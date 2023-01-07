Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Key Reasons to Retain Berry Global (BERY) Stock for Now
BERY - Free Report) benefits from its robust product portfolio, the bulk of which includes consumer non-discretionary products, despite inflationary increases in costs and expenses and challenges related to supply chain and labor. Berry Global’s Consumer Packaging North America segment is driven by strength in its consumer businesses across the...
Zacks.com
3 Defense Equipment Stocks to Buy Amid Improving Travel Data
Increasing travel volume, as is evident from increased revenue passenger-kilometers (RPKs) observed in November 2022, is boosting the growth prospects of aerospace-defense equipment stocks. However, COVID-led supply chain disruption might hurt the earnings and cash flows of the industry. Also, a stronger U.S. dollar puts pressure on airlines, which, in turn, may hurt aerospace-defense equipment stocks, particularly those engaged in commercial aerospace. Nevertheless, frequent mergers and acquisitions tend to boost the revenue generation prospects of the industry players. Some key players in this industry that you may keep in your portfolio include TransDigm Group (
Zacks.com
3 Value Stocks with Growth In the Cards
This has to be the golden year of value investing. With inflation remaining far from the Fed’s goals, there’s every reason to think that interest rates will continue to climb for a while before stabilizing. From the looks of things, and since employment numbers are still so strong, the painful period is likely to stretch out past 2023 and into 2024. This sentiment is pulling money out of the markets and leading to low valuations.
Zacks.com
5 Reasons U.S. Markets Will Be Higher in 2023
COIN - Free Report) ,. saw slower growth and were forced to lay off thousands of workers. In the face of the overbearing gloominess of 2022, it can be easy to stay negative. However, history tells us that it rarely pays to remain bearish over the long haul. Zoom out and pull up a long-term chart of the major U.S Indices, and you will find that despite bear markets every handful of years, stocks tend to rise over time.
Zacks.com
Zumiez (ZUMZ) Posts Soft Holiday Results, Comps Down 23.9%
ZUMZ - Free Report) reported soft results for the holiday period. ZUMZ has persistently witnessed challenging economic conditions during the holiday season, driven by a pullback in discretionary spending, inflation-driven cost issues and a promotional marketplace. Though sales marginally came ahead of the company’s guided levels, it experienced further discounting...
Zacks.com
3 Stocks to Watch From the Prospering Business Information Industry
EXPGY - Free Report) , Verisk Analytics, Inc. (. IKTSY - Free Report) , supporting them to offer digitally-transformed, personalized and value-added services. The Zacks Business – Information Services industry comprises companies that offer a range of services, including software, data, risks, research, information and analytics solutions. These companies operate in a dynamic business environment characterized by evolving customer behavior, preference and demographics. Amid the pandemic, the key focus within the industry is currently on channelizing money and efforts toward more effective operational components, such as technology, digital transformation and data-driven decision-making, in order to identify demand sources and target end markets. Prominent players include ratings, benchmarks, analytics, data provider, S&P Global and a provider of data-analytics solutions, Verisk Analytics.
Zacks.com
Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Q3 Loss Wider Than Expected, Sales Lag
BBBY - Free Report) has continued its dry spell with dismal third-quarter fiscal 2022 results. Both top and bottom lines not only missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but also declined year over year. Although the company made efforts to change the assortment, and other merchandising and marketing strategies, inventory constraints acted as headwinds.
Zacks.com
Should You Retain Willis Towers (WTW) in Your Portfolio?
WTW - Free Report) has been benefiting from growing healthcare premiums, improved client retention, higher software sales and solid balance sheet. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 earnings per share is pegged at $15.23, indicating year-over-year increases of 12.6%. The expected long-term earnings growth is pegged at 16%, better than the industry average of 11.3%.
Zacks.com
Ultra Clean (UCTT) Shares Falter on Lower Q4 Top-Line View
UCTT - Free Report) shares tanked 7.28% to close at $33.10 on Jan 9, after the company revised its fourth-quarter 2022 revenue guidance. This Hayward, CA-based semiconductor component supplier expects revenues between $560 million and $570 million, lower than its prior outlook of $600-$650 million. The company expected 2022 revenues to grow 16% over 2021.
Zacks.com
How to Find Strong Oils and Energy Stocks Slated for Positive Earnings Surprises
Quarterly financial reports play a vital role on Wall Street, as they help investors see how a company has performed and what might be coming down the road in the near-term. And out of all of the metrics and results to consider, earnings is one of the most important. Life...
Zacks.com
5 ETFs to Bet on Favorite Sectors of Q4 Earnings
Fourth-quarter 2022 earnings are set to kick off next week, with the banking sector slated to report numbers. Total S&P 500 earnings are expected to be down 7.3% from the same period last year on 4% higher revenues. The earnings decline is down from 1.7% growth at the start of the fourth quarter.
Zacks.com
Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP) Stock Jumps 10.4%: Will It Continue to Soar?
Oasis Midstream Partners LP shares soared 10.4% in the last trading session to close at $27.61. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 18.3% gain over the past four weeks. Oasis Midstream Partners extended...
Zacks.com
Novavax (NVAX) Names John Jacobs as New CEO, Shares Rise
NVAX - Free Report) were up 11.3% on Monday after the company announced that it appointed John C. Jacobs as its new president and chief executive officer (CEO), effective Jan 23, 2023. The company’s current CEO and president, Stanley C. Erck, retires on Jan 23 but will serve as an...
Zacks.com
Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
OXY - Free Report) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Shares of this oil and gas exploration and production company have returned +0.1% over...
Zacks.com
Are Industrial Products Stocks Lagging Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) This Year?
GPK - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question. Graphic Packaging is one of 221 individual stocks in the Industrial Products sector. Collectively, these...
Zacks.com
Strength Seen in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (HRMY): Can Its 5.1% Jump Turn into More Strength?
HRMY - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 5.1% higher at $47.31. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 25% loss over the past four weeks. Last week, the company named Jeffrey...
Zacks.com
5 Stocks With High ROE to Buy as Rate Hike Fears Subside
The U.S. equity markets inched up in the past few trading sessions as the December jobs report and contraction in the services sector instilled hopes that inflation was cooling. The latest nonfarm payrolls report showed that the U.S. economy added 223,000 jobs in December compared with broad-based expectations of 200,000 job additions, while wages increased 0.3%, contrary to expectations of a 0.4% rise. The ISM Services index recorded a reading of 49.6% for December, portraying contraction amid a pullback in new orders and production.
Zacks.com
ETFs to Tap If Rates Remain Above 5% for "A Long Time"
Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said the central bank should boost interest rates above 5% by early in the second quarter and then keep at that level for “a long time”, per Bloomberg. Fed officials raised interest rates by a half-point in December, extending their aggressive tightening campaign and bringing the target on their benchmark rate to a target range of 4.25% to 4.5%. The move followed four hefty hikes of 75 basis points to tame inflation running well above their 2% target.
Zacks.com
Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 9th
CAG - Free Report) : This leading branded food company of North America which offers premium edible products, with refined focus on innovation, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days. Conagra Brands Price and Consensus. Conagra Brands price-consensus-chart |...
Zacks.com
Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Teekay Tankers (TNK) Stock?
TNK - Free Report) need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Jan 20, 2023 $5.00 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows how much...
Comments / 0