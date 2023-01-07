ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portage, MI

Comments / 0

Related
WWMT

Hastings, Norman Jr lead Western to victory over Bates, Eastern

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — It didn't take long for Markeese Hastings and Lamar Norman Jr. to instill their will in Western Michigan's game against Eastern Michigan. They didn't let up once they did, as the Broncos came away with a 85-79 win behind their top duo Tuesday night from University Arena for their first MAC win of the season.
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive.com

Former Unity Christian standout announces college football decision date

Former Hudsonville Unity Christian and Hillsdale College standout Isaac TeSlaa will be taking his talents to the Division 1 level next season and announced via social media Sunday that he plans to make those plans official on Tuesday, Jan. 10. The 6-foot-3, 185-pound wideout has collected scholarship offers from more...
HILLSDALE, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Former MSU DB reveals in-state transfer commitment

A former Michigan State defensive back has made his transfer commitment choice. Tate Hallock, a redshirt junior, announced Monday that he would commit to Western Michigan after spending four years with the Spartans. A Grand Rapids, Michigan, native is staying in his home state and will have the chance to...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Albion College basketball coach investigated for alleged racial slur

ALBION, Mich. — Albion College men's basketball coach Jody May was investigated after allegedly repeating a racial slur during a practice session, according to Albion College Interim President Joe Calvaruso in a letter Sunday. An argument broke out between two players during a Dec. 28 practice where one shouted...
ALBION, MI
WWMT

911 services restored in several West Michigan counties

WEST MICHIGAN — Multiple counties across Michigan reported 911 outages and downed phone lines to emergency services. Investigation: Ottawa County Sheriff's Office warns of fake phone calls. As of 6 p.m., Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo County Consolidated Dispatch, Calhoun County, and Newyago County reported that the issues have been resolved.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Two juveniles arrested after allegedly destroying Plainwell golf course

PLAINWELL, Mich. — Two juveniles were arrested after allegedly ripping through holes six and seven with tire tracks at a Plainwell Golf Course on Nov. 26. "While charges have been filed, I cannot confirm the names of those suspects since they are juveniles," according to a statement from the Allegan County Prosecutor.
PLAINWELL, MI
WWMT

Children's Nature Playscape names K-College grad as executive director

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Children’s Nature Playscape named a K-College graduate, who has family ties in the Kalamazoo area, as its first executive director, according to a Tuesday press release. Playscapes is a nature-inspired landscape for children 2-10 to engage in creative, unstructured, play with natural elements in a...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Kalamazoo Craft Beverage Week begins Friday

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The craft beverage industry in Kalamazoo will celebrate its 13th year, starting on Friday January 13th. Kalamazoo Craft Beverage Week . allows visitors to meet brewers, winemakers, distillers and the masterminds behind their products, according to Dana Wagner, director of marketing and communications with Discover Kalamazoo.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Gun violence committee to hold conference in West Michigan

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A group called End Gun Violence Michigan is hold seven conferences this week to highlight the impacts of gun violence. A press conference, open to the public, is expected to be held at 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 18 at Kalamazoo First United Methodist Church, located at 212 South Park Street.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Grand Rapids road crews clean up spillage in Walker

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — What was believed to be an asphalt spill was not asphalt at all. Walker road crews worked to open up the roadways in Standale after a truck spilled wet soil from a pond dredging project on the road Tuesday, according to Walker Police Department. The.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMT

National Day of Racial Healing events to take place in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Residents of Battle Creek are expected to celebrate the seventh annual National Day of Racial Healing on Jan. 17. The Battle Creek Coalition for Truth, Racial Healing, and Transformation, also known as TRHT, is honoring the National Day of Racial Healing with a series of events throughout the day, that will allow residents, organizations and local communities to come together.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMT

Theo & Stacy's to close after 50 years serving Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo restaurant has announced that they are closing their doors. For 50 years, Theo & Stacy's has been a downtown staple. In a Facebook post, the restaurant owners said that they accepted an offer to lease the location. Their final day of business is expected...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Events and specials added to Kalamazoo Craft Beverage Week

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The annual Kalamazoo Craft Beverage week kicks off in just a few days. Taking place from Jan. 13 to Jan. 21, the week-long event highlights the breweries, wineries, and distilleries that create the craft beverage scene in Kalamazoo, and offers three-course pairing, special menus and discounts.
KALAMAZOO, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy