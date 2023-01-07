Alexa Vest's 10 steals leads Gregory-Portland past Miller 58-37

The Gregory-Portland Wildcats improve their record to (23-4, 2-1) after defeating the Miller Lady Bucs 58-37 in their UIL 5A District5 29 North Zone clash.

Madison Kilgore led the floor with 16 points and Alexa Vest's defense played a major factor. The senior finished with a double-double 13 points and 10 steals.

Up next, the Wildcats are on the road against the Ray Texans on Tuesday. Miller will host Victoria East.

GREGORY-PORTLAND

Reanna Aguirre - 10 points

Kailey Linman - 6 points

Alexa Vest - 13 points

Jordan Malone - 13 points

Madison Kilgore - 16 points

MILLER

Olivo - 21 points

Cervantes - 1 point

Castillo - 3 points

Nicolette Day - 2 points

Barrera - 1 point

Rabke - 1 point

Hailey Martinez - 6 points