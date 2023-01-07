Mexican capo's arrest a gesture to US, not signal of change

Read full article on original website
Donald Trump has been hit with a wrongful death lawsuit brought forward by relatives of two individual who died on Jan 6
On Thursday, the partner of US Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick sued former President Donald Trump for wrongful death. The lawsuit claims that Mr. Trump "incited and exacerbated" the violent 6 January 2021 riots, which resulted in Officer Sicknick's passing a day later. Law enforcement is still on high alert as they seek to capture all those responsible - so far hundreds have gotten convicted, but more fighters remain at large with over 300 yet to be identified.
Russian prisoners sent to the front lines in Ukraine have been publicly executed for not charging into enemy fire, captured inmates say
One former inmate said many of the recruited Russian prisoners sent to the front in Ukraine by Wagner are drug addicts and "completely insane."
WVNews
Policeman burned to death amid antigovernment unrest in Peru
LIMA, Peru (AP) — A police officer on patrol was attacked and burned to death by protesters in the Peruvian region of Puno as the death toll from demonstrations in the wake of the ouster of former President Pedro Castillo rose to 47, authorities said Tuesday. José Luis Soncco...
WVNews
US to max out on debt soon, setting up political fight
WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal government is on track to max out on its $31.4 trillion borrowing authority as soon as this month, starting the clock on an expected standoff between President Joe Biden and the new House Republican majority that will test both parties' ability to navigate a divided Washington, with the fragile global economy at stake.
WVNews
Supreme Court lets New York enforce gun law during lawsuit
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is allowing New York to continue to enforce a sweeping new gun law banning guns from “sensitive places” such as schools and playgrounds for now while a court challenge plays out. The justices on Wednesday turned away a plea by the...
UN takes aim at Biden border measures, warns of threat to 'fundamental human rights'
The U.N. is taking aim at the Biden administration's latest border security measures, warning that they represent a threat to fundamental human rights of asylum seekers.
Fact check: Photo of Brazilian 'QAnon shaman' dates back to 2021, not Jan. 8 riots
A picture of a "QAnon shaman" copycat was taken at a 2021 Independence Day rally in Brazil. It wasn't from the country's Jan. 8 insurrection.
