Ronda Rousey Before Stephanie McMahon Resigned: Everything In WWE Is A Little In Flux Right Now
Ronda Rousey comments on what's been happening in WWE. On Tuesday evening, Stephanie McMahon announced her resignation from WWE as co-CEO of the company leaving Nick Khan as the lone CEO. Vince McMahon, who returned to the board of directors on January 6, was unanimously voted as executive chairman. Before...
Tully Blanchard Confirms He's No Longer With AEW Or ROH, Says Wrestling Career Is 'Probably Over'
Tully Blanchard is seemingly done with the wrestling business. Blanchard joined AEW in July 2019 and was a regular part of television as the manager for members of The Pinnacle and FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler). He was fired by FTR in March 2022 and started Tully Blanchard Enterprises in Ring Of Honor, putting together a group of Gates of Agony (Toa Liona and Kaun) and Brian Cage.
Uncle Howdy Appears On 1/9 WWE Raw, Stares Down Alexa Bliss
Alexa Bliss explains herself. After weeks of teases, Alexa Bliss finally snapped on the January 2 edition of WWE Raw, as she attacked a referee during her Raw Women's Championship match with Bianca Belair. The attack was seemingly initiated after Bliss came face to face with multiple people at ringside that were wearing Uncle Howdy Masks. After the match was called, Bliss also attacked Belair, which resulted in 'EST Of WWE' being stretchered off after the segment.
WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Huntsville, AL (1/8): Braun Strowman Teams With The Brawling Brutes
WWE held its Sunday Stunner live event on January 8 from the Von Braun Center in Huntsville, AL. Full results (courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam) and highlights are below. WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Huntsville, AL (1/8) Kofi Kingston (with Xavier Woods) def. Kit Wilson (with Elton Prince) Raquel Rodriguez def....
Eddie Kingston To Team Up With Homicide And David Finlay, Jeff Cobb To Compete On 1/14 NJPW STRONG
NJPW STRONG (1/14) - Homicide, David Finlay & Eddie Kingston vs. Team Filthy (Tom Lawlor, Bobby Fish & Danny Limelight) Fightful will have live coverage of NJPW STRONG once it airs on Saturday. Catch up on results from around the wrestling world using Fightful's results section. NJPW President Takami Ohbari...
Michael Oku Reflects On Facing Chris Jericho At PWG Battle Of Los Angeles
The crowd at PWG Battle of Los Angeles two got a big surprise when Chris Jericho showed up to team with the Jericho Appreciation Society. Jericho teamed with Daniel Garcia, Sammy Guevara, Matt Menard & Angelo Parker to face Player Uno (Evil Uno), Kevin Blackwood, SB KENTo, Jonathan Gresham, and Michael Oku.
WWE RAW (1/9/23) Results: Alexa Bliss Explains Her Actions, Austin Theory Moves Forward, More
WWE Raw (1/9) - Kevin Owens started the show and was immediately interrupted by Baron Corbin & JBL. JBL says no one believes Owens will beat Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble. Corbin boasts that he's the last person to pin Roman. KO pretends to fall asleep from boredom. Corbin threatens him. KO challenges him to a match.
PWG Battle of Los Angeles 2023 Night Two Results (1/8)
Battle Of Los Angeles 2023 First Round: Mike Bailey def. Jordynne Grace. Battle Of Los Angeles 2023 Second Round: Konosuke Takeshita def. Titus Alexander. Battle Of Los Angeles 2023 Second Round: Bryan Keith def. Masha Slamovich. Battle Of Los Angeles 2023 Second Round: Komander def. Bandido. Battle Of Los Angeles...
AEW Dynamite (1/11) Preview: Escalera de la Muerte, Danielson vs. Takeshita, Hangman vs. MOX, More
It's Wednesday, January, 11, 2023, and you know what that means!. It's time to break down tonight's AEW Dynamite on TBS. Dynamite hits the west coast with a major grudge match, a high-stakes Ladder Match. Also, tonight's show will feature the latest in Bryan Danielson's World Championship quest, and more.
JD Griffey Discusses Joining Shane Taylor Promotions, Teases Going After Mogul Affiliates
JD Griffey reflects on his match at ROH Final Battle and discusses joining Shane Taylor Promotions. At the pay-per-view on December 10, Griffey teamed up with Shane Taylor to face Swerve in Our Glory (Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland). Lee ultimately scored the victory, though Strickland walked out on him during the bout. Their feud has continued in recent weeks, and Griffey teases that there's more to come on his end.
AEW Dark: Elevation Results And Stream (1/9): Claudio Castagnoli, Bandido, House Of Black In Action
All Elite Wrestling will air the January 9, 2022 edition of AEW Dark: Elevation on their YouTube channel at 7PM EST. The stream for the show can be seen above. Full results can be seen below. AEW Dark: Elevation (1/9) ROH World Championship: Claudio Castagnoli (c) defeated Josh Woods. Athena...
STARDOM Triangle Derby I Day 4 (1/9/23): Tam Nakano Homecoming
STARDOM went live on YouTube with their first house show since January of last year as Triangle Derby I Day 4 took place from Anjo -- the home of Tam Nakano. The show was treated as a homecoming as Nakano received a special video reviewing her career prior to the first match.
Matt Jackson: I'm Sure One Day You'll See The Young Bucks Back In A NJPW Ring
The Young Bucks say they were unable to accept an offer to appear at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, but they're confident they'll return someday. Matt and Nick Jackson competed at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, but they haven't wrestled in an NJPW ring since Wrestle Kingdom 13 in January 2019. Before that, as members of Bullet Club, they were two of the top stars in NJPW, and they garnered plenty of buzz for the company. Since their departure, they have been featured in AEW, and they have won the AEW World Tag Team Championship twice. Their fellow AEW EVP Kenny Omega returned to NJPW at Wrestle Kingdom 17, where he defeated Will Ospreay to win the IWGP United States Championship, and the Bucks reveal that they were asked to be there.
Grayson Waller On Young Rock, The Challenge, Bron Breakker, Ladder Match Spot | Interview
Sean Ross Sapp speaks to Grayson Waller ahead of NXT New Year's Evil on January 10 on USA Network!. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!
Anthony Bowens Hopes The Acclaimed Are Done With Jay Lethal And Jeff Jarrett
The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens & Max Caster) are coming off back-to-back victories over Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal, first defeating them on the January 4 episode of AEW Dynamite and then defeating them again at AEW Battle of the Belts V. The rivalry between The Acclaimed and Jarrett & Lethal...
Grayson Waller Reflects On Working WWE Main Event, Previews NXT Championship Match Against Bron Breakker
Grayson Waller discusses working WWE Main Event and looks ahead to the biggest match of his career, an NXT Championship opportunity at NXT New Year's Evil 2023. In recent months, WWE has used their Main Event program, exclusive to Hulu, to put NXT superstars in front of new audiences and give them a brief experience of what it's like to wrestle on the WWE main roster.
Carmelo Hayes On Potentially Winning The NXT Title: It's Almost Fate, It'd Be Poetic Justice
Carmelo Hayes wants the ball. Hayes debuted on NXT in June 2021, and he quickly established himself as a rising star on the brand, as he won the Breakout Tournament. Since then, he has won the NXT North American Championship twice. During his reigns, he often referred to himself as NXT's "A Champion", and he now has his sighs set on Bron Breakker's NXT Championship.
Saraya: Triple H Gave Me The Opportunity To Potentially Be GM Or Wrestle Again
Saraya (Paige in WWE) was officially released by WWE on July 7, 2022 after she announced that WWE would not be renewing her contract in June. Saraya would end up signing with AEW, making a surprise appearance at AEW Dynamite Grand Slam. Before she joined AEW, she did get an offer from Triple H, who took over creative duties in WWE on July 22 following Vince McMahon's retirement, to return to the company.
Saraya Doesn't Know If Mercedes Mone Will Be At 1/11 AEW Dynamite, Did Text Her After NJPW Debut
Saraya doesn't know if Mercedes Mone will show up on AEW Dynamite. When AEW announced that Saraya could have a partner of her choosing to take on Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter on the January 11 episode of AEW Dynamite, fans speculated that Mercedes Mone (Sasha Banks in WWE) could be her partner.
Former WWE PR Rep Dawn Pappas Recalls Working For Vince McMahon In 2004
In February 2004, Dawn Pappas joined WWE as a media relations manager in Canada. Pappas had a background EMI Music Canada and BMG Music Canada before joining WWE. Pappas admitted she didn't know much about the world of wrestling, only citing Roddy Piper and Cyndi Lauper as her points of reference, before she joined, but given her role in the company, she did work alongside Vince McMahon at various points.
