Austin, TX

KVUE

Fight inside bar on 6th Street results in stabbing

AUSTIN, Texas — A fight inside a bar on 6th Street resulted in one person being stabbed early Wednesday morning. At 2:12 a.m. on Jan. 11, the Austin Police Department (APD) received a call to the corner of 6th Street and Trinity Street for a man that had been stabbed outside of a bar.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Man dies after shooting in North Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — A shooting in North Austin left one person dead Tuesday morning. At 3:30 a.m. on Jan. 10, the Austin Police Department (APD) received a call regarding a shooting in the 1400 block of South Meadows Drive. Once on the scene, officers encountered a man in his 30s who had been shot.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Austin police looking for driver in fatal hit-and-run on Rundberg Lane

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is searching for a driver that allegedly hit a pedestrian in the early hours of Dec. 31. APD said on Saturday, Dec. 31, at approximately 2:46 a.m., officers responded to a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian in the 100 block of East Rundberg Lane. The pedestrian, 58-year-old Lloyd P. Goodnoe, was taken to a hospital, where he died days later.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Man shot early Tuesday morning undergoing surgery

AUSTIN, Texas — A man was shot in the early-morning hours on Tuesday and is undergoing surgery. At 12:54 a.m. on Jan. 10, the Austin Police Department (APD) received a call stating that a man had been shot while inside of his car. Once officers were on the scene, they found the man inside of his car at the intersection of Pleasant Valley Road and Stassney Lane.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

APD searching for vehicle from SE Austin fatal hit-and-run

Police are asking for the public's help in locating the vehicle from a fatal hit-and-run last year in Southeast Austin. It happened Wednesday, Oct. 19, at the East Oltorf Street and I-35 intersection. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to the scene at around 9:20 p.m. Investigators believe 76-year-old...
AUSTIN, TX
KCEN

Belton PD is looking for a stolen trailer

BELTON, Texas — The Belton Police Department is looking for a 16-foot trailer that was stolen on Dec. 18 at 5:56 a.m. According to police, the trailer belonged to and was taken from a business located on Goodway Drive in Belton. Police ask that if you have any information...
BELTON, TX
fox7austin.com

East Austin church targeted in New Year’s Day burglary

AUSTIN, Texas - An East Austin church was targeted in a New Year's Day burglary. On the morning of Jan. 1, three locations on Hope Lutheran Church’s property were burglarized. "Tuesday morning, when I came in, that’s when we discovered the building behind us and the shed out back,...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Flatbed truck crashes into northeast Austin business; nothing stolen, according to business owner

AUSTIN, Texas — A flatbed truck crashed into a building and fled the scene in the early-morning hours on Tuesday. Around 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 10, the Austin Police Department received a call to SoulSpeed Performance automotive shop in northeast Austin, located at 8701 Cross Park Drive. The owner of the shop stated that a flatbed truck had crashed through the window of the business.
AUSTIN, TX
newsradioklbj.com

APD Seeks Info on Series of South Austin Burglaries

The Austin Police Department Sex Crimes Unit is working a series of burglaries committed at an apartment complex in South Austin. According to APD, these incidents have occurred during the overnight hours in apartments near Berkman and US Highway 290. The attacker has been described as a white or Hispanic male, approximately 5’7” to 5’9”, in his 30s, short brown hair, ith possible facial hair.
AUSTIN, TX
fox44news.com

Man crashes vehicle in pursuit, causes power outage

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – A police pursuit in Killeen ends with the suspect crashing into a utility pole and causing a power outage. Killeen Police officers were dispatched to the 4600 block of Frontier Trail at approximately 8:45 p.m. Monday in reference to a robbery. The victim told officers a man approached him at gunpoint and demanded his wallet, phone and vehicle. The suspect then fled the area in the victim’s vehicle – a Honda Civic.
KILLEEN, TX
CBS Austin

Motorcyclist critically injured in N Austin crash

A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with critical injuries after a crash in north Austin Saturday night. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the scene in the 8400 block of Research Boulevard near the intersection of Lamar Boulevard. The incident happened around 10:02 p.m. ALSO | APD Sex Crimes Unit...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

KVUE

Austin, TX
