WILX-TV
In My View: Big Ten basketball to dominate
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Now that college football is over, Big Ten basketball can dominate everyone’s attention—and who in the world knows who the best men’s team in the league really is?. Michigan State has a bizarre week and who knows how the Spartans will fare at...
WILX-TV
Michigan Finishes Third in Final A-P Poll
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - For the second year in a row, Michigan’s football team finished third in the final Associated Press poll of the season. The Wolverines, 13-1, finished behind Georgia with TCU number two. Ohio State was fourth and Alabama fifth. It is the first time since 1947-48 that Michigan has finished third in back to back years in the final poll.
Students suspended as result of racist taunts at basketball game, Jenison superintendent says
GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, MI – Jenison Public Schools has suspended students who played a part in allegedly making racist monkey noises at Wyoming Public Schools basketball players during a game last month. Superintendent Brandon Graham said the district has taken “out-of-school disciplinary action” against students who were involved in the...
WILX-TV
Potterville High School basketball player survived a heart attack, returns to the game he loves
POTTERVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - Last June, Da’Marion Hicks, went into cardiac arrest on the high school basketball court just seconds after returning to the bench. “It was really out of the blue, I thought I was fine,” said Da’marion Hicks. Christopher Hicks, Da’Marion’s brother and teammate said,...
Repeated use of n-word by Michigan college hoops coach prompts player boycott
ALBION, MI - Ten Albion College basketball players sat out a Saturday game in protest of the college’s handling of Coach Jody May’s alleged use of the n-word multiple times at a practice. The boycott of the Jan. 7 home game against Indiana’s Trine University was for not...
WILX-TV
Michigan sees 911 outages
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Multiple municipalities across Michigan are seeing 911 outages Tuesday. The Grand Rapids Police Department said the 911 outage is statewide. Officials are working to resolve the issue. Calhoun, Hillsdale and Eaton counties have both reported problems with their 911 services, but Hillsdale and Eaton counties reported...
WILX-TV
Raindrops and snowflakes, plus Mega Billions is back!
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole joins the Now Desk to preview a mix of rain and snow for Tuesday and Seth Wells is back to take a look at some of the top trending stories of the day. ALMANAC INFORMATION for January 10, 2023. Average...
WILX-TV
Routine Maintenance for DISH Overnight 1/11/23
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Due to DISH routine maintenance, WILX viewers may experience an hour to two hour outage overnight Wednesday 1/11/23 to Thursday 1/12/23 morning. Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan News Anchor Says Goodbye After 20 Years
When someone has been a local TV anchor for many years, they become part of the community. That person may even feel like family, since you’ve seen them on TV every day for so long. Now, a popular Michigan TV anchor is saying farewell after almost 20 years in...
WILX-TV
Mid-Michigan businesses impacted by lack of snow
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan has seen a lot of wet grass and mud, but very little snow. While most people are happy to see the snow melt away, others rely on it to make money - such as plow drivers and tubing hill operators. When there’s no snow, some businesses can take a hit.
WILX-TV
Lansing Bed Bath & Beyond one of 10 stores closing in Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Ten Bed Bath & Beyond locations in Michigan will close after the company said it may need to file for bankruptcy. According to the Associated Press, the Union, New Jersey-based home goods retailer said that it’s looking at several options, including selling assets or restructuring its business in bankruptcy court. But it acknowledged that even those efforts may not be successful.
Snowstorm trend: Storm shifting north, changing outcome for Detroit, Ann Arbor, Jackson, Flint
A storm system is likely going to track over Lower Michigan Thursday into Friday morning. The trend has been leaning toward more rain and less snow for our southeast Lower Michigan region. The exact track of the storm center will make the difference between accumulating snow and mostly rain. At...
WWMTCw
Two juveniles arrested after allegedly destroying Plainwell golf course
PLAINWELL, Mich. — Two juveniles were arrested after allegedly ripping through holes six and seven with tire tracks at a Plainwell Golf Course on Nov. 26. "While charges have been filed, I cannot confirm the names of those suspects since they are juveniles," according to a statement from the Allegan County Prosecutor.
Snowstorm trend: Shifting north, changing outcome for Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Saginaw, Bay City, Muskegon
A storm system is likely going to track over Lower Michigan Thursday into Friday morning. The trend has been for the solid precipitation area to shift north and west into our area of southwest Lower and central Lower Michigan. The exact track of the storm center will make the difference...
WILX-TV
Detectives continue to search for missing 69-year-old Wyoming man
WYOMING, Mich. (WILX) - Police have been searching for a 69-year-old Wyoming man who has been missing since Nov. 21. Raymond Paul Tarasiewicz, 69, was last seen around 7:30 a.m. at his home in Wyoming, said city officials. Tarasiewicz is described as a white male, around 6-foot-2 inches tall and...
Administrators scratching their heads after bizarre break-in at Holt Lutheran School
School administrators called the heist odd.
WILX-TV
Conserve water notice issued in East Lansing and Meridian Township
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A conserve water notice has been sent out to all East Lansing-Meridian Township Water and Sewer Authority customers. The notice was sent out after a main transmission water line at the ELMWSA plant was damaged on Tuesday, January 10th. All customers are being urged to do the following:
Major construction coming to local roads in Wayne, Oakland & Macomb counties
While some construction is on pause for the winter, getting around metro Detroit will soon become a little more frustrating.
WILX-TV
Whitmer makes appointments to the Michigan bench
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer appointed Steven Bieda to the 37th District Court and Ariana Heath to the Genesee County Probate Court. On Tuesday, Governor Whitmer said she was excited to appoint Bieda and Heath to their court positions. “I am excited to appoint Mr. Bieda to the...
