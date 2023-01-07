Let’s go ahead and get it out of the way: the first-round 2023 NFL draft pick the New Orleans Saints traded to the Philadelphia Eagles will fall at No. 10 overall, which isn’t great. The Saints are probably going to get a first rounder back after trading Sean Payton’s coaching rights, but that’s not a sure thing. So when will they go on the clock in April?

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 9 HOURS AGO