ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phelan, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
4newsplus.com

Pinon Hills Man Arrested for Stolen Water Meter & THC Extraction Lab

On Wednesday morning, January 4th, deputies were contacted by a supervisor for the Phelan Pinon Hills Community Services District regarding Pinon Hills resident, Kyle McShane, being in possession of a stolen water meter belonging to the PPHCSD water district. Deputy C. Fox authorized a search warrant for McShane’s residence in...
PINON HILLS, CA
Fontana Herald News

Fontana man is killed in traffic collision in Rancho Cucamonga on Jan. 7

A 37-year-old Fontana man was killed in a traffic collision in Rancho Cucamonga on Jan. 7, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. At about 4:25 a.m., deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Station responded to the area of Arrow Route and Pecan Avenue for a single-vehicle roll-over crash. Deputies M. Magdaleno and L. Williams with the Rancho Cucamonga Station's Major Accident Investigation Team assumed the investigation.
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
Fontana Herald News

Rancho Cucamonga man is arrested for allegedly attacking deputy and trying to steal his weapon

A Rancho Cucamonga man was arrested for allegedly attacking a deputy and attempting to steal his weapon, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. On Jan. 7 at about 11:14 p.m., the Rancho Cucamonga Sheriff's Station responded to the 8800 block of Grove Avenue after receiving a report of a verbal disturbance between a 37-year-old man, identified as Corey Mack, and his ex-girlfriend.
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
Fontana Herald News

Man is stabbed to death in Rialto

A man was stabbed to death in Rialto on Jan. 8, according to the Rialto Police Department. At 7:57 p.m., the P.D.’s Communications Center received a 9-1-1 call regarding a subject down in the 300 block of North Clifford Avenue. Officers arrived on scene and found the victim unresponsive...
RIALTO, CA
vvng.com

Man shot in Hesperia at 7-Eleven Monday night on Main Street

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) – The Hesperia Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man injured Monday night in Hesperia. It happened at 9:16 p.m. on the 12700 block of Main Street at the 7-Eleven gas station, near Key Pointe Drive in Hesperia, on January 9, 2023. According...
HESPERIA, CA
Fontana Herald News

Chino sergeant will not be charged after shooting unarmed Fontana man in 2019, report says

Back in 2019, an unarmed Fontana man was shot to death by a sergeant from the Chino Police Department during an incident at a suspected illegal marijuana grow house in Chino. Last month, the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office released its final report on the case and concluded that Sergeant Derek Bishop (who is now retired) will not face criminal charges in connection with the shooting of 49-year-old Li Xi Wang.
CHINO, CA
Fontana Herald News

Female victim is shot to death in Fontana on the morning of Jan. 9

A person was shot to death in northwestern Fontana in the early morning hours of Jan. 9, according to the Fontana Police Department. At about 3:20 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 13700 block of Bennington Court, where they located a female victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers and San Bernardino County Fire/Medics treated the victim at the scene, where she was pronounced deceased.
FONTANA, CA
Fontana Herald News

Officers arrest suspects inside two vehicles, including one vehicle which had loaded handgun and three children inside

Officers arrested suspects who were inside two vehicles, and one of the vehicles had a loaded handgun and three children inside, during a recent incident in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. The incident began when uniformed Narcotics Unit officers attempted to conduct a traffic enforcement stop...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
foxla.com

Man allegedly holding knife shot, killed by Tustin PD

TUSTIN, Calif. - One man was killed Sunday after police shot at a man allegedly holding a knife in the Tustin area, according to officials. Tustin Police received calls about a man walking in the area of Warner Avenue and Red Hill Avenue just after 8:30 a.m. Sunday. According to reports, the man was seen holding a large knife and allegedly had blood on his hands and clothes.
TUSTIN, CA
newsmirror.net

Shooting incident outside the Yucaipa Police Station

Today, Saturday, Jan. 7, there was a shooting incident outside the Yucaipa Police Station. Law enforcement have the area taped off since it is an active investigation. According to a statement from YPD, "Deputy-involved shooting investigation underway, no additional threats or suspects outstanding. Detectives en route, news release to follow when additional info is available."
YUCAIPA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Armed robbery suspect apprehended in Desert Hot Springs

Riverside County Sheriff's Deputy reported a teen was booked into juvenile hall following an armed robbery involving an iPhone. The victim told Palm Desert deputies that he met with the 17-year-old on Friday to sell him the phone. That's when the teen allegedly pulled out a handgun and then drove off with the phone. Investigators used The post Armed robbery suspect apprehended in Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
orangecountytribune.com

3-year-old girl fatally struck

A 26-year-old Westminster man has been arrested in connection with the death of a 3-year-old girl in a car vs. pedestrian accident Friday night. According to Commander Kevin MacCormick of the WPD, officers were dispatched to the area of Goldenwest Street and 21st Street at 6:30 p.m. in response to a report of a collision.
WESTMINSTER, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy