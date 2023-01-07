Read full article on original website
Bed Bath & Beyond Will Close 150 Stores. What Should You Expect?Ty D.Great Falls, MT
Bed Bath & Beyond Announces Latest Permanent Store ClosureJoel EisenbergTwin Falls, ID
4 Amazing Burger Places in MontanaAlina AndrasMontana State
A gun-toting former slave became the first black woman to work for the U.S. Postal ServiceAnita DurairajCascade, MT
montanasports.com
Class C basketball: Belt boys, girls sweep Great Falls Central
BELT — Great Falls Central girls basketball came searching for their first win since the start of league play but it wouldn’t come easy against a Belt team riding a two game win streak. Belt came into the game knocking down jumpers and playing with great teamwork as...
montanasports.com
Carroll women's basketball coach Rachelle Sayers enjoys 'homecoming' in Billings
BILLINGS — When the Carroll College women’s basketball team comes to Billings to face Frontier Conference nemesis Rocky Mountain College, it’s a bit of a homecoming for Saints coach Rachelle Sayers. Sayers had a standout high school career in Absarokee, so friends and family jump at the...
406mtsports.com
Rocky Erickson: Exclusive Montana scoring club could be poised to add a Paige
BILLINGS — The 2,000-point club in basketball is no doubt one of the most exclusive in all of Montana sports. In 112 seasons of Montana high school basketball, only 31 boys and 17 girls have earned their way onto the list. Why so few members? Well, for a player...
montanasports.com
Star studded 43rd Montana Circuit Finals to buck in Great Falls
For 43 years, the best cowboys and cowgirls in the treasure state have met in Great Falls for the Montana Circuit Finals. And Montana PRCA president Jack Stensland of Wolf Point has been present for all of them, starting as a barrelman in 1980. "I remember back when we first...
Who Will Be The Newest Proprietor Of One Of Montana’s Greatest Places?
Everyone from Central Montana that has ever driven to Billings or Lewistown the route natives take has stopped at Eddie's Corner. It is such a Montana "landmark" it even has their own Facebook page. Eddie's Corner is etched into my childhood memories going from the farm in Choteau up to...
These Two Montana Cities Make The Top 15 In The U.S. For Snowiest
As most of us know, Montana gets a lot of snow. But is it as much as we think when compared to the rest of the United States? For these two towns, yes!. What two Montana towns make the top 15 in the U.S. for Snowiest cities?. According to The...
What’s The Story Of Malmstrom AFB, Montana’s Only Military Base?
How did Great Falls end up with the only military base in Montana?. Malmstrom's beginnings go all the way back to 1939 and the beginning of World War 2 in Europe. It was actually the idea of the local city council. They got a hold of Montana's Senators, and by 1942 a survey group was here and construction started on May 9, 1942. It was first known as East Base because the 7th Ferrying Group was already operating at the airport. Later to be known as Great Falls Air Force Base.
beckersasc.com
Montana anesthesiologists opposed to integrating CRNAs amid crushing shortages
Montana health systems and hospitals are being crushed by anesthesiologist shortages, but anesthesiologists are still opposed to integrating certified registered nurse anesthetists into health systems, Billings Gazette reported Jan. 6. CRNAs have advertised themselves as a solution to staffing shortages exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Hospitals have begun relying on...
Power outage affecting thousands in Great Falls (January 9, 2023)
Initial reports indicate that the power outage in Great Falls began at about 8:30 a.m. on Monday, January 9, 2023.
Win Your Tickets Before They Go On Sale For This Montana Concert!
For the last few years, this band has been making its way to the top for fans all over. We are lucky enough to team up with First Interstate Arena for a perfect summer concert at MetraPark and announce that:. Whiskey Myers is coming to Billings!. Whiskey Myers is a...
Montana is Bud 4 Business: Which County is Buying the Most Weed?
Going into Montana's first year of legal recreational marijuana sales, most residents would have probably assumed Missoula, with its left-leaning political climate and general love of things liberal would easily buy the most pot in 2022. At year's end that's not only NOT the case, but not by a long...
Billings Family Now Without Their Father Due To Senseless Murder
Tonight, I came across the latest from the Yellowstone County Coroner on KTVQ about the Sunday Night Homicide here in Billings. It was announced that Carlos Delao, 45, of Billings was the victim of this senseless murder. Billings Police have said that Delao was waiting in his running vehicle Sunday...
Dirty Money And Lies. That’s How This Montana Mansion Was Built
Montana is known for some of the most beautiful homes. Some are bigger than one could ever imagine. Numerous bathrooms, movie theaters, multiple kitchens, and at least one game room are just a few of the "extras" in some of these homes. Where do people get the money to build such extravagant homes?
"Ignite" will highlight developments in and around Great Falls
The Great Falls Development Authority will be hosting its annual "Ignite" event on Friday, January 13, to highlight upcoming projects
NBCMontana
Mexican national admits to role in transporting meth to Bozeman, Billings
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Mexican national admitted to playing a role in transporting 25 pounds of methamphetamine from Denver, Colo. to Bozeman. Risela Anahid Heredia Soberanes, 32, pleaded guilty to a superseding information charging her with possession with intent to distribute meth. The U.S. Department of Justice released the...
Update: Search for missing Billings woman suspended for the night
Sherri Richterich, a 77-year-old Billings woman, has now been missing for over 36 hours with no real leads.
Billings, Do You Know Owners of These Dogs Spotted Around Town?
I used to have my own dog walking business. It was quite successful and I did it for 5 years until the pandemic started. I walked all different types of dogs like a Pomeranian, a Shiatsu, a Coon and Basset hound, and of course all the different mutts we love.
montanaseniornews.com
Renowned Montana Lab Awarded Groundbreaking Alzheimer’s Research Grant
What are the links between Alzheimer’s disease, the immune system, and genetic risk factors?. To unravel the mystery, Dr. Tiffany Hensley-McBain has launched a research project at the McLaughlin Research Institute for Biomedical Sciences in her hometown of Great Falls. Her work has been funded with a prestigious $450,000 National Institutes of Health grant, awarded in September to expand her studies and lab.
Major discount retail chain expected to open new location in Montana
A popular discount retail store chain is expected to open another new location in Montana soon. Read on to learn more. According to information on the website of the major discount retail chain HomeGoods, the company is planning to open another new Montana store location in Billings very soon.
By air and land: Missing Billings woman found
She is reportedly safe and in contact with family and is no longer considered a missing person by the Yellowstone County sheriff.
