The Young Bucks say they were unable to accept an offer to appear at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, but they're confident they'll return someday. Matt and Nick Jackson competed at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, but they haven't wrestled in an NJPW ring since Wrestle Kingdom 13 in January 2019. Before that, as members of Bullet Club, they were two of the top stars in NJPW, and they garnered plenty of buzz for the company. Since their departure, they have been featured in AEW, and they have won the AEW World Tag Team Championship twice. Their fellow AEW EVP Kenny Omega returned to NJPW at Wrestle Kingdom 17, where he defeated Will Ospreay to win the IWGP United States Championship, and the Bucks reveal that they were asked to be there.

