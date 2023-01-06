Read full article on original website
Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game
The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
SB Nation
Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements
I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
NBC Sports
Wild card playoff schedule: Cowboys-Bucs will play on Monday Night Football
NFC: 4:30 PM (ET) 7 Seattle at 2 San Francisco (FOX, FOX Deportes) AFC: 8:15 PM (ET) 5 Los Angeles Chargers at 4 Jacksonville (NBC, Peacock, Universo) AFC: 1:00 PM (ET) 7 Miami at 2 Buffalo (CBS, Paramount+) NFC: 4:30 PM (ET) 6 New York Giants at 3 Minnesota (FOX,...
NBC Sports
Texans G.M. Nick Caserio says firing Lovie Smith was “best decision for us at this time”
Last year, Texans G.M. Nick Caserio cited “philosophical differences” in firing coach David Culley. After only one year. It made no sense. This year, Caserio has opted to paint with a broader brush in firing a head coach after only one year. “On behalf of the entire organization,...
NBC Sports
How many NFL wild card teams have won the Super Bowl?
Six wild card teams enter the 2022 NFL playoffs looking to make history – the Baltimore Ravens, Los Angeles Chargers and Miami Dolphins in the AFC and the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants and Seattle Seahawks in the NFC. While it’s only been a couple of years since a...
NBC Sports
Kittle's acrobatic TD catch extends Purdy's elite streak
Brock Purdy kept two of his impressive streaks alive in the 49ers' 38-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium on Sunday. Not only did the rookie quarterback win his fifth straight start, but he threw three touchdown passes while doing so, extending his two-touchdown streak to six games.
NBC Sports
Where 49ers' odds to win Super Bowl stand entering playoffs
The 49ers head into the 2022 NFL playoffs with favorable odds to win Super Bowl LVII. After San Francisco's 38-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, the 49ers have the fourth-best odds to win the Super Bowl. Odds provided by our partner, PointsBet, show the 49ers...
NBC Sports
Kittle trumpets 'special' Purdy as NFL's top OROY candidate
Quarterback Brock Purdy played in only the final six regular-season games. But what a six-game stretch it was. Purdy’s performances since taking over for injured 49ers starter Jimmy Garoppolo have provided an argument for his inclusion into the conversation for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. “I don’t know...
NBC Sports
How to watch Dolphins vs. Bills wild card game
The Miami Dolphins (9-8) fly north to visit the Buffalo Bills (13-3) for the second time in less than a month in one of six wild card rematch contests this weekend. The Dolphins are playing in the NFL postseason for the first time in six years after securing a spot into the postseason with a Week 18 win over the New York Jets while the Bills have been in the NFL playoffs every year dating back to 2019.
NBC Sports
Kliff Kingsbury fired after four seasons with Cardinals
Kliff Kingsbury is out as head coach of the Arizona Cardinals after four seasons, the team announced on Monday. In addition, the Cardinals announced that Steve Keim was stepping away from his position as general manager. The 43-year-old Kingsbury rose through the ranks of college football, developing a name for...
NBC Sports
49ers fan falls from stands trying to catch Purdy's towel
Everybody is trying to get their hands on some Brock Purdy memorabilia. Some might be going a little overboard. Literally and figuratively. After the 49ers' 38-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, San Francisco's rookie quarterback jogged off the field and tossed his towel into the stands above the tunnel.
NBC Sports
49ers pound Cardinals, earn No. 2 seed in NFC
The 49ers are the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs after a dominant win today over the Cardinals. Today’s 38-13 win improves San Francisco to 13-4 on the season, meaning they’ll be at home for a wild card game against the No. 7 seed next weekend. The only time the 49ers would go on the road before the Super Bowl would be if they met Philadelphia in the NFC Championship Game.
NBC Sports
2023 NFL Mock Draft roundup: Latest Patriots first-round pick predictions
The New England Patriots failed to make the playoffs after losing to the Buffalo Bills in Week 18, which means their offseason has already begun. One of the most important events of the offseason for the Patriots will be the 2023 NFL Draft. New England has eight picks in this draft, and it should also receive some compensatory picks when those are finalized.
NBC Sports
Warner dumbfounded by lack of attention Purdy is receiving
Brock Purdy and the 49ers are riding a 10-game winning streak into the NFL playoffs after the team's 38-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Levi's Stadium. Purdy continues to impress since taking over the 49ers' starting job after quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a broken foot against the Miami Dolphins in Week 13. While many are surprised by the 23-year-old's weekly performances, linebacker Fred Warner isn't.
NBC Sports
It’s hard to imagine Tua Tagovailoa playing on Sunday
Sixteen days ago, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered at least his second concussion of the year. He has yet to be cleared to play. Five days from a playoff game in Buffalo, it remains to be seen whether he will be. Frankly, it’s hard to see it happening. Tagovailoa has...
NBC Sports
'Sheesh!' Steph feels emotion from Bills Mafia after TD for Hamlin
The emotional energy permeated through Highmark Stadium on Sunday after the Buffalo Bills returned the New England Patriots' opening kickoff for a touchdown. Bills running back Nyheim Hines returned the kick 96 yards in the game's opening seconds. The touchdown generated an undeniable emotional buzz just six days after Bills safety Damar Hamlin was taken off the field in an ambulance.
NBC Sports
Baker Mayfield: I know I’m a starting quarterback
At one point in the 2022 season, Baker Mayfield was arguably the worst starting quarterback in the league. He completed just 58 percent of his passes for 1,313 yards with six touchdowns, six interceptions, and six fumbles in seven appearances with six starts for the Panthers. His passer rating was just 74.4.
NBC Sports
Will Lamar Jackson play against the Bengals: Status and contract outlook ahead of 2023 NFL Playoffs
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson took the ultimate chance and bet on himself this NFL season. After failing to reach an agreement with the Ravens on a long-term extension, the Pompano Beach, Florida native, who went 32nd overall in the 2018 draft, is currently playing on the $23 million 5th-year option of his rookie contract.
