news8000.com
Onalaska girls basketball rallies for win over PDC
The Onalaska girls basketball team rallied late for a 48-45 victory over PDC on Tuesday night. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
news8000.com
Holmen girls basketball rallies late for win over Westby
Despite leading by 12 at the break, the Holmen girls basketball team found itself trailing late in the second half, but the Vikings rallied back and Macy Kline’s go-ahead three with just over a minute to go put the home team up for good, as Holmen hung on for the 49-47 win over Westby.
news8000.com
La Crescent-Hokah girls fall short in battle with Waukon, 60-51
La Crescent-Hokah girls basketball hosted out-of-state opponent, Waukon. Waukon got the win 60-51. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
WEAU-TV 13
I94 closed between Tomah and Warrens due to crashes, icy roads
MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Interstate 94 between Tomah and Warrens is closed Wednesday morning due to hazardous road conditions and multiple crashes. The Wisconsin State Patrol said that travel is strongly discouraged as the roadways and on- and off-ramps to the Interstate are likely to be ice and snow covered and hazardous.
news8000.com
Klekamp voted in as La Crosse County Administrator
LA CROSSE (WKBT)- The La Crosse County Executive Committee has hired Jane Klekamp as its next county administrator. The committee unanimously officially voted Klekamp to the position Wednesday morning, effective immediately. Klekamp has been serving as the interim county administrator and has previously held several other county positions. She was...
Wisconsin Restaurant’s Hilarious Restroom Signs Are So Funny You’ll Tinkle
Are you in the mood for some breakfast and a good laugh? Look no further than The Breakfast Club & Pub in Wisconsin, their bathroom signs will have you "cracking" up. I love, love, love when places have subtle, yet hilarious art around their establishments. In my apartment, I have...
Icy conditions force several road closures
(WKBT)- The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has confirmed several road incidents on or near I-94 Wednesday morning. In Monroe County, a crash at Aspen Avenue has closed all lanes on Highway US 12. Near Tomah, I-94 West is closed from WIS 21 because of a crash. In Jackson County, a crash occurred on I-94 EB near Black River Falls. All...
news8000.com
Allan J. Werth
Allan was born on May 18, 1942 in La Crosse to Arthur and Catherine Werth. Allan attended Holy Trinity Catholic school and graduated from Aquinas High school in 1960. Allan loved sports, and baseball was always his favorite. He talked many times about the ball games they had during recess at Holy Trinity and later he played pumpkin ball in La Crosse.
news8000.com
Corey A. White
It is with unimaginable sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved son and brother Corey White, 42. Corey was born to William and Julie White on December 17, 1980, in La Crosse, WI. He died unexpectedly at home due to natural causes on January 5th, 2023. He graduated...
news8000.com
Ronald S. Burman
Ronald S. Burman joined his beloved wife Valerie in their next adventure on January 5th, 2023, when he passed away peacefully at Gundersen Health System. Ron was born July 27th, 1934 in La Crosse to Sidney Burman and Anna (Runge) Burman. Ron graduated from Washington Park High School in 1952....
news8000.com
Kenneth “Ken” Evenson
Kenneth “Ken” A. Evenson, 73, of Rushford, MN passed away peacefully on Friday,. December 16, 2022, at Mayo Clinic – Franciscan Healthcare in La Crosse, WI surrounded by his children. Kenneth Allen Evenson was born on Tuesday, August 9, 1949, in Rushford, MN to Carroll and Marian...
School Violence Threat Found at St. Charles High School
St. Charles, MN (KROC-AM News)- The St. Charles Police Department and Winona County Sheriff’s Office are planning to conduct extra security patrols after a school violence threat was discovered at the St. Charles High School. St. Charles police say officers responded to the threat discovery Monday afternoon. The threat...
cwbradio.com
Low Level Threat Discovered at Neillsville School District
A low level threat was discovered at the Neillsville School District. According to a message from the District, a low level threat was discovered for Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at Neillsville High School. Both law enforcement and school officials have determined the threat to be a low level, and the investigation into the threat is ongoing.
Downtown La Crosse business gets burgled three days after opening doors for first time
On Thursday, The Bronze Dragon opened on Main Street. The tavern is in the old Sushi Pirate location. When employees went to open the store on Sunday, they found all the cash was stolen and a back door wide open.
x1071.com
Criminal Damage To Residence in Crawford County
Just before midnight Saturday, the Crawford County Sheriff’s department received a report of criminal damage to a residence on Hilltop Lane in the Township of Scott. A large, loud, maroon or red, two-door pickup truck pulled into the driveway of a residence on Hilltop Lane. Two men got out of the truck and one of them threw a large rock through a window of the residence. Shortly thereafter, the sheriff’s office received a report of occupants in a pickup truck driving around the area of Highway 61 and Marietta Valley Road, yelling and throwing things at Amish residences. Crawford County Crimestoppers urges anyone having information about this or any other crimes to call (608) 326- 8933 or 1-866-779-PAYS. A $1,000 reward will go to anyone with a tip what leads to an arrest.
WEAU-TV 13
No one hurt after tanker slides off roadway in Buffalo County
TOWN OF NELSON (Buffalo County), Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a tanker truck slid off of the road in Buffalo County Saturday morning. The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened Saturday morning on County Highway KK about 15 miles southwest of Mondovi. Sheriff Mike...
