Neenah, WI

Fox11online.com

HSGT: Neenah, Kaukauna and Little Chute post wins

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Tuesday night in High School Game Time, Neenah beat Kaukauna in Fox Valley Association girls basketball action, while Kaukauna beat Neenah in boys basketball. Meanwhile, in the North Eastern, Little Chute stayed perfect on the season with a win at Fox Valley Lutheran. Click the video...
NEENAH, WI
Fox11online.com

FOX 11 Top 11: Top four teams remain perfect

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- This week's FOX 11 Top 11 boys basketball rankings look a lot like last week as the top four remain undefeated and the top six teams are the same as last week. Meanwhile, undefeated Crivitz and Peshtigo join the rankings, replacing Oshkosh North and Winneconne. This...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

FOX 11 Top 11: Notre Dame No. 1; Neenah moves to No. 2

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- This week's FOX 11 Top 11 girls basketball rankings has a new No. 2. After Notre Dame at No. 1, Neenah has moved to No. 2, replacing Kaukauna, which suffered its first loss of the season. 'Furthermore, there are no new teams in the rankings this...
NEENAH, WI
Fox11online.com

Monster Jam to roar into the Resch Center

ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- Larger-than-life motorsports are coming to life at the Resch Center. Monster Jam will return to the Green Bay area on both Saturday, April 15 and Sunday, April 16. During the show, world champion athletes and their 12,000-pound monster trucks will tear up the dirt in wide-open competitions...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

UWGB, Cellcom honored for efforts to monitor and preserve Wisconsin waters

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- UW-Green Bay and Cellcom are being honored for their efforts to monitor a sustainable environment in the waters of Green Bay. The 2022 Climate Changemaker Award goes to those who use wireless technology to combat climate changes. "This is the largest freshwater ecosystem in the world,...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

2 sought after shots strike apartment on Green Bay's west side

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Two men are still on the loose after shots were fired at a Green Bay apartment overnight. Police say they were called to the 500 block of S. Fisk Street on the city's west side around 1:45 a.m. Officers learned bullets had gone into an apartment and a vehicle parked outside.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Man charged in east-side Green Bay murder

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A confrontation in an alley led to a fatal shooting last month on Green Bay's east side, according to a criminal complaint filed Tuesday. Jesse D. Dahl, 23, of Green Bay, has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide as a party to the crime and possession of a firearm by a felon.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Green Bay school district to reveal consultant's 10-year plan

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A consultant’s report identifies hundreds of facility repair and improvement projects for the Green Bay Area Public School District to consider -- including a recommendation to tear down one school -- as it embarks on a 10-year planning process. The school district hired ATSR Planners,...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Oshkosh's Oregon/Jackson Street bridge reopens after brief closure

OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- A bridge in Oshkosh has reopened ahead of schedule. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says on Monday, crews worked to install a new gear box and components on the north span of the lift bridge. Installation finished earlier than expected and the bridge reopened on Tuesday. A...
OSHKOSH, WI
Fox11online.com

Mother charged after Green Bay officer finds child alone in downtown parking ramp

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUK) -- Two children are safe after a Green Bay police officer found one of them wandering alone in a dark and cold downtown parking ramp. The police department says Officer Kendal Herwald was on patrol Saturday around midnight, helping look for a driver who ran away during a traffic stop, when he saw a non-verbal 6-year-old boy in the Pine Street parking ramp.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

One arrested in Manitowoc shooting

MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- A person was arrested after a shooting in Manitowoc. Just after 1 a.m. Monday, officers were dispatched to the area of S. 13th Street and Madison Street for reports from multiple callers that they heard gun shots in the area. Officers checked the area and located shell...
MANITOWOC, WI
Fox11online.com

Northeast Wisconsin travelers 'up in the air' during FAA computer outage

ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- Travelers across the country became stranded at airports Wednesday morning due to a FAA computer outage. That also included Green Bay's Austin Straubel International Airport and Appleton International Airport. More than 3,700 flights were delayed by 7:30 a.m. CST and more than 640 were canceled. Before 9...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Wisconsin gas prices over $3 a gallon and keep rising

(WLUK) -- Gas prices continue to rise nationwide and across Wisconsin. Green Bay drivers can expect to pay 7.2 cents per gallon more this week, averaging $3.10/g today, according to GasBuddy. Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:. Appleton- $3.00/g, up 5.9 cents per gallon from last week's $2.94/g. Wisconsin-...
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox11online.com

PAC features National Geographic's breathtaking stories in new speaker series

APPLETON (WLUK) -- Northeast Wisconsin might have a few budding paleontologists on their hands after the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center's new National Geographic Live Speaker Series. The PAC kicked off the first part of its new series with National Geographic Tuesday night, when audiences got the chance to learn...
APPLETON, WI
Fox11online.com

Fond du Lac man, Oshkosh woman arrested for over a dozen drug crimes

FOREST COUNTY (WLUK) -- A Fond du Lac man and an Oshkosh woman are in jail and could face a string of charges, after they were allegedly found with fentanyl and methamphetamine in a hotel room in northern Wisconsin. The Forest County Sheriff's Office said it received a call at...
OSHKOSH, WI

