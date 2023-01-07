South Central ends five-game skid

NEW LONDON — The South Central boys basketball team outscored host New London in each of the four quarters in Friday’s 61-32 win in Firelands Conference action.

Senior standout Isaac Blair scored 22 points to lead nine South Central scorers in a comfortable league win on the road.

The Trojans improved to 4-6 overall and 2-4 in the FC.

The win snapped a five-game losing streak for South Central, which also got 11 points and seven rebounds from Gunner Ray and eight points and six rebounds from Brandon Mitchell.

Blair also added six steals and three assists for South Central, which has a non-league game on Saturday at Mansfield Christian (9-1).

Gavin Carruthers had a team-high 10 points for New London (1-9, 0-6). Brody Sword added nine and Conner Byrd added eight. The Wildcats host Mansfield St. Peter’s on Saturday.

SOUTH CENTRAL (4-6, 2-4)

Ray 5-0—11, Hauler 1-0—3, Blair 9-4—22, Mitchell 4-0—8, Dobias 3-0—6, Sanders 2-0—6, Chaffee 1-0—2, Knoll 1-0—2, McKee 0-1—1. TOTALS 26-5—61.

NEW LONDON (1-9, 0-6)

Heilman 1-0—3, Carruthers 4-0—10, Sword 3-0—9, Byrd 4-0—8, Carroll 1-0—2. TOTALS 13 0—32.

So. Central 20 16 8 17 — 61

New London 8 10 6 8 — 32

3-point FGs: (NL) Sword 3, Carruthers 2, Heilman; (SC) Sanders 2, Ray, Hauler.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Port Clinton 58, Edison 29

PORT CLINTON — The Chargers were outscored by 23 points in the second quarter of Friday’s SBC Bay Division loss to the host Redskins.

Jorja Byington led Edison (5-9, 1-3) with eight points.

EDISON (5-9, 1-3)

Ivy Kluding 1-1 — 3, Audrey Linder 2-0—5, Jorja Byington 1-6—8, Iszie Sanabria 2-0—4, Jillian McDonnell 0-1—1, Taylor Moore 2-0—6, Peyton Taylor 1-0—2. TOTALS 9-8— 29.

PORT CLINTON (8-4, 3-2)

Chloe Klein 3-0—7, Claudia Gillum 1-0—2, Olivia Spencer 2-1—5, Madelyn Cornell 1-0 —2, Taylor Bollinger 20—4, Erieyonna Buckley 1-0—2, Christiona Fenton 1-0—2, Da’Cariya Lanier 11-2—27, Olivia Emerson 2 0—5, Keileen Fullenkamp 1-0—2. TOTALS 25-3—58.

Edison 8 3 5 13 — 29

P. Clinton 11 26 10 11 — 58

3-point FGs: (E) Moore 2, Linder; (PC) Lanier 3, Emerson, Klein.