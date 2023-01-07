ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

KYTV

Lawyer of Missouri prisoner asks U.S. Supreme Court to step in

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - The lawyer of a St. Louis man and convicted felon has filed a petition to the U.S. Supreme to review his client’s case. Chris Dunn’s lawyer recently filed the petition to ask the court to decide if Dunn’s incarceration is unconstitutional after a judge acknowledged Dunn meets the criteria to be innocent.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Salon

Texas attorney general sought to round up list of all the transgender people in the state

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (Sarah Silbiger for The Washington Post via Getty Images) On Wednesday, The Washington Post reported that officials working for Texas Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton tried to get employees at the Texas Department of Public Safety to compile them a list of transgender people in Texas, by cross-referencing the people who had changed their sex on their driver's license.
TEXAS STATE
Tennessee Lookout

Scathing audit of Tennessee Department of Children’s Services finds kids are placed in danger

The mission of the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services is to protect vulnerable kids, but a new report paints a detailed and disturbing portrait of a state agency that has repeatedly placed children in harm’s way.  The 164-page audit released Tuesday by the state Comptroller chronicles multiple failures by DCS to keep kids safe once […] The post Scathing audit of Tennessee Department of Children’s Services finds kids are placed in danger appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
Austin American-Statesman

Texas Supreme Court sends Zimmerman lawsuit against Austin over abortion funds back to trial court

The Texas Supreme Court on Friday vacated all previous rulings on a lawsuit over the city of Austin’s abortion access funds and sent the case back to the trial court. The opinion indicates that because the lower court rulings were issued before the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, the trial court needs to reconsider the case under the new circumstances, in which abortion is now illegal in Texas.
AUSTIN, TX
Advocate Andy

Tennessee Pastors Respond to Gov. Lee's Attacks on Immigrants

Southern Christian Coalition issues rebuke to Lee, others in wake of statements on immigration. Following remarks by Gov. Bill Lee on the Biden Administration's plan to facilitate immigrant family reunification, pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition issued a rebuke to Lee and to Senators Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty. The pastors called on the Tennessee political leaders to embrace the "Spirit of Christmas" and "welcome the stranger."
TENNESSEE STATE
Larry Lease

Texas death row inmates allege use of expired, potentially unsafe drugs for executions

Texas inmates are suing the state for allegedly using expired lethal injection drugs.Photo byHédi BenyounesonUnsplash. Three death row inmates in Texas have filed a lawsuit claiming that the state plans to use expired and potentially unsafe drugs for their executions, which are scheduled to take place early this year. Fox 4 reports the first execution, of Robert Fratta, is set for January 10. Wesley Ruiz and John Balentine are set to be executed in February. The state's highest criminal court of appeals has put the lawsuit on hold while it considers an appeal by the Texas Attorney General's Office, which argues that the case should be decided by a criminal court rather than a civil one.
TEXAS STATE
The Center Square

California planning gun microstamp database

(The Center Square) - On July 1, 2022, California Penal Code section 31910 was revised. The change required semiautomatic pistols sold in California to have microstamping technology. A microstamp acts like a fingerprint in identifying ammunition cartridges and the gun from which it was fired. The firing pin imposes an identifying stamp on the round's primer as it’s discharged.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX Carolina

SC Supreme Court hears death penalty case

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The legality of the state’s death penalty system went before South Carolina Supreme Court Thursday. In 2022, a lower court judge ruled that the methods of execution, firing squad and electric chair, are cruel and unusual. The State Supreme Court will decide whether they are unconstitutional.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
The Hill

Arizona appeals court rules doctors cannot be prosecuted under 19th century abortion ban

The Arizona Court of Appeals ruled on Friday that doctors who perform abortions in line with the state’s 15-week abortion ban cannot be prosecuted under a 19th century law that banned nearly all abortions. “… the legislature has created a complex regulatory scheme to achieve its intent to restrict—but not to eliminate—elective abortions,” the court noted in…
ARIZONA STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Missouri Supreme Court suspends former Boone County prosecutor

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri Supreme Court decided on Tuesday to suspend the law license of a former Boone County prosecuting attorney for three years. The Court found that Harry Swingle violated several of the Rules of Professional Conduct – including multiple accusations of conflict of interest, using a lawyer as a witness and The post Missouri Supreme Court suspends former Boone County prosecutor appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
dallasexpress.com

Texas Supreme Court Rules Against Younger

The latest round of the longstanding legal battle between Jeff Younger and his ex-wife Anne Georgulas over custody and the right to make medical decisions for their two young children played out before the Texas Supreme Court in late December. As reported previously by The Dallas Express, the divorced couple...
TEXAS STATE

