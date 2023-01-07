Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Manhunt for Fugitive Chiropractor: FBI Offers Reward of $10,000.00Dylan BarketCarnelian Bay, CA
Snowplow accident victim Jeremy Renner is out of surgery after sustaining chest damage and orthopedic injuriesMalek SherifReno, NV
Marvel Actor Jeremy Renner Snow Cat plow Accident: How Serious is the Injury and How are His Leg and Health NowOlu'remiReno, NV
Terrible News: Actor Jeremy Renner in Critical Condition After Snowplow AccidentNikyee CloughReno, NV
Iconic Avengers Star Rushed To Hospital In Critical ConditionNews Breaking LIVEReno, NV
Related
mynews4.com
Lucky Nevadan wins $1.2 million at Grand Sierra Resort in Reno
RENO, Nev. (KRNV) — A lucky Nevadan won big at the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno Monday night. The resident hit the $1.2 million jackpot while playing Aristocrat's Buffalo Diamond with a wager of $4. “We are so thrilled to see one of our local guests win this life-changing...
KOLO TV Reno
Classes at the Nevada Museum of Art
The weather will stay stormy through Wednesday. Be prepared for winter driving conditions at all elevations. We get a break Wednesday and Thursday, but more storms are possible for the holiday weekend. Stay tuned! -Jeff.
Sierra Sun
Chase real estate report shows sales slower in 2022, home values steady
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Chase International released its 2022 year-end Real Estate Market Report which showed lower overall volume in sales and available units for sale. Still, year over year, there is consistent value growth for homeowners throughout the Northern Nevada and California markets. “Overall, real estate as an asset...
KOLO TV Reno
Former Reno official recommended for Assembly appointment
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - Former Reno City Manager Sabra Smith Newby has been recommended for an appointment to Assembly District 10. Newby was recommended for the position in a letter by Assembly Democrats to the Clark County Commission. Newby has been a resident of the district, which covers central...
KOLO TV Reno
Local organization voices concerns about issues in Nevada schools
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - For Paul White, his organization has a stated purpose. “Our goal is exposing what is going on in Washoe County schools. Demanding better leadership.”. White’s organization is called Education Crusade, and he held a press conference down the road from North Valley’s high on Monday to discuss the issues within the school district. His claims are concerning.
kunr.org
Northern Nevada lithium mine draws Native resistance from across the West
On an icy January morning, a crowd of Native American activists, environmentalists and allies marched to the U.S. District Court in downtown Reno. They were rallying in support of a lawsuit seeking to block the proposed mine at Thacker Pass, near the Nevada-Oregon border. Plaintiffs want the court to overturn...
FOX Reno
I-80 reopens in the Sierra
TRUCKEE, Calif. (KRNV) — Update as of 5:30 a.m. on Jan. 11:. I-80 has reopened to passenger vehicles with chain controls eastbound at Colfax and westbound at the Nevada state line. The highway was closed Tuesday morning because of whiteout driving conditions. Original story:. Interstate 80 is closed in...
Nevada Appeal
Carson High student photo exhibition in the Brick
Seventeen of Carson High School’s accomplished advanced photography students have their work in Photo Finished 2023 at the Brick. The exhibition, located in the Community Development Building, 108 E. Proctor St., will remain open to the public through March 16, Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m. Participating students...
KOLO TV Reno
Local non-profit believes “Nevada Can Lead the Way” in the fight to end human trafficking
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Wednesday, January 11 is National Human Trafficking Prevention Day and local non-profit, Xquisite, is hosting an event called “Nevada Can Lead the Way” in Carson City to raise awareness about the problem and the solutions. Xquisite founder and executive director, Brenda Sandquist, and attorney...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno City Council may select RPD Chief Wednesday
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno City Council could be selecting a new Reno police chief Wednesday. City council members will be discussing the appointment of Stockton Deputy Chief Kathyrn Nance. It comes nearly a week after she was nominated by Reno city manager Doug Thornley. In a statement, Thornley...
2news.com
BLM to host public meeting in Reno for input on potential updates to solar energy program
As part of its ongoing effort to support responsible renewable energy development on public lands, the Bureau of Land Management is holding a public scoping meeting in Reno, NV to solicit feedback on the recently announced programmatic environmental impact statement for the BLM’s utility-scale solar energy planning. The BLM...
KOLO TV Reno
Bishop Manogue girls beat Reed 71-42; Spanish Springs boys top Reno 59-48
Stormy weather will continue. We will get a break in the action Thursday into Friday, but the weekend is likely to bring more Sierra snow and valley rain and snow. Stay tuned! -Jeff. Reno Aces name Chris Phillips as newest general manager. Tuesday AM Weather. Updated: 24 hours ago. This...
KOLO TV Reno
Area snowpacks some of the strongest on record, data shows
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The recent snow and rainstorms that have hit the Reno area since Christmas have caused one of the strongest starts to winter accumulation on record. The USDA says snowpacks across Nevada and the eastern Sierra are 136%-258% of their median, with the endless storms causing those percentages to increase daily.
nnbw.com
People: Susan Harris, Krystal Pyatt join Sanford Center for Aging at the University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine
The Sanford Center for Aging at the University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine has named Susan Harris the new program coordinator of health and wellness, and Krystal Pyatt the new marketing and communications specialist. Harris is also an emeritus associate director of the Gerontology Academic Program at the UNR...
2news.com
Reno Fire Department opens 6 Single Role Paramedic positions
The Reno Fire Department (RFD) is opening six Single Role Paramedic positions. RFD says it is the first fire department in the area to integrate Single Role Paramedics into its operations. They say the six positions will each consist of two-person crews, responding to emergencies in a transport ambulance. RFD...
Nevada Appeal
UPDATE: State offices closing at 3 p.m. on Tuesday
Due to the Nevada Department of Transportation and the Department of Public Safety reporting severe weather and potentially dangerous road conditions, Gov. Joe Lombardo has ordered an early closing for all state government offices in Washoe, Carson, Douglas, Lyon, and Storey counties Tuesday, according to a news release. Aside from...
KOLO TV Reno
Older trees may not weather the storm
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Chances are no one saw the tree go down at Idlewild Park in Reno. But the end result is there for all to see. A picnic table made of metal has buckled as a several hundred-pound tree branch fell on top of it. The tree may have been here when the 49-acre park opened decades ago.
2news.com
City of Reno Advocating for New Stormwater Utility Fee
(January 10, 2023) Concerns rise among Reno residents when wet weather hits the region like it has these first two weeks of 2023. Officials are hoping that a new stormwater utility fee could help. The City of Reno tells us the funding could result in huge improvements for areas that...
Expected rain arrived as snow and damaged the grid. Now, more storms are on the way.
With more storms on the way, about 71,000 Nevada residents are recovering from power outages over New Year’s weekend caused by wet and heavy snow in Reno, Sparks and Carson City. The post Expected rain arrived as snow and damaged the grid. Now, more storms are on the way. appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Nevada Appeal
Reno officer critical, 1 suspect dead, 1 wounded
RENO — A Reno police officer shot during an exchange of gunfire that killed one suspect and wounded another remained in critical condition Monday as an investigation continued at a crime scene a sheriff’s spokesman described as “complicated.”. The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation...
Comments / 0