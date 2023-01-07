ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muscatine, IA

KWQC

Old I-74 demolition update

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The old I-74 Bridge is now officially a quarter of the way taken down. With massive gaps on the Moline side and nearly all the cement taken out, the project is well underway. For those who used to drive on the old I-74 Bridge to and...
MOLINE, IL
KWQC

Davenport police identify Peoria man killed in December shooting

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Police have identified the Peoria man they say was fatally shot in Davenport in December 2022. Officers responded around 5:06 a.m. Dec. 5 to the 1500 block of West 16th Street for a report of gunfire, according to a media release. Police said they found 40-year-old...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

CNN Hero of the year, alumni to be Augustana College commencement speaker

Several flights were grounded at the Quad Cities International Airport early Wednesday morning after The FAA announced an overnight computer outage. Still on track to see a rain/snow mix south tonight, but until then, enjoy the milder weather today. High School Basketball: Jan. 10. Updated: 13 hours ago. High school...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KWQC

Senior Moments: Senior Employment with IowaWORKS

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Cassie Kimler from IowaWORKS Center discusses employment opportunities for seniors in the QCA. Kimler also shares information about virtual workshops available to seniors that help with securing employment. IowaWORKS information:. Address: 1801 East Kimberly Road, Suite A. Phone: 563-445-3240. Email: DavenportIowaWORKS@iwd.iowa.gov.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Man wanted for attempted murder in Bettendorf arrested in Illinois

FULTON Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A Rock Island man wanted for attempted murder in Bettendorf was arrested in Fulton County, Illinois, according to deputies. The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office arrested Daniel T. Morgan, 32, around 5:30 p.m. Friday at Casey’s gas station in Lewistown, according to a media release.
BETTENDORF, IA
superhits106.com

Woman Sentenced For Participating in Large Fight

A woman was sentenced to probation for her role in a large fight in Dubuque during which three women were slashed by a knife. 22 year old Mycal Hall of Davenport was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to two years of probation after pleading guilty to a charge of assault. Hall was among five people arrested in connection with a May 15th disturbance that originated at the restaurant 1st & Main in Dubuque. Dubuque residents 21 year old Ciane Dominguez, 20 year old Jashonna Vaughn, 26 year old Carteasia Carpenter, and 32 year old Cartrice Carpenter were also arrested on a charge of participation in a riot in connection with the incident. Dominguez since has pleaded guilty to assault and was sentenced to 60 days in jail for that conviction and violating her probation. The other three women have pleaded not guilty.
DUBUQUE, IA
KWQC

Car break-ins reported in Rock Island

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island Police Department received several reports of car break-ins over the weekend. Monday, Rock Island Police confirmed reports of several car break-ins that happened over the weekend in the Douglas Park neighborhood during the early morning hours of Jan. 8. Police say they received...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KWQC

Progress is coming for the city of Rock Island

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Building upon the progress already in motion for the City of Rock Island, and in 2023 the city will only get better. City leaders gathered at the Quad City Botanical Center to hold a state of the city address. Mayor Mike Thoms, along with other local officials used the meeting today to expand upon work that began in 2022.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KWQC

2 arrested in connection to shooting at Bettendorf apartment complex

Still a chance of rain/snow Wednesday night into Thursday. According to police, the investigation is ongoing. His bond is set at $8,000, according to court records. Monmouth College receives $750,000 grant to prepare teachers for rural communities. Updated: 7 hours ago. Monmouth College receives $750,000 grant to prepare teachers for...
BETTENDORF, IA
KWQC

Your First Alert Forecast

Several flights were grounded at the Quad Cities International Airport early Wednesday morning after The FAA announced an overnight computer outage. CNN Hero of the year, alumni to be Augustana College commencement speaker. Updated: 2 hours ago. Augustana alum and CNN Hero of the Year Nelly Cheboi ‘16 will share...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KWQC

Troopers: Davenport man arrested after chase, crash injuring 3

Cassie Kimler from IowaWORKS Center discusses employment opportunities for seniors in the QCA. The car show will be coming to the Bend XPO Center in East Moline in January. According to police, the investigation is ongoing. Monmouth College receives $750,000 grant to prepare teachers for rural communities. Updated: 6 hours...
DAVENPORT, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa City Blick workers accept donations for local nonprofit

Police confirmed 22-year-old Mohamed Tawfik, of Cedar Rapids, died after being shot on Sunday night. Murphy's Bar & Grill is designed for food, but they're serving up more than just meals in the evening. And their work goes beyond even that. What Biden hopes to accomplish at North American Leaders...
IOWA CITY, IA
98.1 KHAK

[UPDATED] Cedar Rapids Man Killed in I-380 Crash South of Cedar Rapids

For the second time in three days, there's been a fatal accident on an area interstate. This time the incident happened on I-380, between Cedar Rapids and Iowa City. According to an accident report from the Iowa State Patrol, traffic on Northbound I-380 had slowed because of a towing operation near mile marker 9, which is about a mile south of the Swisher/Shueyville interchange.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids house under renovations catches fire Monday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Firefighters responded to a house fire on the southwest side of Cedar Rapids on Monday. It happened in the 1100 block of 1st Avenue southwest at around 4:42 p.m. Firefighters said when they arrived they saw fire coming through the roof from around a brick...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

