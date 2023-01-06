ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, NC

Businesses Invited: LSHS to host Career Fair

Lexington Senior High School is hosting a career fair and we would love to have you participate! The event will be Thursday, February 2 with a snow date of February 9th. We will provide your lunch! The event will be held in the gym and adjacent parking lot for those folks that bring large equipment, trucks or trailers to share with the students. We can definitely make room for whatever you would like to bring. Please register at this link https://forms.gle/gJeBAdpLPLrxTGhDA.
'Love is the Way' Congregational and Community Discussion

Love is the Way Congregational and Community Discussion. Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. Grace Episcopal Church would like to invite members of the Lexington and Davidson County community to join with us for an open discussion of Presiding Bishop Michael Curry’s award-winning book, Love is the Way, an exploration of ways we can live more lovingly in our personal lives and in our community.
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Art Contest & Gallery

Anything For Our Youth Group, Inc., Arts Davidson County, and Davidson County Historical Museum are hosting the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Art Contest and Gallery on Monday, January 16, 2023 at Arts Davidson County located at 202 N. Main Street, Suite C. Lexington, NC 27295 at 5:00 pm. The...
Obituary: Sonya Anderson

1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. Rowan Funeral Services, Inc. Sonya Nicole Anderson, 42, was born March 22, 1980 in Lexington, NC to Sherry Loretta Hargrave and the late Ronnie Howard Anderson slipped away too soon on Tuesday January 3,2023 at Atrium Health Northeast Medical Center, Concord, NC. A 1998 graduate of Lexington Senior High School,attended several colleges but did receive her General Ed diploma from Davidson County Community College. She attended Friendship Baptist Church and St. Luke Baptist Church. She was last employed as a caregiver at Hands, LLC. She was preceded in death by her father.
NC twin brothers, 75, go viral on TikTok for their dance moves

STATESVILLE, N.C. — At 75 years old, they're a dancing duo. People around the world are following these TikTok famous dancing twins online and falling in love with them. Dwayne and Wayne Haneline grew up in Iredell County and as teenagers formed a band called the R-Dells. At 15, they were practically famous from their hit record, Drag Race.
High Point Seeks Input On Oak Hollow Festival Park Makeover

Everyone knows you can’t fight city hall but what you can do is offer city hall advice and hope local leaders take it. That’s especially true when city hall is asking for that advice. The High Point Parks and Recreation Department is now asking parks users what they’d...
Thomasville: Martin Luther King 37th National Holiday Observance

The Martin Luther King Social Action Committee (MLK-SAC) announces the itinerary for the 2023 Martin Luther King National Holiday celebration in Thomasville, NC to be held Friday, January 13 through Monday, January 16, 2023. The celebration will mark the 37th Anniversary of the King National Holiday and the 22nd Anniversary of the local event. The local theme is “Dismantling the Strongholds of Systemic Racism, Poverty, and Violence.”
Rowan Co. radio station moving to new spot on the dial

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A popular local radio station is preparing to make a move to a new spot on the FM dial. Memories Radio, the FM side of WSAT 1280 AM in Salisbury, will move from 103.3 FM to a new spot at 101.7 FM. Station manager and...
The Most ‘Eccentric’ Town in North Carolina Is Closer Than You Think

Chances are, you have been here! The most eccentric town in North Carolina is about fifteen minutes from Charlotte. It is not hard to love Huntersville, North Carolina recently crowned the most eccentric because of all the unusual and fun experiences you can have there. Only in Our State, names a few things that should definitely be done when visiting.
Matthews woman lands ‘monster’ movie role

MATTHEWS, N.C. — From a very young age, North Carolina native Miia Harris knew that performing was her dream. Now, the former Matthews resident is doing big things on the big screen. “When I was really little, when I would get a new book, I would pick a character...
15 Best Things to Do in Wilkesboro, NC

Wilkesboro is a town and the county seat of Wilkes County in North Carolina. It is situated on the south bank of the Yadkin River opposite North Wilkesboro town. The town was founded in 1800 and was established on top of a broad ridge that runs along the south bank of the Yadkin River.
Winston-Salem city manager retires after 32 years

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem's city manager announced his coming plans for retirement. Lee Garrity told Major Allen Joines and the city council that he will step down from his position on June 23. Garrity has served the city for more than 32 years. The city said it will start...
Here’s Why One Nurse Came Back To Her Unit At Novant Health

CHARLOTTE – Despite what Thomas Wolfe wrote, Julie Tingen knows you can go home again. She’d been working at Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, for four years before leaving in June 2020. Like a lot of nurses, she left due to the unrelenting pressures of COVID. “I’m a positive person,” she said. “But when stress starts taking a physical toll, you have to do something. My arms had gone numb.”“It was the pressure of trying to get everything done before the end of your shift so you could hand it off to the next team and then to pick it back up in the morning,” she added. “It was just so much at one time.”
