Alabama State

NC’s Hudson pulls Alabama congressman away from Gaetz confrontation on House floor

By Danielle Battaglia
 4 days ago

Rep. Richard Hudson stopped a confrontation on the U.S. House floor late Friday between two fellow lawmakers, Matt Gaetz and an ally of Kevin McCarthy.

McCarthy, a California Republican, walked into the chamber at 10 p.m. believing he had the votes needed to become the next House speaker. Four days and 13 votes had already passed since the House convened to pick its top leader.

But things quickly took a turn.

Both Rep. Lauren Boebert, a Republican from Colorado, and Gaetz, a Republican from Florida, voted “present” instead of casting a vote for one of two nominees — McCarthy or Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, a Democrat from New York — or choosing someone else.

Their choice meant McCarthy didn’t have enough votes to win the speakership on the 14th vote.

Rep. Patrick McHenry, a North Carolina Republican, and McCarthy stood nearby talking to them. Several lawmakers gathered around them as tensions rose and it became clear McCarthy wouldn’t secure enough votes.

Rep. Mike Rogers, a Republican from Alabama, came toward the group from the back of the chamber with Hudson, a North Carolina Republican, following close behind.

Rogers leaned into Gaetz’s row, began speaking and reached toward the Florida Republican.

Hudson grabbed Rogers by the shoulder and then the face — yanking him to the back of the chamber and off the House floor.

McCarthy walked to the front of the room, as someone shouted, “we’ll do this again!”

Neither Boebert nor Gaetz changed their vote, forcing the House into a 15th vote to select a speaker.

That vote allowed McCarthy to at last secure enough votes to become speaker, causing the chamber to erupt into cheers.

The House could not swear in its members until a speaker was selected.

Rep. Richard Hudson, R-N.C., left, pulls Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Ala., back as they talk with Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., and other during the 14th round of voting for speaker as the House meets for the fourth day to try and elect a speaker and convene the 118th Congress in Washington, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. Andrew Harnik/AP
Rep. Richard Hudson, R-N.C., left, pulls Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Ala., back as they talk with Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., and other during the 14th round of voting for speaker as the House meets for the fourth day to try and elect a speaker and convene the 118th Congress in Washington, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. At right is Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C. Andrew Harnik/AP
Rep. Richard Hudson, R-N.C., left, pulls Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Ala., back as they talk with Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., and other during the 14th round of voting for speaker as the House meets for the fourth day to try and elect a speaker and convene the 118th Congress in Washington, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. Andrew Harnik/AP
Rep. Richard Hudson, R-N.C., left, pulls Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Ala., back as they talk with Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., and other during the 14th round of voting for speaker as the House meets for the fourth day to try and elect a speaker and convene the 118th Congress in Washington, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. At right is Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C. Andrew Harnik/AP
Rep. Richard Hudson, R-N.C., left, pulls Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Ala., back as they talk with Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., and other during the 14th round of voting for speaker as the House meets for the fourth day to try and elect a speaker and convene the 118th Congress in Washington, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. At right is Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C. Andrew Harnik/AP
At left, Rep. Richard Hudson, a Republican congressman for North Carolina’s 9th Congressional District, pulls Alabama Rep. Mike Rogers away from a confrontation with Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz. The Florida congressman was one of two who voted “present,” stopping California Republican Kevin McCarthy from becoming House speaker on the 14th vote. Screenshot from C-SPAN broadcast

Raleigh, NC
