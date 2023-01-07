Breaking News: Homer, CA: Crash involving an overturned semi truck with trailer along on ramp onto westbound Interstate 40 from Mountain Springs Road.

Read full article on original website
vvng.com
Deputies conducting missing person investigation find a man dead inside a water tank
CAJON VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Deputies conducting a missing persons investigation located a deceased man inside a water tank. It happened on Monday, January 9, 2023, at 5:44 pm, in the 6600 block of State Highway 138. Sheriff’s officials said Deputies G. Solorio and J. Rowley from the Victor...
vvng.com
Woman rescued from the Mojave River Tuesday afternoon in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. – A woman was rescued from the Mojave River Tuesday afternoon in Victorville. The incident happened at 2:03 p.m., January 10, 2023, on Bear Valley Road, just east of Victor Valley College. San Bernardino County Fire Department requested its Swift Water Rescue Team to assist, in joining...
Fontana Herald News
Female hiker dies after sliding about 500 to 700 feet down icy Baldy Bowl; fundraisers for family are held
A female hiker died after sliding about 500 to 700 feet down the icy Baldy Bowl in Mt. Baldy on Jan. 8, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. Sheriff's Dispatch received a call from California Office of Emergency Services in reference to an SOS message from a Garmin InReach device regarding the fall.
vvng.com
5 Injured in Apple Valley Crash Sunday night
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) – Five people were injured in a crash in Apple Valley Sunday night. The three-vehicle crash happened on January 8th, at 5:56 p.m., in the 19400 block of Tomahawk Road, between Pamlico and Choco Roads, and involved three vehicles; a silver 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan, an older model white Toyota Tacoma, and a dark colored 2000 Ford F250.
Groundbreaking on Friday for I-10/Cedar Interchange Project
The I-10/Cedar Avenue Interchange Project is a partnership between the San Bernardino County Transportation Authority and the cities of Fontana and Rialto. Improvements include widening the I-10 overcrossing, adding capacity on the on- and off-ramps, replacing the railroad bridge and upgrading Cedar Avenue from Bloomington Avenue to Slover Avenue. The...
vvng.com
Man Found Dead At Bus Stop in Front of Jimmy John’s in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – An investigation is underway after a person was found dead at a bus stop in front of a fast food restaurant in Victorville on Sunday, January 8th, 2023. The Victorville Fire Department responded to a man-down call at 2:04 p.m. on the 14200 block of...
18-year-old pilot shares new details after emergency landing in Cajon Pass: 'I heard the boom'
An 18-year-old pilot flying a single-engine plane managed to land safely in the Cajon Pass Monday after the plane's engine blew out, and his quick-thinking saved the lives of his family members on board.
Las Vegas Mayor urges widening of I-15 after New Year's 18 mile traffic jam
BARSTOW – An 18-mile traffic jam from Las Vegas to California, over the New Year’s weekend, prompted Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman to push California to complete an I-15 widening project.
Woman dies on Mt. Baldy
On Sunday, Fontana’s San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Station responded to a message that someone had fallen down the Baldy Bowl on Mt. Baldy. A sheriff’s patrol helicopter responded to the scene and located the hiker. The hiker, whose identity has not been released, slid roughly 500 to...
goldrushcam.com
San Bernardino County Sheriff Department Announces Operation Consequences Results for December 31, 2022, Through January 6, 2023: 25 Felony Arrests
January 9, 2023 – The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department reports between December 31, 2022, and January 6, 2023, investigators from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department – Gangs/Narcotics Division, along with deputies from patrol stations, served 27 search warrants and contacted suspects, at various locations in San Bernardino, Rialto, and Colton.
Fontana Herald News
Rancho Cucamonga man is arrested for allegedly attacking deputy and trying to steal his weapon
A Rancho Cucamonga man was arrested for allegedly attacking a deputy and attempting to steal his weapon, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. On Jan. 7 at about 11:14 p.m., the Rancho Cucamonga Sheriff's Station responded to the 8800 block of Grove Avenue after receiving a report of a verbal disturbance between a 37-year-old man, identified as Corey Mack, and his ex-girlfriend.
Body found near railroad tracks in San Bernardino County
Police are investigating after a body was found near railroad tracks in San Bernardino County on Wednesday. Authorities first received reports of a body found in the 100 block of West Valley Boulevard in Colton around 3 p.m., said Colton Police. When officers arrived, they discovered the body had been partially buried and covered under […]
Keeping it Real: Do We Have the Courage to Demand Local Officials “Stop the Stops”?
On January 3, California’s Racial and Identity Profiling Advisory (Board) released its 2023 Annual Report (Report), the sixth since the Board was formed in 2016. Most readers will not be surprised to learn that overall, not much has changed for the better according to data presented in the report. In other words, the report highlights the same disparate trends in all aspects of law enforcement stops. This includes everything from the reason given for stopping a driver to actions taken during a stop to results of a stop.
police1.com
Family of slain Calif. deputy calls for judge to resign
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — It’s every judge’s nightmare: San Bernardino County Superior Court Judge Cara D. Hutson reduced bail for a career criminal awaiting sentencing on a third strike, allowing him to secure his release and then go on to allegedly kill a sheriff’s deputy. Riverside...
Fontana Herald News
Chino sergeant will not be charged after shooting unarmed Fontana man in 2019, report says
Back in 2019, an unarmed Fontana man was shot to death by a sergeant from the Chino Police Department during an incident at a suspected illegal marijuana grow house in Chino. Last month, the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office released its final report on the case and concluded that Sergeant Derek Bishop (who is now retired) will not face criminal charges in connection with the shooting of 49-year-old Li Xi Wang.
Rain soaks Inland Empire; minor damage caused by flooding
What was expected to be one of the biggest storms to hit the state of California in the last five years proved to be a little less impactful than meteorologists believed on Thursday. Still, heavy rains doused the Southland, leaving minor damage in the form of flooding, landslides and downed trees in its wake. The Inland Empire was not spared by that precipitation, as several roads were overrun by rushing water and debris flow throughout the day. A gushing Lytle Creek could be seen sweeping through San Bernardino County and Potato Canyon in Oak Glen. As usual, emergency crews kept a close eye on wildfire burn scars in the area, where mudslides and substantial debris flows were more likely. "It gets pretty hectic," said Yucaipa resident Craig Hillyer. "I was expecting more rain than what we got. I was ready for it."State Route 18 leading up to Big Bear was closed for part of the day when large boulders fell from the mountainside onto the road below. However, residents escaped evacuation orders and even warnings as the storm swiftly passed through the Southland. Additionally, emergency crews reported that there were no significant mudflow or debris flow events in the area.
vvng.com
Coroner IDs 15-year-old killed in Apple Valley crash on News Year’s Day
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) – The San Bernardino County Coroner’s office has identified the teenager killed in a crash on New Year’s Day as 15-year -old Chandlyr Dees of Apple Valley. The crash was reported Sunday at about 4:30 p.m. January 1, 2023, in the area of...
California witness reports second encounter with silent hovering object
A California witness at San Bernardino reported watching a silent, sphere-shaped object hovering near a highway at 8 a.m. on December 16, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
vvng.com
Family Shares Story of Man Found Dead Behind Dumpster in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – A grief-stricken out-of-state family turned to the Victor Valley community, identifying their loved one and sharing his story in hopes of finding closure and comfort. The body of 23-year-old Justin Moore, known as Fat J, was found behind a dumpster on December 18, 2022, at...
vvng.com
Owner of High End Smoke Shop found dead in Apple Valley store
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) – The Family of Dennison “Dennis” Anderson is grieving after the business owner was found dead in his Apple Valley smoke shop on New’s Year Eve. Anderson owned the High End Smoke Shop located at 22110 Outer Hwy 18 N D Street...
