Green Bay, WI

Fox11online.com

FOX 11 Top 11: Top four teams remain perfect

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- This week's FOX 11 Top 11 boys basketball rankings look a lot like last week as the top four remain undefeated and the top six teams are the same as last week. Meanwhile, undefeated Crivitz and Peshtigo join the rankings, replacing Oshkosh North and Winneconne. This...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

HSGT: Neenah, Kaukauna and Little Chute post wins

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Tuesday night in High School Game Time, Neenah beat Kaukauna in Fox Valley Association girls basketball action, while Kaukauna beat Neenah in boys basketball. Meanwhile, in the North Eastern, Little Chute stayed perfect on the season with a win at Fox Valley Lutheran. Click the video...
NEENAH, WI
seehafernews.com

1968 Ships State Champs Return For Alumni Night

Ships pride was on full display Friday night at a packed JFK Fieldhouse. Members of the Manitowoc Lincoln 1968 State championship team were honored during halftime of the varsity game with Notre Dame. Ed Fleener was the head coach of that undefeated Shipbuilders squad that beat Beloit Memorial in the...
MANITOWOC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

3 in Green Bay apartment during shooting

The study says finding affordable housing is going to get harder. People are learning how to save lives when seconds count. The study's authors say it the effects will roll over into Wisconsin's workforce. Fans: What's next for Aaron Rodgers?. Updated: 3 hours ago. Disappointed fans disagree whether #12 will...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Welcome to the Neighborhood: Jimmy Simm’s

(WFRV) – There is a new spot to grab a bite to eat in Green Bay. Mother-son duo Diane and James Crowley joined us with a look at the menu of their new restaurant, Jimmy Simm’s. Jimmy Simm’s is located at 2850 Humboldt Road in Green Bay.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Monster Jam to roar into the Resch Center

ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- Larger-than-life motorsports are coming to life at the Resch Center. Monster Jam will return to the Green Bay area on both Saturday, April 15 and Sunday, April 16. During the show, world champion athletes and their 12,000-pound monster trucks will tear up the dirt in wide-open competitions...
GREEN BAY, WI
FlurrySports

Early Packers 2023 Mock Draft

Unfortunately, the Green Bay Packers season ended in disappointment, and there are many changes that are needed in order for this team to compete for the Super Bowl next season. While I don't think these changes will take place, it is clear that the team from a personnel standpoint could look very different, due to the number of free agents and the salary cap situation. With this in mind, we have a very early Green Bay Packers mock draft 2023.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

UWGB, Cellcom honored for efforts to monitor and preserve Wisconsin waters

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- UW-Green Bay and Cellcom are being honored for their efforts to monitor a sustainable environment in the waters of Green Bay. The 2022 Climate Changemaker Award goes to those who use wireless technology to combat climate changes. "This is the largest freshwater ecosystem in the world,...
GREEN BAY, WI
FlurrySports

2023 Green Bay Packers Opponents Announced

The Green Bay Packers had their season end in heartbreaking fashion, getting their playoff hopes spoiled by Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions at home. We discussed previously how the Packers were a team with no direction, plan or identity. Now, they have a long offseason to figure it out. The silver lining is that a third-place divisional finish theoretically means easier opponents in the Green Bay Packers 2023 schedule.
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC26

Scientists confirm PFAS has made its way to Green Bay

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — “Although they are getting a lot more attention lately PFAS has been used for decades,” said the Director of the Water Science & Engineering Laboratory at UW Madison, Christina Remucal. In a study conducted at UW Madison, researchers found that PFAS chemicals...
GREEN BAY, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Kewaunee man jailed with sixth OWI

Michael Reinke of Kewaunee will find himself in front of a judge this week after being pulled over for operating a vehicle under the influence on Friday. The Wisconsin State Patrol pulled over Reinke for a moving violation on County Road AB at Cherneyville at approximately 9 p.m. After the trooper noticed that he might have been impaired, Reinke went through the Standardized Field Sobriety Tests and was subsequently arrested for operating while intoxicated (OWI). A blood sample was taken as a result of the arrest. If convicted, it would be Reinke’s sixth OWI offense, with the last coming in 2018.
KEWAUNEE, WI
Fox11online.com

2 sought after shots strike apartment on Green Bay's west side

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Two men are still on the loose after shots were fired at a Green Bay apartment overnight. Police say they were called to the 500 block of S. Fisk Street on the city's west side around 1:45 a.m. Officers learned bullets had gone into an apartment and a vehicle parked outside.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Cleansing & Detox in the New Year

Erika from Natural Healthy Concepts joins Living with Amy to talk about detox and cleansing and what products to use to help! Take a look. Natural Healthy Concepts is located at 310 N. Westhill Blvd. in Appleton. Visit their website www.nhc.com or call (920) 968-2350 for more information.
APPLETON, WI
Fox11online.com

Man charged in east-side Green Bay murder

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A confrontation in an alley led to a fatal shooting last month on Green Bay's east side, according to a criminal complaint filed Tuesday. Jesse D. Dahl, 23, of Green Bay, has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide as a party to the crime and possession of a firearm by a felon.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons tribute coming to Green Bay

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Broadway is coming to Green Bay with a Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons tribute. Oh What A Night! will be at the Meyer Theatre on Sunday, March 12 at 2 p.m. The musical is directed by award-winning Broadway producer/director Michael Chapman, written by Motown producer...
GREEN BAY, WI

