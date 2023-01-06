CHARLOTTE – Despite what Thomas Wolfe wrote, Julie Tingen knows you can go home again. She’d been working at Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, for four years before leaving in June 2020. Like a lot of nurses, she left due to the unrelenting pressures of COVID. “I’m a positive person,” she said. “But when stress starts taking a physical toll, you have to do something. My arms had gone numb.”“It was the pressure of trying to get everything done before the end of your shift so you could hand it off to the next team and then to pick it back up in the morning,” she added. “It was just so much at one time.”

