Portland, TX

Alexa Vest's 10 steals leads Gregory-Portland past Miller 58-37

By Larissa Liska
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 4 days ago
The Gregory-Portland Wildcats improve their record to (23-4, 2-1) after defeating the Miller Lady Bucs 58-37 in their UIL 5A District5 29 North Zone clash.

Madison Kilgore led the floor with 16 points and Alexa Vest's defense played a major factor. The senior finished with a double-double 13 points and 10 steals.

Up next, the Wildcats are on the road against the Ray Texans on Tuesday. Miller will host Victoria East.

GREGORY-PORTLAND
Reanna Aguirre - 10 points
Kailey Linman - 6 points
Alexa Vest - 13 points
Jordan Malone - 13 points
Madison Kilgore - 16 points

MILLER
Olivo - 21 points
Cervantes - 1 point
Castillo - 3 points
Nicolette Day - 2 points
Barrera - 1 point
Rabke - 1 point
Hailey Martinez - 6 points

