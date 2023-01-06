Read full article on original website
High Desert America's Job Center Hosting Career Expo on Jan. 25The HD PostVictorville, CA
Adelanto debuts renovated VIP room at the stadiumThe HD PostAdelanto, CA
San Bernardino County recruiting youth mentorsThe HD PostSan Bernardino County, CA
California witness reports second encounter with silent hovering objectRoger MarshCalifornia State
Mountain Desert Career Pathways awarding $4,000 scholarshipsThe HD PostApple Valley, CA
4newsplus.com
Pinon Hills Man Arrested for Stolen Water Meter & THC Extraction Lab
On Wednesday morning, January 4th, deputies were contacted by a supervisor for the Phelan Pinon Hills Community Services District regarding Pinon Hills resident, Kyle McShane, being in possession of a stolen water meter belonging to the PPHCSD water district. Deputy C. Fox authorized a search warrant for McShane’s residence in...
Fontana Herald News
Fontana man is killed in traffic collision in Rancho Cucamonga on Jan. 7
A 37-year-old Fontana man was killed in a traffic collision in Rancho Cucamonga on Jan. 7, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. At about 4:25 a.m., deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Station responded to the area of Arrow Route and Pecan Avenue for a single-vehicle roll-over crash. Deputies M. Magdaleno and L. Williams with the Rancho Cucamonga Station's Major Accident Investigation Team assumed the investigation.
theavtimes.com
Online fundraiser established for crash victim, suspected DUI driver out on bond
LITTLEROCK – Loved ones have created an online fundraiser for Esmeralda “Esme” Rangel, the 23-year-old Littlerock woman who died Thursday when the vehicle she was riding in was broadsided by a suspected drunk driver who allegedly ran a stop sign in the Sun Village area. Those wishing...
Fontana Herald News
Rancho Cucamonga man is arrested for allegedly attacking deputy and trying to steal his weapon
A Rancho Cucamonga man was arrested for allegedly attacking a deputy and attempting to steal his weapon, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. On Jan. 7 at about 11:14 p.m., the Rancho Cucamonga Sheriff's Station responded to the 8800 block of Grove Avenue after receiving a report of a verbal disturbance between a 37-year-old man, identified as Corey Mack, and his ex-girlfriend.
Fontana Herald News
Man is stabbed to death in Rialto
A man was stabbed to death in Rialto on Jan. 8, according to the Rialto Police Department. At 7:57 p.m., the P.D.’s Communications Center received a 9-1-1 call regarding a subject down in the 300 block of North Clifford Avenue. Officers arrived on scene and found the victim unresponsive...
vvng.com
Man shot in Hesperia at 7-Eleven Monday night on Main Street
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) – The Hesperia Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man injured Monday night in Hesperia. It happened at 9:16 p.m. on the 12700 block of Main Street at the 7-Eleven gas station, near Key Pointe Drive in Hesperia, on January 9, 2023. According...
Fontana Herald News
Fontana P.D. seizes a total of 1,207 firearms during 2022, a huge increase from previous year
The Fontana Police Department seized a total of 1,207 firearms during 2022. This represented a huge increase from the previous year. In 2021, 938 guns were seized by the Fontana P.D., said Public Information Officer Daniel Romero. “All of our Patrol Officers and Special Operations worked extremely hard all year...
Fontana Herald News
Chino sergeant will not be charged after shooting unarmed Fontana man in 2019, report says
Back in 2019, an unarmed Fontana man was shot to death by a sergeant from the Chino Police Department during an incident at a suspected illegal marijuana grow house in Chino. Last month, the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office released its final report on the case and concluded that Sergeant Derek Bishop (who is now retired) will not face criminal charges in connection with the shooting of 49-year-old Li Xi Wang.
16-year-old boy fatally shot in Riverside County, authorities investigating
Authorities are investigating after a 16-year-old boy was shot and killed in Riverside County on Monday. The victim has not been identified by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies first received reports of a shooting near Melinda Lane and Corydon Road in Wildomar around 4:47 p.m. When authorities arrived, neither the victim nor any suspects […]
Authorities offer $20,000 reward to catch 19-year-old’s shooters
A $20,000 reward was offered Monday for information leading to the arrest of the suspects responsible for the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Michelle Diaz in Westmont. Diaz was killed on Nov. 22, 2020, about 7:45 p.m. in the 1400 block of West 106th Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Fontana Herald News
Female victim is shot to death in Fontana on the morning of Jan. 9
A person was shot to death in northwestern Fontana in the early morning hours of Jan. 9, according to the Fontana Police Department. At about 3:20 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 13700 block of Bennington Court, where they located a female victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers and San Bernardino County Fire/Medics treated the victim at the scene, where she was pronounced deceased.
signalscv.com
Deputies: Woman stabbed to death identified as girlfriend of man killed by LASD
The Sheriff’s Information Bureau has identified a woman who was stabbed to death near the Bouquet Canyon Reservoir on Sunday morning as Sheila Ashley, the girlfriend of Alon Foster — who was the man shot and killed by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies about six hours later at the same location where Ashley was murdered.
signalscv.com
Woman stabbed to death, suspect shot and killed by law enforcement
A woman was stabbed to death early Sunday morning in Bouquet Canyon and the suspect was later shot and killed by law enforcement officers, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The sheriff’s Homicide Bureau responded to the intersection of Bouquet Canyon Road and Spunky Canyon Road, near...
Fontana Herald News
Officers arrest suspects inside two vehicles, including one vehicle which had loaded handgun and three children inside
Officers arrested suspects who were inside two vehicles, and one of the vehicles had a loaded handgun and three children inside, during a recent incident in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. The incident began when uniformed Narcotics Unit officers attempted to conduct a traffic enforcement stop...
2urbangirls.com
Man sentenced to 7 years in prison for fatal shooting in Orange County
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 23-year-old Santa Ana man pleaded guilty Monday and was immediately sentenced to seven years in prison for fatally shooting a man in the city of Orange about a year ago. Joseph Andrew Ruelas pleaded guilty to a felony count of voluntary manslaughter and admitted...
foxla.com
Man allegedly holding knife shot, killed by Tustin PD
TUSTIN, Calif. - One man was killed Sunday after police shot at a man allegedly holding a knife in the Tustin area, according to officials. Tustin Police received calls about a man walking in the area of Warner Avenue and Red Hill Avenue just after 8:30 a.m. Sunday. According to reports, the man was seen holding a large knife and allegedly had blood on his hands and clothes.
foxla.com
7-Eleven robberies: 1 of 2 suspects in deadly crime spree across SoCal sentenced
LOS ANGELES - One of two suspects arrested in connection with a string of 7-Eleven robberies and three murders as part of a violent crime spree spanning four Southern California counties last July was sentenced Monday. Jason Payne, 44, of Los Angeles, was sentenced to seven years in state prison...
newsmirror.net
Shooting incident outside the Yucaipa Police Station
Today, Saturday, Jan. 7, there was a shooting incident outside the Yucaipa Police Station. Law enforcement have the area taped off since it is an active investigation. According to a statement from YPD, "Deputy-involved shooting investigation underway, no additional threats or suspects outstanding. Detectives en route, news release to follow when additional info is available."
Armed robbery suspect apprehended in Desert Hot Springs
Riverside County Sheriff's Deputy reported a teen was booked into juvenile hall following an armed robbery involving an iPhone. The victim told Palm Desert deputies that he met with the 17-year-old on Friday to sell him the phone. That's when the teen allegedly pulled out a handgun and then drove off with the phone. Investigators used The post Armed robbery suspect apprehended in Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ.
orangecountytribune.com
3-year-old girl fatally struck
A 26-year-old Westminster man has been arrested in connection with the death of a 3-year-old girl in a car vs. pedestrian accident Friday night. According to Commander Kevin MacCormick of the WPD, officers were dispatched to the area of Goldenwest Street and 21st Street at 6:30 p.m. in response to a report of a collision.
