ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Mexican capo's arrest a gesture to US, not signal of change

By CHRISTOPHER SHERMAN, MARK STEVENSON, FABIOLA SÁNCHEZ - Associated Press
WVNews
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Philosophy Blogger

Donald Trump has been hit with a wrongful death lawsuit brought forward by relatives of two individual who died on Jan 6

On Thursday, the partner of US Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick sued former President Donald Trump for wrongful death. The lawsuit claims that Mr. Trump "incited and exacerbated" the violent 6 January 2021 riots, which resulted in Officer Sicknick's passing a day later. Law enforcement is still on high alert as they seek to capture all those responsible - so far hundreds have gotten convicted, but more fighters remain at large with over 300 yet to be identified.
WVNews

Policeman burned to death amid antigovernment unrest in Peru

LIMA, Peru (AP) — A police officer on patrol was attacked and burned to death by protesters in the Peruvian region of Puno as the death toll from demonstrations in the wake of the ouster of former President Pedro Castillo rose to 47, authorities said Tuesday. José Luis Soncco...
WVNews

US to max out on debt soon, setting up political fight

WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal government is on track to max out on its $31.4 trillion borrowing authority as soon as this month, starting the clock on an expected standoff between President Joe Biden and the new House Republican majority that will test both parties' ability to navigate a divided Washington, with the fragile global economy at stake.
WASHINGTON STATE
WVNews

Supreme Court lets New York enforce gun law during lawsuit

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is allowing New York to continue to enforce a sweeping new gun law banning guns from “sensitive places” such as schools and playgrounds for now while a court challenge plays out. The justices on Wednesday turned away a plea by the...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy