davidsonlocal.com
Businesses Invited: LSHS to host Career Fair
Lexington Senior High School is hosting a career fair and we would love to have you participate! The event will be Thursday, February 2 with a snow date of February 9th. We will provide your lunch! The event will be held in the gym and adjacent parking lot for those folks that bring large equipment, trucks or trailers to share with the students. We can definitely make room for whatever you would like to bring. Please register at this link https://forms.gle/gJeBAdpLPLrxTGhDA.
davidsonlocal.com
'Love is the Way' Congregational and Community Discussion
Love is the Way Congregational and Community Discussion. Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. Grace Episcopal Church would like to invite members of the Lexington and Davidson County community to join with us for an open discussion of Presiding Bishop Michael Curry’s award-winning book, Love is the Way, an exploration of ways we can live more lovingly in our personal lives and in our community.
davidsonlocal.com
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Art Contest & Gallery
Anything For Our Youth Group, Inc., Arts Davidson County, and Davidson County Historical Museum are hosting the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Art Contest and Gallery on Monday, January 16, 2023 at Arts Davidson County located at 202 N. Main Street, Suite C. Lexington, NC 27295 at 5:00 pm. The...
Fans rejoice! NC’s Cheerwine Festival is back
The city first hosted the festival in 2017 to line up with the soft drink’s 100th anniversary. Organizers say the festival has boosted the city’s economy by millions of dollars.
davidsonlocal.com
Obituary: Sonya Anderson
1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. Rowan Funeral Services, Inc. Sonya Nicole Anderson, 42, was born March 22, 1980 in Lexington, NC to Sherry Loretta Hargrave and the late Ronnie Howard Anderson slipped away too soon on Tuesday January 3,2023 at Atrium Health Northeast Medical Center, Concord, NC. A 1998 graduate of Lexington Senior High School,attended several colleges but did receive her General Ed diploma from Davidson County Community College. She attended Friendship Baptist Church and St. Luke Baptist Church. She was last employed as a caregiver at Hands, LLC. She was preceded in death by her father.
NC twin brothers, 75, go viral on TikTok for their dance moves
STATESVILLE, N.C. — At 75 years old, they're a dancing duo. People around the world are following these TikTok famous dancing twins online and falling in love with them. Dwayne and Wayne Haneline grew up in Iredell County and as teenagers formed a band called the R-Dells. At 15, they were practically famous from their hit record, Drag Race.
Randolph County community doesn’t want rock quarry on their land
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Many families in the Staley community in Randolph County are banding together to voice their concerns about a potential rock quarry that could be built on their land. The Save Our Staley Committee has been campaigning across social media and around the city to get ahead of a company that […]
rhinotimes.com
High Point Seeks Input On Oak Hollow Festival Park Makeover
Everyone knows you can’t fight city hall but what you can do is offer city hall advice and hope local leaders take it. That’s especially true when city hall is asking for that advice. The High Point Parks and Recreation Department is now asking parks users what they’d...
davidsonlocal.com
Thomasville: Martin Luther King 37th National Holiday Observance
The Martin Luther King Social Action Committee (MLK-SAC) announces the itinerary for the 2023 Martin Luther King National Holiday celebration in Thomasville, NC to be held Friday, January 13 through Monday, January 16, 2023. The celebration will mark the 37th Anniversary of the King National Holiday and the 22nd Anniversary of the local event. The local theme is “Dismantling the Strongholds of Systemic Racism, Poverty, and Violence.”
WBTV
Rowan Co. radio station moving to new spot on the dial
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A popular local radio station is preparing to make a move to a new spot on the FM dial. Memories Radio, the FM side of WSAT 1280 AM in Salisbury, will move from 103.3 FM to a new spot at 101.7 FM. Station manager and...
country1037fm.com
The Most ‘Eccentric’ Town in North Carolina Is Closer Than You Think
Chances are, you have been here! The most eccentric town in North Carolina is about fifteen minutes from Charlotte. It is not hard to love Huntersville, North Carolina recently crowned the most eccentric because of all the unusual and fun experiences you can have there. Only in Our State, names a few things that should definitely be done when visiting.
Matthews woman lands ‘monster’ movie role
MATTHEWS, N.C. — From a very young age, North Carolina native Miia Harris knew that performing was her dream. Now, the former Matthews resident is doing big things on the big screen. “When I was really little, when I would get a new book, I would pick a character...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Wilkesboro, NC
Wilkesboro is a town and the county seat of Wilkes County in North Carolina. It is situated on the south bank of the Yadkin River opposite North Wilkesboro town. The town was founded in 1800 and was established on top of a broad ridge that runs along the south bank of the Yadkin River.
WXII 12
Winston-Salem city manager retires after 32 years
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem's city manager announced his coming plans for retirement. Lee Garrity told Major Allen Joines and the city council that he will step down from his position on June 23. Garrity has served the city for more than 32 years. The city said it will start...
This North Carolina Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the State
When it comes to donuts, bigger is always better and this unique bakery in North Carolina definitely understands that concept. If you've never paid a visit to Suárez Bakery in Charlotte, you are definitely missing out.
School delays due to potential black ice and hazardous road conditions
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Surry County and Mount Airy City Schools are operating on a two-hour delay due to potential black ice on the road. School districts are announcing a change of plans for Monday due to possible black ice and potential freezing fog in the morning that could create hazardous road conditions.
Family, community raises concerns about safety of NC 109 in Davidson County after 3 killed in crash
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A fatal crash along N.C. 109 in Davidson County is renewing the call from the community for added safety measures along the road. “All it takes is one senseless person to ruin a family and ruin a community, and that’s exactly what happened,” said Amanda King, who lives close to […]
WXII 12
Contract negotiations between Forsyth County Gov., Forsyth Humane Society have ended; county will run animal shelter again
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Contract negotiations between the Forsyth County Government and the Forsyth County Humane Society have ended. As a result, the county government will run the county's animal shelter again. CONTRACT NEGOTIATIONS:. A spokesperson with the county made the announcement Thursday evening. The county will run the...
wfmynews2.com
Loved ones lean in on each other during vigil to celebrate the life of Natasha Walker
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Triad community gathered to remember the life of a Greensboro mother and entrepreneur Friday night. Natasha Walker was shot and killed on New Year's Day. Around 2:00 a.m., police got a call about gunshots. Officers found Walker suffering from a gunshot wound near Cridland Road and Parkway Street.
Here’s Why One Nurse Came Back To Her Unit At Novant Health
CHARLOTTE – Despite what Thomas Wolfe wrote, Julie Tingen knows you can go home again. She’d been working at Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, for four years before leaving in June 2020. Like a lot of nurses, she left due to the unrelenting pressures of COVID. “I’m a positive person,” she said. “But when stress starts taking a physical toll, you have to do something. My arms had gone numb.”“It was the pressure of trying to get everything done before the end of your shift so you could hand it off to the next team and then to pick it back up in the morning,” she added. “It was just so much at one time.”
