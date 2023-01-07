Read full article on original website
Fox11online.com
FOX 11 Top 11: Top four teams remain perfect
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- This week's FOX 11 Top 11 boys basketball rankings look a lot like last week as the top four remain undefeated and the top six teams are the same as last week. Meanwhile, undefeated Crivitz and Peshtigo join the rankings, replacing Oshkosh North and Winneconne. This...
Fox11online.com
HSGT: Neenah, Kaukauna and Little Chute post wins
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Tuesday night in High School Game Time, Neenah beat Kaukauna in Fox Valley Association girls basketball action, while Kaukauna beat Neenah in boys basketball. Meanwhile, in the North Eastern, Little Chute stayed perfect on the season with a win at Fox Valley Lutheran. Click the video...
seehafernews.com
1968 Ships State Champs Return For Alumni Night
Ships pride was on full display Friday night at a packed JFK Fieldhouse. Members of the Manitowoc Lincoln 1968 State championship team were honored during halftime of the varsity game with Notre Dame. Ed Fleener was the head coach of that undefeated Shipbuilders squad that beat Beloit Memorial in the...
WBAY Green Bay
3 in Green Bay apartment during shooting
The study says finding affordable housing is going to get harder. People are learning how to save lives when seconds count. The study's authors say it the effects will roll over into Wisconsin's workforce. Fans: What's next for Aaron Rodgers?. Updated: 3 hours ago. Disappointed fans disagree whether #12 will...
wearegreenbay.com
Welcome to the Neighborhood: Jimmy Simm’s
(WFRV) – There is a new spot to grab a bite to eat in Green Bay. Mother-son duo Diane and James Crowley joined us with a look at the menu of their new restaurant, Jimmy Simm’s. Jimmy Simm’s is located at 2850 Humboldt Road in Green Bay.
Fox11online.com
Monster Jam to roar into the Resch Center
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- Larger-than-life motorsports are coming to life at the Resch Center. Monster Jam will return to the Green Bay area on both Saturday, April 15 and Sunday, April 16. During the show, world champion athletes and their 12,000-pound monster trucks will tear up the dirt in wide-open competitions...
Early Packers 2023 Mock Draft
Unfortunately, the Green Bay Packers season ended in disappointment, and there are many changes that are needed in order for this team to compete for the Super Bowl next season. While I don't think these changes will take place, it is clear that the team from a personnel standpoint could look very different, due to the number of free agents and the salary cap situation. With this in mind, we have a very early Green Bay Packers mock draft 2023.
Fox11online.com
UWGB, Cellcom honored for efforts to monitor and preserve Wisconsin waters
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- UW-Green Bay and Cellcom are being honored for their efforts to monitor a sustainable environment in the waters of Green Bay. The 2022 Climate Changemaker Award goes to those who use wireless technology to combat climate changes. "This is the largest freshwater ecosystem in the world,...
Fox11online.com
Mostly quiet 2022 weather in Northeast Wisconsin, punctuated by a few memorable storms
(WLUK) -- 2022 was a bit of an odd year in Northeast Wisconsin, weather-wise. As the year started, the story of the winter was the snow. But it wasn't about how much snow we were getting -- it was about how much snow we weren't getting. That winter season would...
2023 Green Bay Packers Opponents Announced
The Green Bay Packers had their season end in heartbreaking fashion, getting their playoff hopes spoiled by Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions at home. We discussed previously how the Packers were a team with no direction, plan or identity. Now, they have a long offseason to figure it out. The silver lining is that a third-place divisional finish theoretically means easier opponents in the Green Bay Packers 2023 schedule.
Fox11online.com
2 apartments deemed 'uninhabitable' after fire on Green Bay's east side
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Two apartments have been deemed uninhabitable after a fire Monday night on Green Bay's east side. The Green Bay Metro Fire Department said it was called for around 9 p.m. Monday for a fire in a two-unit residence on Day Street. The department says crews arrived...
NBC26
Scientists confirm PFAS has made its way to Green Bay
GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — “Although they are getting a lot more attention lately PFAS has been used for decades,” said the Director of the Water Science & Engineering Laboratory at UW Madison, Christina Remucal. In a study conducted at UW Madison, researchers found that PFAS chemicals...
doorcountydailynews.com
Kewaunee man jailed with sixth OWI
Michael Reinke of Kewaunee will find himself in front of a judge this week after being pulled over for operating a vehicle under the influence on Friday. The Wisconsin State Patrol pulled over Reinke for a moving violation on County Road AB at Cherneyville at approximately 9 p.m. After the trooper noticed that he might have been impaired, Reinke went through the Standardized Field Sobriety Tests and was subsequently arrested for operating while intoxicated (OWI). A blood sample was taken as a result of the arrest. If convicted, it would be Reinke’s sixth OWI offense, with the last coming in 2018.
Fox11online.com
2 sought after shots strike apartment on Green Bay's west side
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Two men are still on the loose after shots were fired at a Green Bay apartment overnight. Police say they were called to the 500 block of S. Fisk Street on the city's west side around 1:45 a.m. Officers learned bullets had gone into an apartment and a vehicle parked outside.
Fox11online.com
Manitowoc providing 'salt cups' to prevent over-salting in wintry weather
(WLUK) -- It's winter time. The snow has fallen, the ice has formed up. It's time to get that salt out to try to clear your sidewalk or your driveway, but you need a lot less salt to cover a lot more area than you might think. Just one coffee...
Fox11online.com
Cleansing & Detox in the New Year
Erika from Natural Healthy Concepts joins Living with Amy to talk about detox and cleansing and what products to use to help! Take a look. Natural Healthy Concepts is located at 310 N. Westhill Blvd. in Appleton. Visit their website www.nhc.com or call (920) 968-2350 for more information.
Fox11online.com
Man charged in east-side Green Bay murder
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A confrontation in an alley led to a fatal shooting last month on Green Bay's east side, according to a criminal complaint filed Tuesday. Jesse D. Dahl, 23, of Green Bay, has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide as a party to the crime and possession of a firearm by a felon.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Green Bay
Green Bay might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Green Bay.
Fox11online.com
Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons tribute coming to Green Bay
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Broadway is coming to Green Bay with a Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons tribute. Oh What A Night! will be at the Meyer Theatre on Sunday, March 12 at 2 p.m. The musical is directed by award-winning Broadway producer/director Michael Chapman, written by Motown producer...
Fox11online.com
'Sky is the limit' for redevelopment of old rail yard under Ashland Avenue overpass
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The city of Green Bay is starting to look at the possibility of buying the vacant former rail yard site below the Ashland Avenue overpass. It's about 30 acres of land that city officials say could “play a hugely critical role” in better connecting the city's downtown and the stadium district.
