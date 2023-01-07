NC’s Hudson pulls Alabama congressman away from Gaetz confrontation on House floor
By Danielle Battaglia
The News & Observer
4 days ago
Rep. Richard Hudson stopped a confrontation on the U.S. House floor late Friday between two fellow lawmakers, Matt Gaetz and an ally of Kevin McCarthy.
McCarthy, a California Republican, walked into the chamber at 10 p.m. believing he had the votes needed to become the next House speaker. Four days and 13 votes had already passed since the House convened to pick its top leader.
But things quickly took a turn.
Both Rep. Lauren Boebert, a Republican from Colorado, and Gaetz, a Republican from Florida, voted “present” instead of casting a vote for one of two nominees — McCarthy or Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, a Democrat from New York — or choosing someone else.
Their choice meant McCarthy didn’t have enough votes to win the speakership on the 14th vote.
Rep. Patrick McHenry, a North Carolina Republican, and McCarthy stood nearby talking to them. Several lawmakers gathered around them as tensions rose and it became clear McCarthy wouldn’t secure enough votes.
Rep. Mike Rogers, a Republican from Alabama, came toward the group from the back of the chamber with Hudson, a North Carolina Republican, following close behind.
Rogers leaned into Gaetz’s row, began speaking and reached toward the Florida Republican.
Hudson grabbed Rogers by the shoulder and then the face — yanking him to the back of the chamber and off the House floor.
McCarthy walked to the front of the room, as someone shouted, “we’ll do this again!”
Neither Boebert nor Gaetz changed their vote, forcing the House into a 15th vote to select a speaker.
That vote allowed McCarthy to at last secure enough votes to become speaker, causing the chamber to erupt into cheers.
The House could not swear in its members until a speaker was selected.
After Rep. Matt Gaetz’s “present” vote caused Kevin McCarthy to lose a 14th bid for speaker late Friday night, Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL) had to be physically restrained on the floor of the House. Following a heated confrontation between McCarthy and Gaetz, Rogers walked up to Gaetz’s row and made a move towards him. He was then pulled back by his shoulders and then his face in full view of C-SPAN’s cameras. Rogers is the current chairman of the House Armed Services Committee.
Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) and Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) arrive before the House reconvened Friday night following 13 rounds of voting for speaker earlier in the day during a meeting of the 118th Congress, Friday, January 6, 2023, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington DC. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
