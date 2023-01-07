Jones gives No. 1 East Catholic a lift

Action during the East Catholic at Windsor boy's basketball game Friday, January 6, 2023, at Windsor High School. (Jim Michaud / Journal Inquirer) JIM_MICHAUD

In one of the most anticipated games of the Connecticut high school boys basketball season, East Catholic senior James Jones rose to the occasion.

The 6-foot-4 forward recorded a game-high 18 points as the Eagles held off Windsor to earn a 49-42 win in a battle of top-five teams at Windsor High Friday night.

"He came through in some big moments and put the ball in the basket," East Catholic coach Luke Reilly said. "He really got us started off really well too. You never know whose night it's going to be, and tonight it was a really good night for him. When you have a good team with a lot of threats, it's kind of nice to have a guy like James step up and do a little more when we need him to."