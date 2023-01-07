Read full article on original website
1 arrested after deadly 2-vehicle crash in southeast Austin
One person was arrested after a two-vehicle crash in southeast Austin left one person dead on New Year's Day, the Austin Police Department said in a news release.
1 injured in overnight stabbing off 6th Street
The Austin Police Department said a person was injured after a stabbing in downtown Austin early Wednesday morning.
KVUE
Fight inside bar on 6th Street results in stabbing
AUSTIN, Texas — A fight inside a bar on 6th Street resulted in one person being stabbed early Wednesday morning. At 2:12 a.m. on Jan. 11, the Austin Police Department (APD) received a call to the corner of 6th Street and Trinity Street for a man that had been stabbed outside of a bar.
Man dies after shooting in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — A shooting in North Austin left one person dead Tuesday morning. At 3:30 a.m. on Jan. 10, the Austin Police Department (APD) received a call regarding a shooting in the 1400 block of South Meadows Drive. Once on the scene, officers encountered a man in his 30s who had been shot.
fox7austin.com
Police searching for suspect vehicle involved in deadly South Austin hit-and-run crash
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is still asking for help identifying a suspect in a deadly hit-and-run crash in October 2022. Police said on Oct. 19 around 9:21 p.m., officers responded to a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian in the 1600 block of E. Oltorf St.
Austin police looking for driver in fatal hit-and-run on Rundberg Lane
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is searching for a driver that allegedly hit a pedestrian in the early hours of Dec. 31. APD said on Saturday, Dec. 31, at approximately 2:46 a.m., officers responded to a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian in the 100 block of East Rundberg Lane. The pedestrian, 58-year-old Lloyd P. Goodnoe, was taken to a hospital, where he died days later.
Man shot early Tuesday morning undergoing surgery
AUSTIN, Texas — A man was shot in the early-morning hours on Tuesday and is undergoing surgery. At 12:54 a.m. on Jan. 10, the Austin Police Department (APD) received a call stating that a man had been shot while inside of his car. Once officers were on the scene, they found the man inside of his car at the intersection of Pleasant Valley Road and Stassney Lane.
CBS Austin
APD searching for vehicle from SE Austin fatal hit-and-run
Police are asking for the public's help in locating the vehicle from a fatal hit-and-run last year in Southeast Austin. It happened Wednesday, Oct. 19, at the East Oltorf Street and I-35 intersection. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to the scene at around 9:20 p.m. Investigators believe 76-year-old...
KVUE
A man is in surgery following a shooting in Southeast Austin
A man was shot inside his car in the early morning hours on Tuesday. The shooter is believed to be someone the man knows, but police are still looking for them.
CBS Austin
Hays County Crime Stoppers, Kyle PD searching for armed robbery suspects
HAYS COUNTY, Texas — Hays County Crime Stoppers and the Kyle Police Department seek the community's help in identifying suspects of an armed robbery over the weekend. Authorities say it happened on Sunday, January 8 at the Ross store located at 5086 Kyle Center Drive in Kyle. Police say...
Belton PD is looking for a stolen trailer
BELTON, Texas — The Belton Police Department is looking for a 16-foot trailer that was stolen on Dec. 18 at 5:56 a.m. According to police, the trailer belonged to and was taken from a business located on Goodway Drive in Belton. Police ask that if you have any information...
KWTX
Killeen robbery suspect arrested following crash into a utility pole in speed chase against police
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is investigating an aggravated robbery that occurred Monday evening. Officers were dispatched at approximately 8:45 p.m. Jan. 9 to the 4600 block of Frontier Trail in reference to a robbery. According to the victim, a black suspect approached him at gunpoint and...
fox7austin.com
East Austin church targeted in New Year’s Day burglary
AUSTIN, Texas - An East Austin church was targeted in a New Year's Day burglary. On the morning of Jan. 1, three locations on Hope Lutheran Church’s property were burglarized. "Tuesday morning, when I came in, that’s when we discovered the building behind us and the shed out back,...
1983 Round Rock murder case reopened, suspect may be in Mexico
A decades-old cold case in Round Rock has been reopened after a change in international extradition policy.
Flatbed truck crashes into northeast Austin business; nothing stolen, according to business owner
AUSTIN, Texas — A flatbed truck crashed into a building and fled the scene in the early-morning hours on Tuesday. Around 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 10, the Austin Police Department received a call to SoulSpeed Performance automotive shop in northeast Austin, located at 8701 Cross Park Drive. The owner of the shop stated that a flatbed truck had crashed through the window of the business.
newsradioklbj.com
APD Seeks Info on Series of South Austin Burglaries
The Austin Police Department Sex Crimes Unit is working a series of burglaries committed at an apartment complex in South Austin. According to APD, these incidents have occurred during the overnight hours in apartments near Berkman and US Highway 290. The attacker has been described as a white or Hispanic male, approximately 5’7” to 5’9”, in his 30s, short brown hair, ith possible facial hair.
fox44news.com
Man crashes vehicle in pursuit, causes power outage
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – A police pursuit in Killeen ends with the suspect crashing into a utility pole and causing a power outage. Killeen Police officers were dispatched to the 4600 block of Frontier Trail at approximately 8:45 p.m. Monday in reference to a robbery. The victim told officers a man approached him at gunpoint and demanded his wallet, phone and vehicle. The suspect then fled the area in the victim’s vehicle – a Honda Civic.
14-year-old dies in apparent overdose, City of San Marcos confirms
SAN MARCOS, Texas — Editor's note: An earlier version of this story stated that the home was in the Blanco Gardens neighborhood. The story has been updated to reflect the home is in the Blanco Vista neighborhood. A 14-year-old is dead after what City of San Marcos officials are...
KVUE
Cop-turned-killer Robert Fratta executed for hiring teenage hitman to kill his wife in 1994
The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals lifted the injunction by a Travis County judge that was based on claims the state is using expired drugs. Former Missouri City police officer Robert Fratta was executed Tuesday, making him the first person in the state of Texas to be executed in 2023.
CBS Austin
Motorcyclist critically injured in N Austin crash
A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with critical injuries after a crash in north Austin Saturday night. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the scene in the 8400 block of Research Boulevard near the intersection of Lamar Boulevard. The incident happened around 10:02 p.m. ALSO | APD Sex Crimes Unit...
KVUE
