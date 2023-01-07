ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

WILX-TV

In My View: Big Ten basketball to dominate

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Now that college football is over, Big Ten basketball can dominate everyone’s attention—and who in the world knows who the best men’s team in the league really is?. Michigan State has a bizarre week and who knows how the Spartans will fare at...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan Finishes Third in Final A-P Poll

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - For the second year in a row, Michigan’s football team finished third in the final Associated Press poll of the season. The Wolverines, 13-1, finished behind Georgia with TCU number two. Ohio State was fourth and Alabama fifth. It is the first time since 1947-48 that Michigan has finished third in back to back years in the final poll.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan sees 911 outages

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Multiple municipalities across Michigan are seeing 911 outages Tuesday. The Grand Rapids Police Department said the 911 outage is statewide. Officials are working to resolve the issue. Calhoun, Hillsdale and Eaton counties have both reported problems with their 911 services, but Hillsdale and Eaton counties reported...
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Raindrops and snowflakes, plus Mega Billions is back!

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole joins the Now Desk to preview a mix of rain and snow for Tuesday and Seth Wells is back to take a look at some of the top trending stories of the day. ALMANAC INFORMATION for January 10, 2023. Average...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Routine Maintenance for DISH Overnight 1/11/23

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Due to DISH routine maintenance, WILX viewers may experience an hour to two hour outage overnight Wednesday 1/11/23 to Thursday 1/12/23 morning. Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
LANSING, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan News Anchor Says Goodbye After 20 Years

When someone has been a local TV anchor for many years, they become part of the community. That person may even feel like family, since you’ve seen them on TV every day for so long. Now, a popular Michigan TV anchor is saying farewell after almost 20 years in...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Mid-Michigan businesses impacted by lack of snow

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan has seen a lot of wet grass and mud, but very little snow. While most people are happy to see the snow melt away, others rely on it to make money - such as plow drivers and tubing hill operators. When there’s no snow, some businesses can take a hit.
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Lansing Bed Bath & Beyond one of 10 stores closing in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ten Bed Bath & Beyond locations in Michigan will close after the company said it may need to file for bankruptcy. According to the Associated Press, the Union, New Jersey-based home goods retailer said that it’s looking at several options, including selling assets or restructuring its business in bankruptcy court. But it acknowledged that even those efforts may not be successful.
LANSING, MI
WWMTCw

Two juveniles arrested after allegedly destroying Plainwell golf course

PLAINWELL, Mich. — Two juveniles were arrested after allegedly ripping through holes six and seven with tire tracks at a Plainwell Golf Course on Nov. 26. "While charges have been filed, I cannot confirm the names of those suspects since they are juveniles," according to a statement from the Allegan County Prosecutor.
PLAINWELL, MI
WILX-TV

Detectives continue to search for missing 69-year-old Wyoming man

WYOMING, Mich. (WILX) - Police have been searching for a 69-year-old Wyoming man who has been missing since Nov. 21. Raymond Paul Tarasiewicz, 69, was last seen around 7:30 a.m. at his home in Wyoming, said city officials. Tarasiewicz is described as a white male, around 6-foot-2 inches tall and...
WYOMING, MI
WILX-TV

Conserve water notice issued in East Lansing and Meridian Township

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A conserve water notice has been sent out to all East Lansing-Meridian Township Water and Sewer Authority customers. The notice was sent out after a main transmission water line at the ELMWSA plant was damaged on Tuesday, January 10th. All customers are being urged to do the following:
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Whitmer makes appointments to the Michigan bench

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer appointed Steven Bieda to the 37th District Court and Ariana Heath to the Genesee County Probate Court. On Tuesday, Governor Whitmer said she was excited to appoint Bieda and Heath to their court positions. “I am excited to appoint Mr. Bieda to the...
LANSING, MI

