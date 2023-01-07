Read full article on original website
Fox11online.com
HSGT: Neenah, Kaukauna and Little Chute post wins
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Tuesday night in High School Game Time, Neenah beat Kaukauna in Fox Valley Association girls basketball action, while Kaukauna beat Neenah in boys basketball. Meanwhile, in the North Eastern, Little Chute stayed perfect on the season with a win at Fox Valley Lutheran. Click the video...
Fox11online.com
FOX 11 Top 11: Top four teams remain perfect
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- This week's FOX 11 Top 11 boys basketball rankings look a lot like last week as the top four remain undefeated and the top six teams are the same as last week. Meanwhile, undefeated Crivitz and Peshtigo join the rankings, replacing Oshkosh North and Winneconne. This...
Fox11online.com
FOX 11 Top 11: Notre Dame No. 1; Neenah moves to No. 2
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- This week's FOX 11 Top 11 girls basketball rankings has a new No. 2. After Notre Dame at No. 1, Neenah has moved to No. 2, replacing Kaukauna, which suffered its first loss of the season. 'Furthermore, there are no new teams in the rankings this...
Fox11online.com
Monster Jam to roar into the Resch Center
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- Larger-than-life motorsports are coming to life at the Resch Center. Monster Jam will return to the Green Bay area on both Saturday, April 15 and Sunday, April 16. During the show, world champion athletes and their 12,000-pound monster trucks will tear up the dirt in wide-open competitions...
Fox11online.com
GPBD: 46 calls during Lions vs. Packers game ends in four arrests, eight ejections
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Green Bay Police Department shared their report for the Lions vs. Packers game Sunday night. Officers responded to 46 calls during the game. Four people were arrested. Eight people were ejected for various misconduct violations. GBPD also shared the arrests and ejections are a smaller...
Fox11online.com
Mostly quiet 2022 weather in Northeast Wisconsin, punctuated by a few memorable storms
(WLUK) -- 2022 was a bit of an odd year in Northeast Wisconsin, weather-wise. As the year started, the story of the winter was the snow. But it wasn't about how much snow we were getting -- it was about how much snow we weren't getting. That winter season would...
Fox11online.com
UWGB, Cellcom honored for efforts to monitor and preserve Wisconsin waters
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- UW-Green Bay and Cellcom are being honored for their efforts to monitor a sustainable environment in the waters of Green Bay. The 2022 Climate Changemaker Award goes to those who use wireless technology to combat climate changes. "This is the largest freshwater ecosystem in the world,...
Fox11online.com
2 sought after shots strike apartment on Green Bay's west side
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Two men are still on the loose after shots were fired at a Green Bay apartment overnight. Police say they were called to the 500 block of S. Fisk Street on the city's west side around 1:45 a.m. Officers learned bullets had gone into an apartment and a vehicle parked outside.
Fox11online.com
Man charged in east-side Green Bay murder
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A confrontation in an alley led to a fatal shooting last month on Green Bay's east side, according to a criminal complaint filed Tuesday. Jesse D. Dahl, 23, of Green Bay, has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide as a party to the crime and possession of a firearm by a felon.
Fox11online.com
Green Bay school district to reveal consultant's 10-year plan
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A consultant’s report identifies hundreds of facility repair and improvement projects for the Green Bay Area Public School District to consider -- including a recommendation to tear down one school -- as it embarks on a 10-year planning process. The school district hired ATSR Planners,...
Fox11online.com
'Sky is the limit' for redevelopment of old rail yard under Ashland Avenue overpass
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The city of Green Bay is starting to look at the possibility of buying the vacant former rail yard site below the Ashland Avenue overpass. It's about 30 acres of land that city officials say could “play a hugely critical role” in better connecting the city's downtown and the stadium district.
Fox11online.com
Oshkosh's Oregon/Jackson Street bridge reopens after brief closure
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- A bridge in Oshkosh has reopened ahead of schedule. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says on Monday, crews worked to install a new gear box and components on the north span of the lift bridge. Installation finished earlier than expected and the bridge reopened on Tuesday. A...
Fox11online.com
Mother charged after Green Bay officer finds child alone in downtown parking ramp
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUK) -- Two children are safe after a Green Bay police officer found one of them wandering alone in a dark and cold downtown parking ramp. The police department says Officer Kendal Herwald was on patrol Saturday around midnight, helping look for a driver who ran away during a traffic stop, when he saw a non-verbal 6-year-old boy in the Pine Street parking ramp.
Fox11online.com
Appleton woman charged after alleged burglary, theft at De Pere church on Christmas
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUK) – Burglary and theft charges were filed Monday against an Appleton woman who allegedly stole from a De Pere church on Christmas Day. Mary Jo Pepin, 65, was scheduled to appear in court Monday for the incidents at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in De Pere.
Fox11online.com
One arrested in Manitowoc shooting
MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- A person was arrested after a shooting in Manitowoc. Just after 1 a.m. Monday, officers were dispatched to the area of S. 13th Street and Madison Street for reports from multiple callers that they heard gun shots in the area. Officers checked the area and located shell...
Fox11online.com
Northeast Wisconsin travelers 'up in the air' during FAA computer outage
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- Travelers across the country became stranded at airports Wednesday morning due to a FAA computer outage. That also included Green Bay's Austin Straubel International Airport and Appleton International Airport. More than 3,700 flights were delayed by 7:30 a.m. CST and more than 640 were canceled. Before 9...
Fox11online.com
Wisconsin gas prices over $3 a gallon and keep rising
(WLUK) -- Gas prices continue to rise nationwide and across Wisconsin. Green Bay drivers can expect to pay 7.2 cents per gallon more this week, averaging $3.10/g today, according to GasBuddy. Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:. Appleton- $3.00/g, up 5.9 cents per gallon from last week's $2.94/g. Wisconsin-...
Fox11online.com
PAC features National Geographic's breathtaking stories in new speaker series
APPLETON (WLUK) -- Northeast Wisconsin might have a few budding paleontologists on their hands after the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center's new National Geographic Live Speaker Series. The PAC kicked off the first part of its new series with National Geographic Tuesday night, when audiences got the chance to learn...
Fox11online.com
Fond du Lac man, Oshkosh woman arrested for over a dozen drug crimes
FOREST COUNTY (WLUK) -- A Fond du Lac man and an Oshkosh woman are in jail and could face a string of charges, after they were allegedly found with fentanyl and methamphetamine in a hotel room in northern Wisconsin. The Forest County Sheriff's Office said it received a call at...
Fox11online.com
Lost and found items make for a unique display at Kaukauna Public Library
KAUKAUNA (WLUK) -- You may notice something familiar on display at the Kaukauna Public Library. The library invites the community to check out its temporary exhibit, titled, "The Museum of the Lost." It's a collection of lost and found items left behind at the library over the past year. It...
