La Crosse, WI

Community steps up to clean new spa location after pipe bursts day before opening

By Leah Rivard
 4 days ago

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – The opening of a new spa in La Crosse has not gone as planned, but its owners found a silver lining.

Brilliant Bodywork Med Spa was supposed to open its new location on Monday.

The day before, a pipe in the ceiling burst, and 1,000 gallons of water flooded the space.

Several area businesses jumped in to help with the clean-up on New Year’s Day, including some of Brilliant Bodyworks’ competitors.

“It’s very heartwarming to know that this community is definitely there to back each other,” said Adam Stevens, the co-owner of the spa. “People are willing to do what they can to help us out when a tragedy strikes, whatever their tools are.”

Spa employees are also helping.

Brilliant Bodywork will open for services on Monday at its new location on 4th Street North.

