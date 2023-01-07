Read full article on original website
WWMT
Hastings, Norman Jr lead Western to victory over Bates, Eastern
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — It didn't take long for Markeese Hastings and Lamar Norman Jr. to instill their will in Western Michigan's game against Eastern Michigan. They didn't let up once they did, as the Broncos came away with a 85-79 win behind their top duo Tuesday night from University Arena for their first MAC win of the season.
MLive.com
Former Unity Christian standout announces college football decision date
Former Hudsonville Unity Christian and Hillsdale College standout Isaac TeSlaa will be taking his talents to the Division 1 level next season and announced via social media Sunday that he plans to make those plans official on Tuesday, Jan. 10. The 6-foot-3, 185-pound wideout has collected scholarship offers from more...
Repeated use of n-word by Michigan college hoops coach prompts player boycott
ALBION, MI - Ten Albion College basketball players sat out a Saturday game in protest of the college’s handling of Coach Jody May’s alleged use of the n-word multiple times at a practice. The boycott of the Jan. 7 home game against Indiana’s Trine University was for not...
Snowstorm trend: Shifting north, changing outcome for Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Saginaw, Bay City, Muskegon
A storm system is likely going to track over Lower Michigan Thursday into Friday morning. The trend has been for the solid precipitation area to shift north and west into our area of southwest Lower and central Lower Michigan. The exact track of the storm center will make the difference...
saturdaytradition.com
Former MSU DB reveals in-state transfer commitment
A former Michigan State defensive back has made his transfer commitment choice. Tate Hallock, a redshirt junior, announced Monday that he would commit to Western Michigan after spending four years with the Spartans. A Grand Rapids, Michigan, native is staying in his home state and will have the chance to...
WWMT
Albion College basketball coach investigated for alleged racial slur
ALBION, Mich. — Albion College men's basketball coach Jody May was investigated after allegedly repeating a racial slur during a practice session, according to Albion College Interim President Joe Calvaruso in a letter Sunday. An argument broke out between two players during a Dec. 28 practice where one shouted...
WWMT
911 services restored in several West Michigan counties
WEST MICHIGAN — Multiple counties across Michigan reported 911 outages and downed phone lines to emergency services. Investigation: Ottawa County Sheriff's Office warns of fake phone calls. As of 6 p.m., Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo County Consolidated Dispatch, Calhoun County, and Newyago County reported that the issues have been resolved.
WWMTCw
Two juveniles arrested after allegedly destroying Plainwell golf course
PLAINWELL, Mich. — Two juveniles were arrested after allegedly ripping through holes six and seven with tire tracks at a Plainwell Golf Course on Nov. 26. "While charges have been filed, I cannot confirm the names of those suspects since they are juveniles," according to a statement from the Allegan County Prosecutor.
WWMT
Black Pigeon Studios in Grand Rapids expands and relocates to support local filmmakers
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Black Pigeon Studio in Grand Rapids, reopening at a new location Friday. The movie and filmmaking studio is celebrating with a ribbon cutting and red carpet open house. This event is expected to occur at 3:30 p.m. followed by the open house. Friday event: Kalamazoo...
WWMT
Children's Nature Playscape names K-College grad as executive director
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Children’s Nature Playscape named a K-College graduate, who has family ties in the Kalamazoo area, as its first executive director, according to a Tuesday press release. Playscapes is a nature-inspired landscape for children 2-10 to engage in creative, unstructured, play with natural elements in a...
WWMT
Kalamazoo Craft Beverage Week begins Friday
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The craft beverage industry in Kalamazoo will celebrate its 13th year, starting on Friday January 13th. Kalamazoo Craft Beverage Week . allows visitors to meet brewers, winemakers, distillers and the masterminds behind their products, according to Dana Wagner, director of marketing and communications with Discover Kalamazoo.
WWMT
Gun violence committee to hold conference in West Michigan
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A group called End Gun Violence Michigan is hold seven conferences this week to highlight the impacts of gun violence. A press conference, open to the public, is expected to be held at 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 18 at Kalamazoo First United Methodist Church, located at 212 South Park Street.
WWMT
Grand Rapids road crews clean up spillage in Walker
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — What was believed to be an asphalt spill was not asphalt at all. Walker road crews worked to open up the roadways in Standale after a truck spilled wet soil from a pond dredging project on the road Tuesday, according to Walker Police Department. The.
WWMT
National Day of Racial Healing events to take place in Battle Creek
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Residents of Battle Creek are expected to celebrate the seventh annual National Day of Racial Healing on Jan. 17. The Battle Creek Coalition for Truth, Racial Healing, and Transformation, also known as TRHT, is honoring the National Day of Racial Healing with a series of events throughout the day, that will allow residents, organizations and local communities to come together.
WWMT
Theo & Stacy's to close after 50 years serving Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo restaurant has announced that they are closing their doors. For 50 years, Theo & Stacy's has been a downtown staple. In a Facebook post, the restaurant owners said that they accepted an offer to lease the location. Their final day of business is expected...
How a businessman built Ottawa Impact and took control of the county board in 2 years
In September 2021, then a protesting citizen getting his one minute to talk to Ottawa County commissioners, Joe Moss said he came "with a message from the people." That message: "We want our freedom back."
WWMT
Events and specials added to Kalamazoo Craft Beverage Week
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The annual Kalamazoo Craft Beverage week kicks off in just a few days. Taking place from Jan. 13 to Jan. 21, the week-long event highlights the breweries, wineries, and distilleries that create the craft beverage scene in Kalamazoo, and offers three-course pairing, special menus and discounts.
WWMT
Kalamazoo County man pleads guilty to murder in 2017 death of Vicksburg man
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo County man pled guilty to second-degree murder Tuesday for the death of a Vicksburg man. Joshua Wessel allegedly killed Ronald French, 71, on June 4, 2017 after an argument in French's home, according to court documents. Wessel pleads guilty: Man pleads guilty to manslaughter...
WWMT
Unresponsive baby dies at the hospital, Kalamazoo Public Safety investigates
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 911 call was made about an unresponsive young child at a home on East Stockbridge Avenue on Wednesday, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. CPR was initiated on the child who was taken to Bronson Hospital, police said. Shooting: One person injured in...
WWMT
Lake Michigan College Board of Trustees vote to place millage renewal on May ballot
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — The Lake Michigan College Board of Trustees voted unanimously to place a millage renewal proposal on the May 2 ballot during their meeting on Jan. 4, according to a press release. The proposal is expected to renew the current millage for the college which is...
