Health experts expect XBB.1.5 COVID subvariant in Arizona soon

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Almost three years since the first coronavirus case was diagnosed in the United States a new variant is now taking center stage. Medical professionals are calling it “the most transmissible” strain of the virus yet. According to Dr. Mary Derby, chief epidemiologist...
Keeping firefighters safe while they keep us safe

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - January is firefighter cancer prevention month. In southern Arizona, there are just over 1,800 first responders equipped to help keep us safe in cases of emergency. But the big question is, who is keeping our heroes safe and protected from the hazards that cause...
New Tucson dispensary is the largest in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The D2 Dispensary officially opened its doors on Tuesday, Jan. 10. The dispensary, located in the Palo Verde Plaza near 22nd Street and Kolb Road, celebrated with a ribbon cutting ceremony that morning. The D2 Dispensary is the largest dispensary by square footage in...
Family-owned Arizona taco shop fundraising for nonprofit after baby dies from leukemia

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The owners of an Arizona taco shop chain, Tacos Calafia, lost a baby boy to leukemia on New Year’s Day. As they grieve their loss, they’re rallying to pay it forward to help other families dealing with the same tragedy. Their baby boy, Luca, spent his life in the hospital, but that didn’t stop him from enjoying the time with his parents, Celeste and Christian Lopez. “Through this whole process Luca has a smile on his face,” said Celeste.
DEA Rocky Mountain division seized 5.8M fentanyl doses

DENVER — The Drug Enforcement Administration seized more than 5.8 million potentially deadly doses of fentanyl in its Rocky Mountain division in 2022. That is made up of nearly 2 million fentanyl pills and more than 150 pounds of fentanyl powder seized in Utah, Colorado, Montana and Wyoming last year.
Arizona adopts new egg regulations amidst high egg prices

ARIZONA, USA — Like so many other groceries, egg prices are up in Arizona. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, egg prices have risen 49.1% from November 2021 to November 2022, the latest data available. Experts think it's a variety of factors contributing to the rise across...
At least five cited following street takeover in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - For at least the second time in six months, several people were cited following a street takeover event in Tucson. A street takeover, or a sideshow, is when a large group of drivers blocks an intersection while doing doughnuts, burnouts and drifting. The Tucson...
Arizona poison centers urge caution with generic children’s fever, pain relievers

Experts from Arizona’s two poison centers are urging caution about use of children’s generic fever and pain medications due to the current shortages of the drugs in the nation. Generic versions of acetaminophen and ibuprofen are safe, but may have different concentrations and dosing than trade name versions. Both poison centers are receiving an increase in call volume regarding children unintentionally receiving either too much or too little of the medications.
Arizona doctors discuss new guidelines surrounding childhood obesity treatment

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Doctors are warning childhood obesity is becoming more of a problem nationwide and are coming out with new guidance for treating it. The American Academy of Pediatrics says parents should be aggressive and even consider surgery on children struggling with obesity as young as 13 years old and medication on children as young as 12.
No, Arizona school administration costs are not too high

ARIZONA, USA — For years, politicians have suggested Arizona school districts have bloated administrations. However, statistics don’t support that claim. Arizona school districts spend too much on administration expenses. The sources. Arizona Department of Education. U.S. Census data. Grand Canyon Institute research. Education Finance Reform Group research. The...
Tucson community mourns death of “Umbrella Lady”

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Thursday, Lydia Reis, affectionately know as “Umbrella Lady,” was struck by a driver who fled the scene off of Ina and Giaconda. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said Guadalupe Solis, 53, was booked on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident.
