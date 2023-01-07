LEON, Kansas—Tinley Lovesee caught a ball in stride at the top of the key at the end of the third quarter, then drained an open three-pointer to end the Neodesha run. From there, the Bluestem Lady Lions wouldn’t trail again as Lovesee scored Bluestem’s final 12 points of the game, helping Bluestem beat Neodesha, 39-34 on Tuesday night.

NEODESHA, KS ・ 17 HOURS AGO