Amarillo, TX

Another mild day tomorrow

By Christian Rangel
 7 days ago
Good evening, everyone!

It was a mild day for us in Amarillo today. Winds were moderate from the southwest, around 17 mph. The high for tomorrow will be around 63 degrees. We also expect other temperatures in the area to be in the 60’s range. A warming trend takes place through the area this week. We’ll stay in the 60’s tomorrow, and we’ll even warm up to the 70’s by Tuesday and Wednesday. Our next cold front won’t move in until Thursday, cooling us back down to the 50’s. Then by next weekend, temperatures will be back in the Mid and Upper 60’s. Windy conditions are in the forecast for Wednesday. Sustained winds in Amarillo will run as high as 30 mph; wind gust here could reach 45 mph. In places west of the city, winds could be stronger. A fire danger my also be present that day. Overnight showers are still possible for the northern parts of our viewing area Wednesday night (20%), but for places like Amarillo and southward, we still might remain dry this week.

Meteorologist Christian O Rangel

