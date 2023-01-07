Read full article on original website
Laurel Main Street prepares for 2023 events
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Laurel Main Street is gearing up for another year packed full of events for the community. Laurel Main Street exists to support downtown businesses and to help to make each one thrive. Each year, the organization works hard to keep fan-favorite events like the Loblolly Festival and the Chili Cook-off.
United Way of Southeast Mississippi $100K Payday raffle tickets now available
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Pine Belt community now has a chance to win $100,000 and a bonus $1,000 Airbnb gift card in a charity raffle. Tickets for the United Way of Southeast Mississippi’s annual $100K Payday Raffle are now available for purchase. Anyone who purchases a ticket between now and Feb. 5 will also be entered for a chance to win the Early Bird Airbnb prize.
New recording studio in Columbia ‘Goin Crazy’ for all types of music
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Two Marion County men have opened a new business in downtown Columbia that could make some dreams come true for aspiring musicians. Moses Anderson, 30, and Jeremy Bourgeois, 31, have started a recording studio called “Goin Crazy.”. It’s equipped to record music of any type...
Sumrall restaurant reflects on first weeks of alcohol sales
SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - While some businesses and restaurants are waiting for their permits, one Sumrall restaurant is getting accustomed to alcohol sales. The Local Eatery, an American grill restaurant, has been selling alcohol since the new year. “Last week was our second week selling, and it is getting a...
Downtown Hattiesburg Association launches 2023 Façade Grant program
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Tuesday, the Downtown Hattiesburg Association announced a new improvement program for buildings in the Historic Conservation District. The association is launching the 2023 Façade Grant program that will focus on supporting the growth and revitalization of existing commercial properties in the area. “The idea of...
Laurel Main Street gears up for 2023
Miss Mississippi Emmie Perkins shares ‘Music is Medicine’ in Lamar Co.
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Full excitement filled the air at Longleaf Elementary School in Oak Grove Tuesday morning, as Miss Mississippi, Emmie Perkins, returned to her stomping grounds of Lamar County. Now that Perkins is home from Miss America, she’s back highlighting her learning initiative, “Music is Medicine,” full-time....
First ten days of alcohol in Sumrall
Jones County selects DYW for 2023
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Paris Kate Morgan knows for certain that the little things matter. That was part of her strategy when she beat cancer, and it was part of the platform that Morgan used to earn the Jones County Distinguished Young Woman title Saturday night. “I just know...
More than 100 Maximus employees laid off at Hattiesburg location
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - More than 100 Maximus federal call center employees in Hattiesburg have been laid off due to overstaffing, according to a statement from Maximus Inc. The IT service management company provided the following statement in regard to recent layoffs at the Hattiesburg location, which is located at...
First Saturday businesses and vendors are excited to see what 2023 holds
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - First Saturday happens every month in downtown Hattiesburg, and Pine Belt residents are being encouraged to re-engage after getting out of the habit. “You know what?” Sugar Plums owner Melissa Parrish said. “I plan to just keep being creative and enjoy what I do.”
2 big lottery jackpots remain unclaimed in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. — Two Mississippians may be lottery winners without even knowing it. Winning lottery tickets worth $4 million and $500,000 that were sold in Mississippi remain unclaimed, according to state lottery officials. The winning $500,000 Powerball ticket was sold on Aug. 13 at the Broadway Mart in McComb....
15 Graves vandalized in Columbia
Leading discount supermarket chain set to open another new location in Mississippi
A leading discount supermarket chain is hosting a grand opening event for another new store location in Mississippi this month. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 19, 2023, the well-known and rapidly-expanding discount grocery store chain Aldi will be holding a grand opening event for its new Mississippi supermarket location in McComb, according to the company's website.
Hub City selected as 2023 Dixie Youth Baseball World Series site
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -The City of Hattiesburg hit a grand slam Monday morning with the announcement of being selected as a site for the 2023 Dixie Youth baseball World Series. Officials with Hattiesburg Youth Baseball and VisitHATTIESBURG traveled to North Carolina last summer to make a presentation to the Dixie...
Hattiesburg man located, safe
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department reported that Donta Berry, 21, of Hattiesburg, has been located and is safe. Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Rawls Springs family in need after house fire
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Willie and Elbany Williams were preparing for bed Sunday evening when another family member informed them of the fire. “My daughter came back in and she said, ‘Daddy, y’all get out, the house is on fire,’” said Willie. “I jumped up and gave her the baby, then I woke her (Elbany) up because she was sleeping. We got out the door, and the rest is history.”
Chapel Hart Honored in Home State of Mississippi
Chapel Hart, the trio made up of sisters Danica and Devynn Hart and their cousin Trea Swindle started making a name for themselves in 2021. That year, CMT featured them in its Next Women of Country. Last year, they exploded onto the country scene with a unanimous Golden Buzzer during America’s Got Talent. Later in the year, they recorded a track with Darius Rucker. These days, everyone knows who they are and they’ve put their hometown of Poplarville, Mississippi on the map.
Liquid medicine shortage
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens another new location in Mississippi
A fast-growing restaurant chain with thousands of locations across the country recently opened another new location in Mississippi this month. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 5, 2023, the popular and rapidly expanding restaurant chain Chick-fil-A opened its newest Mississippi location in Petal.
