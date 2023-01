Buy Now Suffield's Mike Coggins (14) blocked by SMSA's Kemani Thompson (5) and Daniel Hernandez (11) during the first half, Thursday, February 17, 2022, in Hartford. (Jim Michaud / Journal Inquirer) 5 14 11 JIM MICHAUD

Mike Coggins has provided plenty of strong offensive performances during his career with the Suffield High boys basketball team.

The junior added another to the list Friday night, scoring a game-high 40 points as the Wildcats topped Bolton 64-51 in a NCCC game at Suffield.

It’s the third straight win for the Wildcats (4-2), which trailed 16-7 after a quarter and 22-21 at the half.