KEARNEY, Neb. — Meet Speckles at the Kearney Area Animal Shelter!. "Hi there! My name is Speckles! I am a beautiful medium sized white dog with adorably unique speckles that cover my whole torso! I am a very sweet and spunky dog who would love to find my forever home! I love to play and have lots of energy, but I also love snuggling up for some cuddles and a nice nap. I am very affectionate and love to give kisses. I adore people and will make a wonderful pet! I was brought to the shelter as a stray, so nothing about my past is known. I will need to meet any kids or other dogs in the household before being adopted to make sure it’s a good fit! If you are interested in meeting me or have any questions, please call or stop by the animal shelter during our open hours! I would love to see you!"

KEARNEY, NE ・ 5 DAYS AGO