Just before midnight Saturday, the Crawford County Sheriff’s department received a report of criminal damage to a residence on Hilltop Lane in the Township of Scott. A large, loud, maroon or red, two-door pickup truck pulled into the driveway of a residence on Hilltop Lane. Two men got out of the truck and one of them threw a large rock through a window of the residence. Shortly thereafter, the sheriff’s office received a report of occupants in a pickup truck driving around the area of Highway 61 and Marietta Valley Road, yelling and throwing things at Amish residences. Crawford County Crimestoppers urges anyone having information about this or any other crimes to call (608) 326- 8933 or 1-866-779-PAYS. A $1,000 reward will go to anyone with a tip what leads to an arrest.

CRAWFORD COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO