butlercountytimesgazette.com
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Lovesee, Bluestem girls end Neodesha’s winning streak
LEON, Kansas—Tinley Lovesee caught a ball in stride at the top of the key at the end of the third quarter, then drained an open three-pointer to end the Neodesha run. From there, the Bluestem Lady Lions wouldn’t trail again as Lovesee scored Bluestem’s final 12 points of the game, helping Bluestem beat Neodesha, 39-34 on Tuesday night.
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Too many threes sink short-handed Bluestem in loss to Neodesha
LEON, Kansas—Neodesha hit nine three-pointers, including five in the second half as the Blue Streaks beat the Bluestem boys, 45-29 on Tuesday night. The loss drops Bluestem to 0-11 on the season. Nedoesha is now 2-8, with two wins over Bluestem. “They shot lights out tonight,” Bluestem head coach...
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Rose Hill boys win big over Clearwater
ROSE HILL, Kansas—The Rose Hill Rockets came into their Tuesday evening showdown with the Clearwater Indians on a four game losing streak. They’ve been competitive, but they haven’t had the wins to show for it. Coming off an 8-point loss against Arkansas City and a 6-point defeat...
butlercountytimesgazette.com
William “Bill” Glennen
Wichita – William “Bill” Glennen, age 59, college academic advisor, passed away, Wednesday, January 4, Visitation, Noon-7pm, with family present from 5-7pm, Monday, January 9, at Shinkle Mortuary, Haysville. Services, 2pm, Tuesday, January 10, at Central Preceded in death by parents, Robert and Mary 2023. Christian Church, Wichita. Glennen. Survivors: wife, Christina Glennen; children, Josiah, Rachel, Hannah, Lucy and Eva Glennen all of Wichita; siblings, Maureen Glennen of Goldfield, NV, Robert “Bobby” Glennen III of Goldfield, NV, Mary Colleen (Dean) Betts of Milford, DE, Barry (Debbie) Glennen of Tri-Cities, WA, Katie Glennen of Tri-Cities, WA, Molly (Joe) Singleton of San Francisco, CA, Kerry (Jason) Williams of Tri-Cities, WA. Shinkle Mortuary, Haysville, in charge of arrangements. www. shinklemortuary.com.
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Hawaii wish granted
Savannah Souder made the trip from McPherson to Newton on Jan. 7 for tacos – finding a meal and so much more at her favorite taco shop. Saturday was a special day at Taco Tico, as Make-A-Wish revealed the organization’s plans to send the 16-year-old, her parents and a cousin to Hawaii.
butlercountytimesgazette.com
LE Officer Retires, Prepares for County Commissioner Position
After serving Butler County for 32 years, Officer Darren Jackson will be hanging up his badge for retirement. A seven- day weekend isn’t exactly in his plans as he will be taking on the position of Butler County Commissioner this Tuesday, Jan. 10. Jackson started his career in public...
