The Miami Dolphins (9-8) fly north to visit the Buffalo Bills (13-3) for the second time in less than a month in one of six wild card rematch contests this weekend. The Dolphins are playing in the NFL postseason for the first time in six years after securing a spot into the postseason with a Week 18 win over the New York Jets while the Bills have been in the NFL playoffs every year dating back to 2019.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO