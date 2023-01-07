ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Falls, MT

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
montanasports.com

Class C basketball: Belt boys, girls sweep Great Falls Central

BELT — Great Falls Central girls basketball came searching for their first win since the start of league play but it wouldn’t come easy against a Belt team riding a two game win streak. Belt came into the game knocking down jumpers and playing with great teamwork as...
GREAT FALLS, MT
montanasports.com

Star studded 43rd Montana Circuit Finals to buck in Great Falls

For 43 years, the best cowboys and cowgirls in the treasure state have met in Great Falls for the Montana Circuit Finals. And Montana PRCA president Jack Stensland of Wolf Point has been present for all of them, starting as a barrelman in 1980. "I remember back when we first...
GREAT FALLS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

What’s The Story Of Malmstrom AFB, Montana’s Only Military Base?

How did Great Falls end up with the only military base in Montana?. Malmstrom's beginnings go all the way back to 1939 and the beginning of World War 2 in Europe. It was actually the idea of the local city council. They got a hold of Montana's Senators, and by 1942 a survey group was here and construction started on May 9, 1942. It was first known as East Base because the 7th Ferrying Group was already operating at the airport. Later to be known as Great Falls Air Force Base.
GREAT FALLS, MT
beckersasc.com

Montana anesthesiologists opposed to integrating CRNAs amid crushing shortages

Montana health systems and hospitals are being crushed by anesthesiologist shortages, but anesthesiologists are still opposed to integrating certified registered nurse anesthetists into health systems, Billings Gazette reported Jan. 6. CRNAs have advertised themselves as a solution to staffing shortages exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Hospitals have begun relying on...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Mexican national admits to role in transporting meth to Bozeman, Billings

MISSOULA, Mont. — A Mexican national admitted to playing a role in transporting 25 pounds of methamphetamine from Denver, Colo. to Bozeman. Risela Anahid Heredia Soberanes, 32, pleaded guilty to a superseding information charging her with possession with intent to distribute meth. The U.S. Department of Justice released the...
BILLINGS, MT
montanaseniornews.com

Renowned Montana Lab Awarded Groundbreaking Alzheimer’s Research Grant

What are the links between Alzheimer’s disease, the immune system, and genetic risk factors?. To unravel the mystery, Dr. Tiffany Hensley-McBain has launched a research project at the McLaughlin Research Institute for Biomedical Sciences in her hometown of Great Falls. Her work has been funded with a prestigious $450,000 National Institutes of Health grant, awarded in September to expand her studies and lab.
GREAT FALLS, MT

