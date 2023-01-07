Australia news live updates: ADF airlifts food to Western Australia areas hit by floods; Perrottet visits Menindee and Broken Hill

A video appears to show the blaze in the sky as Virgin Orbit’s rocket tumbled to Earth.The rocket, named LauncherOne, was supposed to be the first rocket launched from the UK and carried the first satellites to be launched from Western Europe. But instead of completing that groundbreaking mission it experienced an “anomaly” that prevented it from reaching orbit.Experts said that the rocket likely burned up as it fell back down to Earth. Anything that did survive that re-entry probably fell into the ocean.The new video showed that process as it happens. Ramón López captured the images from the Canary...

