KALAMAZOO, Mich. — It didn't take long for Markeese Hastings and Lamar Norman Jr. to instill their will in Western Michigan's game against Eastern Michigan. They didn't let up once they did, as the Broncos came away with a 85-79 win behind their top duo Tuesday night from University Arena for their first MAC win of the season.

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 15 HOURS AGO