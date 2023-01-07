ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

mynews4.com

Lucky Nevadan wins $1.2 million at Grand Sierra Resort in Reno

RENO, Nev. (KRNV) — A lucky Nevadan won big at the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno Monday night. The resident hit the $1.2 million jackpot while playing Aristocrat's Buffalo Diamond with a wager of $4. “We are so thrilled to see one of our local guests win this life-changing...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Classes at the Nevada Museum of Art

The weather will stay stormy through Wednesday. Be prepared for winter driving conditions at all elevations. We get a break Wednesday and Thursday, but more storms are possible for the holiday weekend. Stay tuned! -Jeff.
RENO, NV
Sierra Sun

Chase real estate report shows sales slower in 2022, home values steady

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Chase International released its 2022 year-end Real Estate Market Report which showed lower overall volume in sales and available units for sale. Still, year over year, there is consistent value growth for homeowners throughout the Northern Nevada and California markets. “Overall, real estate as an asset...
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Former Reno official recommended for Assembly appointment

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - Former Reno City Manager Sabra Smith Newby has been recommended for an appointment to Assembly District 10. Newby was recommended for the position in a letter by Assembly Democrats to the Clark County Commission. Newby has been a resident of the district, which covers central...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Local organization voices concerns about issues in Nevada schools

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - For Paul White, his organization has a stated purpose. “Our goal is exposing what is going on in Washoe County schools. Demanding better leadership.”. White’s organization is called Education Crusade, and he held a press conference down the road from North Valley’s high on Monday to discuss the issues within the school district. His claims are concerning.
RENO, NV
kunr.org

Northern Nevada lithium mine draws Native resistance from across the West

On an icy January morning, a crowd of Native American activists, environmentalists and allies marched to the U.S. District Court in downtown Reno. They were rallying in support of a lawsuit seeking to block the proposed mine at Thacker Pass, near the Nevada-Oregon border. Plaintiffs want the court to overturn...
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

I-80 reopens in the Sierra

TRUCKEE, Calif. (KRNV) — Update as of 5:30 a.m. on Jan. 11:. I-80 has reopened to passenger vehicles with chain controls eastbound at Colfax and westbound at the Nevada state line. The highway was closed Tuesday morning because of whiteout driving conditions. Original story:. Interstate 80 is closed in...
COLFAX, CA
Nevada Appeal

Carson High student photo exhibition in the Brick

Seventeen of Carson High School’s accomplished advanced photography students have their work in Photo Finished 2023 at the Brick. The exhibition, located in the Community Development Building, 108 E. Proctor St., will remain open to the public through March 16, Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m. Participating students...
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reno City Council may select RPD Chief Wednesday

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno City Council could be selecting a new Reno police chief Wednesday. City council members will be discussing the appointment of Stockton Deputy Chief Kathyrn Nance. It comes nearly a week after she was nominated by Reno city manager Doug Thornley. In a statement, Thornley...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Bishop Manogue girls beat Reed 71-42; Spanish Springs boys top Reno 59-48

Stormy weather will continue. We will get a break in the action Thursday into Friday, but the weekend is likely to bring more Sierra snow and valley rain and snow. Stay tuned! -Jeff. Reno Aces name Chris Phillips as newest general manager. Tuesday AM Weather. Updated: 24 hours ago. This...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Area snowpacks some of the strongest on record, data shows

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The recent snow and rainstorms that have hit the Reno area since Christmas have caused one of the strongest starts to winter accumulation on record. The USDA says snowpacks across Nevada and the eastern Sierra are 136%-258% of their median, with the endless storms causing those percentages to increase daily.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Reno Fire Department opens 6 Single Role Paramedic positions

The Reno Fire Department (RFD) is opening six Single Role Paramedic positions. RFD says it is the first fire department in the area to integrate Single Role Paramedics into its operations. They say the six positions will each consist of two-person crews, responding to emergencies in a transport ambulance. RFD...
RENO, NV
Nevada Appeal

UPDATE: State offices closing at 3 p.m. on Tuesday

Due to the Nevada Department of Transportation and the Department of Public Safety reporting severe weather and potentially dangerous road conditions, Gov. Joe Lombardo has ordered an early closing for all state government offices in Washoe, Carson, Douglas, Lyon, and Storey counties Tuesday, according to a news release. Aside from...
LYON COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Older trees may not weather the storm

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Chances are no one saw the tree go down at Idlewild Park in Reno. But the end result is there for all to see. A picnic table made of metal has buckled as a several hundred-pound tree branch fell on top of it. The tree may have been here when the 49-acre park opened decades ago.
RENO, NV
2news.com

City of Reno Advocating for New Stormwater Utility Fee

(January 10, 2023) Concerns rise among Reno residents when wet weather hits the region like it has these first two weeks of 2023. Officials are hoping that a new stormwater utility fee could help. The City of Reno tells us the funding could result in huge improvements for areas that...
RENO, NV
Nevada Appeal

Reno officer critical, 1 suspect dead, 1 wounded

RENO — A Reno police officer shot during an exchange of gunfire that killed one suspect and wounded another remained in critical condition Monday as an investigation continued at a crime scene a sheriff’s spokesman described as “complicated.”. The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation...
RENO, NV

