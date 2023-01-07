Texas inmates are suing the state for allegedly using expired lethal injection drugs.Photo byHédi BenyounesonUnsplash. Three death row inmates in Texas have filed a lawsuit claiming that the state plans to use expired and potentially unsafe drugs for their executions, which are scheduled to take place early this year. Fox 4 reports the first execution, of Robert Fratta, is set for January 10. Wesley Ruiz and John Balentine are set to be executed in February. The state's highest criminal court of appeals has put the lawsuit on hold while it considers an appeal by the Texas Attorney General's Office, which argues that the case should be decided by a criminal court rather than a civil one.

TEXAS STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO