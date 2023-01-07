ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tully Blanchard Confirms He's No Longer With AEW Or ROH, Says Wrestling Career Is 'Probably Over'

Tully Blanchard is seemingly done with the wrestling business. Blanchard joined AEW in July 2019 and was a regular part of television as the manager for members of The Pinnacle and FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler). He was fired by FTR in March 2022 and started Tully Blanchard Enterprises in Ring Of Honor, putting together a group of Gates of Agony (Toa Liona and Kaun) and Brian Cage.
Uncle Howdy Appears On 1/9 WWE Raw, Stares Down Alexa Bliss

Alexa Bliss explains herself. After weeks of teases, Alexa Bliss finally snapped on the January 2 edition of WWE Raw, as she attacked a referee during her Raw Women's Championship match with Bianca Belair. The attack was seemingly initiated after Bliss came face to face with multiple people at ringside that were wearing Uncle Howdy Masks. After the match was called, Bliss also attacked Belair, which resulted in 'EST Of WWE' being stretchered off after the segment.
PWG Battle of Los Angeles 2023 Night Two Results (1/8)

Battle Of Los Angeles 2023 First Round: Mike Bailey def. Jordynne Grace. Battle Of Los Angeles 2023 Second Round: Konosuke Takeshita def. Titus Alexander. Battle Of Los Angeles 2023 Second Round: Bryan Keith def. Masha Slamovich. Battle Of Los Angeles 2023 Second Round: Komander def. Bandido. Battle Of Los Angeles...
JD Griffey Discusses Joining Shane Taylor Promotions, Teases Going After Mogul Affiliates

JD Griffey reflects on his match at ROH Final Battle and discusses joining Shane Taylor Promotions. At the pay-per-view on December 10, Griffey teamed up with Shane Taylor to face Swerve in Our Glory (Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland). Lee ultimately scored the victory, though Strickland walked out on him during the bout. Their feud has continued in recent weeks, and Griffey teases that there's more to come on his end.
STARDOM Triangle Derby I Day 4 (1/9/23): Tam Nakano Homecoming

STARDOM went live on YouTube with their first house show since January of last year as Triangle Derby I Day 4 took place from Anjo -- the home of Tam Nakano. The show was treated as a homecoming as Nakano received a special video reviewing her career prior to the first match.
Matt Jackson: I'm Sure One Day You'll See The Young Bucks Back In A NJPW Ring

The Young Bucks say they were unable to accept an offer to appear at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, but they're confident they'll return someday. Matt and Nick Jackson competed at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, but they haven't wrestled in an NJPW ring since Wrestle Kingdom 13 in January 2019. Before that, as members of Bullet Club, they were two of the top stars in NJPW, and they garnered plenty of buzz for the company. Since their departure, they have been featured in AEW, and they have won the AEW World Tag Team Championship twice. Their fellow AEW EVP Kenny Omega returned to NJPW at Wrestle Kingdom 17, where he defeated Will Ospreay to win the IWGP United States Championship, and the Bucks reveal that they were asked to be there.
Grayson Waller Reflects On Working WWE Main Event, Previews NXT Championship Match Against Bron Breakker

Grayson Waller discusses working WWE Main Event and looks ahead to the biggest match of his career, an NXT Championship opportunity at NXT New Year's Evil 2023. In recent months, WWE has used their Main Event program, exclusive to Hulu, to put NXT superstars in front of new audiences and give them a brief experience of what it's like to wrestle on the WWE main roster.
Saraya: Triple H Gave Me The Opportunity To Potentially Be GM Or Wrestle Again

Saraya (Paige in WWE) was officially released by WWE on July 7, 2022 after she announced that WWE would not be renewing her contract in June. Saraya would end up signing with AEW, making a surprise appearance at AEW Dynamite Grand Slam. Before she joined AEW, she did get an offer from Triple H, who took over creative duties in WWE on July 22 following Vince McMahon's retirement, to return to the company.
Former WWE PR Rep Dawn Pappas Recalls Working For Vince McMahon In 2004

In February 2004, Dawn Pappas joined WWE as a media relations manager in Canada. Pappas had a background EMI Music Canada and BMG Music Canada before joining WWE. Pappas admitted she didn't know much about the world of wrestling, only citing Roddy Piper and Cyndi Lauper as her points of reference, before she joined, but given her role in the company, she did work alongside Vince McMahon at various points.
