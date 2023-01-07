Read full article on original website
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Breaking: Matthew Stafford Announces His Decision On Retirement
Veteran NFL quarterback Matthew Stafford isn't ready to walk away from football just yet. Stafford announced this Monday afternoon that he isn't retiring and will play in the 2023 season. Better yet, Sean McVay's looming decision will have no impact on Stafford and his decision to play ...
Packers’ Quay Walker Explains Actions in Tunnel After Ejection
The Green Bay linebacker was seen crying when walking back to the locker room after he was ejected.
Saints Appear To Have Made Decision On Dennis Allen
If the New Orleans Saints are planning to move off of head coach Dennis Allen they haven't told him yet. Per Saints reporter Nick Underhill, Allen said "all indications" are that he'll be back in NOLA as coach next season. Folks reacted to the Saints apparent decision on Allen Monday.
Former NLU/ULM quarterback Doug Pederson leads Jaguars to AFC South title in first season as head coach
Doug Pederson leads another team to postseason play. The Jaguars defeat the Titans, 20-16, to win the AFC South division title. The former ULM quarterback took a franchise that was 3-14 and marred in controversy, off the field, in 2021. 52 weeks later, they are 9-8, and set to host a Wild Card Weekend playoff […]
Nick Sirianni updates Jalen Hurts’ injured shoulder after clinching top seed in NFC
For the first time in three weeks, the Philadelphia Eagles played with Jalen Hurts as their starting quarterback. Hurts aided the Eagles to a 22-16 home win over the New York Giants to end Philly’s three-game skid and most importantly, help the team clinch the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC.
49ers enter must-win game vs. Cardinals after Vikings beat Bears
Head coach Kyle Shanahan figured his San Francisco 49ers to have a lot to play for on Sunday when they host the Arizona Cardinals in the regular-season finale. Being able to sweep the NFC West for the first time since the division was realigned in 2002 is just a bonus.
NFL Draft 2023: Giants, Eagles load up on defense; Jets beef up offense in latest 1st-round mock
Another day, another mock draft. This one comes from Pro Football Network, which is out with its latest first-round projections for the 2023 NFL Draft. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. At No. 13, the New York Jets are expected to pick Ohio State offensive tackle Paris Johnson,...
2023 NFL draft order: Eagles will have a top-10 pick after Saints Week 18 loss
The NFL regular season is a wrap and Philadelphia is the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC after a 22-16 win over the Giants at Lincoln Financial Field. Even with the postseason approaching, it is never too early for a look ahead to the 2023 NFL Draft. Thanks to...
Saints are scheduled to pick 41st overall in 2023 NFL draft
Let’s go ahead and get it out of the way: the first-round 2023 NFL draft pick the New Orleans Saints traded to the Philadelphia Eagles will fall at No. 10 overall, which isn’t great. The Saints are probably going to get a first rounder back after trading Sean Payton’s coaching rights, but that’s not a sure thing. So when will they go on the clock in April?
NFL Draft Profile: Bear Alexander, Defensive Lineman, Georgia Bulldogs
NFL Draft profile scouting report for Georgia iDL Bear Alexander
The Saints know all of their 2023 opponents -- except for one
Thanks to the NFL scheduling formula, the New Orleans Saints already know who all of their 2023 opponents will be — well, except for one. We’re hours away from finalizing the slate of games. Their final remaining opponent will be either the Los Angeles Rams or the Arizona Cardinals, depending on which team finishes in third place within the NFC West.
NOLA.com
'All of a sudden, the season is over.' How the Saints look back on 2022 and forward to '23
New Orleans Saints coach Dennis Allen believes there are two days tougher than the rest in any given NFL league year. The first happened Aug. 30 — the deadline for roster cuts. The second arrived Monday — the beginning of the offseason, at least for his team. The...
Saints Bumble Their Way to an Abysmal Finale
New Orleans finished an infuriating season in infuriating fashion with an atrocious loss to Carolina. Here's how it happened.
