San Bernardino County, CA

Breaking News: Homer, CA: Crash involving an overturned semi truck with trailer along on ramp onto westbound Interstate 40 from Mountain Springs Road.

By ZachNews
zachnews.net
 4 days ago
vvng.com

Woman rescued from the Mojave River Tuesday afternoon in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. – A woman was rescued from the Mojave River Tuesday afternoon in Victorville. The incident happened at 2:03 p.m., January 10, 2023, on Bear Valley Road, just east of Victor Valley College. San Bernardino County Fire Department requested its Swift Water Rescue Team to assist, in joining...
VICTORVILLE, CA
vvng.com

5 Injured in Apple Valley Crash Sunday night

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) – Five people were injured in a crash in Apple Valley Sunday night. The three-vehicle crash happened on January 8th, at 5:56 p.m., in the 19400 block of Tomahawk Road, between Pamlico and Choco Roads, and involved three vehicles; a silver 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan, an older model white Toyota Tacoma, and a dark colored 2000 Ford F250.
APPLE VALLEY, CA
KVCR NEWS

Groundbreaking on Friday for I-10/Cedar Interchange Project

The I-10/Cedar Avenue Interchange Project is a partnership between the San Bernardino County Transportation Authority and the cities of Fontana and Rialto. Improvements include widening the I-10 overcrossing, adding capacity on the on- and off-ramps, replacing the railroad bridge and upgrading Cedar Avenue from Bloomington Avenue to Slover Avenue. The...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
KVCR NEWS

Woman dies on Mt. Baldy

On Sunday, Fontana’s San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Station responded to a message that someone had fallen down the Baldy Bowl on Mt. Baldy. A sheriff’s patrol helicopter responded to the scene and located the hiker. The hiker, whose identity has not been released, slid roughly 500 to...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
goldrushcam.com

San Bernardino County Sheriff Department Announces Operation Consequences Results for December 31, 2022, Through January 6, 2023: 25 Felony Arrests

January 9, 2023 – The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department reports between December 31, 2022, and January 6, 2023, investigators from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department – Gangs/Narcotics Division, along with deputies from patrol stations, served 27 search warrants and contacted suspects, at various locations in San Bernardino, Rialto, and Colton.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
Fontana Herald News

Rancho Cucamonga man is arrested for allegedly attacking deputy and trying to steal his weapon

A Rancho Cucamonga man was arrested for allegedly attacking a deputy and attempting to steal his weapon, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. On Jan. 7 at about 11:14 p.m., the Rancho Cucamonga Sheriff's Station responded to the 8800 block of Grove Avenue after receiving a report of a verbal disturbance between a 37-year-old man, identified as Corey Mack, and his ex-girlfriend.
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
KTLA

Body found near railroad tracks in San Bernardino County

Police are investigating after a body was found near railroad tracks in San Bernardino County on Wednesday. Authorities first received reports of a body found in the 100 block of West Valley Boulevard in Colton around 3 p.m., said Colton Police. When officers arrived, they discovered the body had been partially buried and covered under […]
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
Black Voice News

Keeping it Real: Do We Have the Courage to Demand Local Officials “Stop the Stops”?

On January 3, California’s Racial and Identity Profiling Advisory (Board) released its 2023 Annual Report (Report), the sixth since the Board was formed in 2016. Most readers will not be surprised to learn that overall, not much has changed for the better according to data presented in the report. In other words, the report highlights the same disparate trends in all aspects of law enforcement stops. This includes everything from the reason given for stopping a driver to actions taken during a stop to results of a stop.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
police1.com

Family of slain Calif. deputy calls for judge to resign

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — It’s every judge’s nightmare: San Bernardino County Superior Court Judge Cara D. Hutson reduced bail for a career criminal awaiting sentencing on a third strike, allowing him to secure his release and then go on to allegedly kill a sheriff’s deputy. Riverside...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
Fontana Herald News

Chino sergeant will not be charged after shooting unarmed Fontana man in 2019, report says

Back in 2019, an unarmed Fontana man was shot to death by a sergeant from the Chino Police Department during an incident at a suspected illegal marijuana grow house in Chino. Last month, the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office released its final report on the case and concluded that Sergeant Derek Bishop (who is now retired) will not face criminal charges in connection with the shooting of 49-year-old Li Xi Wang.
CHINO, CA
CBS LA

Rain soaks Inland Empire; minor damage caused by flooding

What was expected to be one of the biggest storms to hit the state of California in the last five years proved to be a little less impactful than meteorologists believed on Thursday. Still, heavy rains doused the Southland, leaving minor damage in the form of flooding, landslides and downed trees in its wake. The Inland Empire was not spared by that precipitation, as several roads were overrun by rushing water and debris flow throughout the day. A gushing Lytle Creek could be seen sweeping through San Bernardino County and Potato Canyon in Oak Glen. As usual, emergency crews kept a close eye on wildfire burn scars in the area, where mudslides and substantial debris flows were more likely. "It gets pretty hectic," said Yucaipa resident Craig Hillyer. "I was expecting more rain than what we got. I was ready for it."State Route 18 leading up to Big Bear was closed for part of the day when large boulders fell from the mountainside onto the road below. However, residents escaped evacuation orders and even warnings as the storm swiftly passed through the Southland. Additionally, emergency crews reported that there were no significant mudflow or debris flow events in the area.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
vvng.com

Family Shares Story of Man Found Dead Behind Dumpster in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – A grief-stricken out-of-state family turned to the Victor Valley community, identifying their loved one and sharing his story in hopes of finding closure and comfort. The body of 23-year-old Justin Moore, known as Fat J, was found behind a dumpster on December 18, 2022, at...
VICTORVILLE, CA

