms Monday caused significant damage...
SFGate
CA WFO MEDFORD Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY... * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...The Warner Mountains in Modoc County and the higher. terrain of Klamath and Lake counties. This includes Highway. 299 at Cedar Pass as...
Why California is getting slammed with storm after storm
What's causing this stormy spell?
How to spend the day in Napa if you're not a wine lover
There's more to this sought-after stretch of Northern California than just award-winning wine.
'Fed up': Newsom pledges millions to clear California homeless encampments
Gavin Newsom said he wants to dedicate $750 million to clearing the state's homeless encampments.
SFGate
Dungeness crab harvest delayed off Washington, Oregon coast
SEATTLE (AP) — The key Dungeness crab harvest areas from Klipsan Beach, Washington, to Cape Falcon, Oregon, will not open until Feb. 1 because surveys found legal-sized males still lacked enough recoverable meat in their shells. A policy group that includes the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and...
SFGate
After years of surpluses, California headed toward a deficit
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — From a budget perspective, the first four years of California Gov. Gavin Newsom's time in office has been a fairy tale: A seemingly endless flow of money that paid to enact some of the country's most progressive policies while acting as a bulwark against a tide of conservative rulings on abortion and guns from the U.S. Supreme Court.
Study: 1,800% increase in California seniors going to ER after cannabis use
A recent study found that thousands of older Californians are going to the ER after using cannabis every year.
