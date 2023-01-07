ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Virginia H.S. basketball highlights (1/6/23)

By Jake Rohm
DC News Now
DC News Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1StiD2_0k6VDRCX00

NORTHERN VIRGINIA (DC News Now) — Highlights from Fairfax, Arlington, Loudoun, and Prince William counties in Virginia.

Sidwell Friends at Flint Hill (Boys)

Sidwell had their way with the Huskies Friday night. The Quakers didn’t surrender a made basket in the opening quarter, coasting to a 63-46 win over Flint Hill.

Osbourn at Battlefield (Boys)

The Bobcats continue their dominant start to the season, dominating Osbourn 80-53 to improve to 14-0.

John Champe at Patriot (Boys)

The Pioneers and Knights were neck and neck for the first half. However, it was short lived, as Patriot pulled away in the second half, winning 70-50 over John Champe.

Potomac School at Maret (Boys)

A close one in the District! Potomac School was pushed for the full 32 minutes, getting a nice win over Maret 63-61.

Potomac School at Maret (Girls)

On the girls side, Maret dominated the match up. The Frogs winning 60-31, handing Potomac School their second loss of the season.

Freedom-South Riding at Gainesville (Girls)

In Gainesville, the Cardinals showcasing their dominance over Freedom, winning 62-35. Madison McKenzie led the way with 20 points for the Cardinals.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Virginia

If you live in Virginia and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
VIRGINIA STATE
DC News Now

Democrat appears to flip Virginia state Senate seat in closely watched special election

Democrat Aaron Rouse appeared to clinch the special election for Virginia’s 7th state Senate district on Tuesday in yet another victory for his party, which was already riding high from a better-than-expected midterm election. The race was a nail-biter, with Rouse scraping by over Republican opponent Kevin Adams with less than 1 percent of the vote, according […]
VIRGINIA STATE
DC News Now

Sears about to close final Maryland store

FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Sears was a big part of many people’s retail shopping experience, but the legendary department store is about to close its last location in Maryland. The Sears at the Francis Scott Key Mall in Frederick opened in 1978, but its last week in business is here. “I grew up […]
FREDERICK, MD
DC News Now

Democrats hope to keep momentum with Virginia special election

Democrats are hoping to flip a special state Senate seat in Virginia on Tuesday amid a burst of momentum following the midterms and a chaotic week in Republican politics. The special election for the seventh state senate district, which encompasses a portion of the greater Virginia Beach area, was previously held by GOP Rep. Jen […]
VIRGINIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Virginia AG expands civil rights investigation into Fairfax County Public Schools

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares announced Monday that his office would expand a civil rights investigation into Thomas Jefferson High School to include all of Fairfax County Public Schools after several high school principals apologized for failing to recognize National Merit Commended Students. The announcement expands an investigation launched by...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

Proposed legislation would get rid of snow days in Virginia schools

VIRGINIA, USA — New proposed legislation would get rid of snow days in Virginia schools. School districts across the country transitioned to remote learning during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to reporting from the Conversation, with students learning at home, nearly 40% of schools chose to get rid of traditional snow days.
VIRGINIA STATE
DC News Now

DC News Now

41K+
Followers
19K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://www.dcnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy