KTLO
Former state senator files bankruptcy in effort to get out of jail for child support non-payment
Jeremy Hutchinson on Friday, his second day in jail, filed for voluntary bankruptcy and appealed the contempt order that incarcerates him indefinitely to the Arkansas Supreme Court, measures that should get him out of jail within a week at most without having to pay $524,000 in child support arrears for his freedom, his lawyer said Friday.
KYTV
Lawyer of Missouri prisoner asks U.S. Supreme Court to step in
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - The lawyer of a St. Louis man and convicted felon has filed a petition to the U.S. Supreme to review his client’s case. Chris Dunn’s lawyer recently filed the petition to ask the court to decide if Dunn’s incarceration is unconstitutional after a judge acknowledged Dunn meets the criteria to be innocent.
Texas withdraws appeal to court order blocking gun law that banned adults under 21 from carrying firearms
Texas has withdrawn its appeal of a court decision that ruled a law preventing adults younger than 21 from obtaining an open carry license was unconstitutional.
Texas attorney general sought to round up list of all the transgender people in the state
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (Sarah Silbiger for The Washington Post via Getty Images) On Wednesday, The Washington Post reported that officials working for Texas Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton tried to get employees at the Texas Department of Public Safety to compile them a list of transgender people in Texas, by cross-referencing the people who had changed their sex on their driver's license.
Scathing audit of Tennessee Department of Children’s Services finds kids are placed in danger
The mission of the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services is to protect vulnerable kids, but a new report paints a detailed and disturbing portrait of a state agency that has repeatedly placed children in harm’s way. The 164-page audit released Tuesday by the state Comptroller chronicles multiple failures by DCS to keep kids safe once […] The post Scathing audit of Tennessee Department of Children’s Services finds kids are placed in danger appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Texas Supreme Court sends Zimmerman lawsuit against Austin over abortion funds back to trial court
The Texas Supreme Court on Friday vacated all previous rulings on a lawsuit over the city of Austin’s abortion access funds and sent the case back to the trial court. The opinion indicates that because the lower court rulings were issued before the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, the trial court needs to reconsider the case under the new circumstances, in which abortion is now illegal in Texas.
Demand for Concealed Carry Gun Permits Soars in South Carolina As Georgia and Neighboring States Abandon Permits
On December 30, it was reported that South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has witnessed a radical increase in the number of concealed carry firearm permits that are being applied for. Permits were made free of charge earlier this year, but the freedom to carry guns openly in the state is only allowed to those with a permit.
Tennessee Pastors Respond to Gov. Lee's Attacks on Immigrants
Southern Christian Coalition issues rebuke to Lee, others in wake of statements on immigration. Following remarks by Gov. Bill Lee on the Biden Administration's plan to facilitate immigrant family reunification, pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition issued a rebuke to Lee and to Senators Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty. The pastors called on the Tennessee political leaders to embrace the "Spirit of Christmas" and "welcome the stranger."
Electric chair, firing squad’s legality at S. Carolina court
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s highest court heard arguments Thursday on whether a newly organized firing squad or the old electric chair are legal ways to execute inmates in the state, which has been unable to obtain drugs for lethal injections. A lower court judge ruled in...
Nashville lawmakers to file bill on legalizing recreational cannabis
Currently, Tennessee has no cannabis access, recreationally or medically.
Texas death row inmates allege use of expired, potentially unsafe drugs for executions
Texas inmates are suing the state for allegedly using expired lethal injection drugs.Photo byHédi BenyounesonUnsplash. Three death row inmates in Texas have filed a lawsuit claiming that the state plans to use expired and potentially unsafe drugs for their executions, which are scheduled to take place early this year. Fox 4 reports the first execution, of Robert Fratta, is set for January 10. Wesley Ruiz and John Balentine are set to be executed in February. The state's highest criminal court of appeals has put the lawsuit on hold while it considers an appeal by the Texas Attorney General's Office, which argues that the case should be decided by a criminal court rather than a civil one.
In 2022, Kentucky Became Second State to Pass Death-Penalty Mental-Illness Exemption
Research suggests 43% of prisoners executed between 2000 and 2015 were medically diagnosed as mentally ill at some point in their lives.
California planning gun microstamp database
(The Center Square) - On July 1, 2022, California Penal Code section 31910 was revised. The change required semiautomatic pistols sold in California to have microstamping technology. A microstamp acts like a fingerprint in identifying ammunition cartridges and the gun from which it was fired. The firing pin imposes an identifying stamp on the round's primer as it’s discharged.
FOX Carolina
SC Supreme Court hears death penalty case
COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The legality of the state’s death penalty system went before South Carolina Supreme Court Thursday. In 2022, a lower court judge ruled that the methods of execution, firing squad and electric chair, are cruel and unusual. The State Supreme Court will decide whether they are unconstitutional.
Arizona appeals court rules doctors cannot be prosecuted under 19th century abortion ban
The Arizona Court of Appeals ruled on Friday that doctors who perform abortions in line with the state’s 15-week abortion ban cannot be prosecuted under a 19th century law that banned nearly all abortions. “… the legislature has created a complex regulatory scheme to achieve its intent to restrict—but not to eliminate—elective abortions,” the court noted in…
Missouri Supreme Court suspends former Boone County prosecutor
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri Supreme Court decided on Tuesday to suspend the law license of a former Boone County prosecuting attorney for three years. The Court found that Harry Swingle violated several of the Rules of Professional Conduct – including multiple accusations of conflict of interest, using a lawyer as a witness and The post Missouri Supreme Court suspends former Boone County prosecutor appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Illinois Supreme Court halts plans to eliminate cash bail and other pretrial court changes
The SAFE T Act, which included reforms to Illinois’ criminal justice systems, was set to become law Sunday.
State Supreme Court to hear arguments over whether the electric chair & a new firing squad is cruel & unusual punishment
In a court decision by Judge Jocelyn Newman on Sep. 6, 2022, the DoC was "permanently enjoined from forcing Plaintiffs to be executed by electrocution or by firing squad." The court found that Code Ann. § 24-3-530 was unconstitutional and invalid. [i]
dallasexpress.com
Texas Supreme Court Rules Against Younger
The latest round of the longstanding legal battle between Jeff Younger and his ex-wife Anne Georgulas over custody and the right to make medical decisions for their two young children played out before the Texas Supreme Court in late December. As reported previously by The Dallas Express, the divorced couple...
Force behind Arizona's 'show me your papers' law dead at 75
PHOENIX — (AP) — Russell Pearce, a Republican lawmaker who was the driving force behind Arizona's landmark 2010 immigration legislation known as the “show me your papers” law and other anti-immigrant measures, has died. He was 75. Pearce's family said on social media that he died...
