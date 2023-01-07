Read full article on original website
Cold, Wet and Hungry: Surviving a Wet Night in the Mud
The last thing that either Ava or Gage ever thought they would be doing on a stormy night was spending it stuck in the mud in the middle of flowing water with no idea how bad things could get. “I guess I got a little cocky,” Gage admitted. The...
Thomas Hartley McAlexander of Santa Barbara, 1941-2023
It is with great sadness that we share the passing of Thomas Hartley McAlexander on Jan. 6, 2023, in Santa Barbara. Tom was born in Los Angeles, California, on April 26, 1941 to Marian Rebecca McLean and Lilburn Chandler McAlexander. He attended Freemont High School and served in the Naval...
Vicente Gómez of Santa Barbara, 1941-2023
Vicente Gómez, 82, died on Jan. 4, 2023 in his sleep. He was the ninth of 12 children born to Luis and Andrea Gómez. He was born in La Piedad, Michoacán, México, but grew up in Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua, México. In 1970, he moved to Santa Barbara.
Santa Maria Elks Delay Eviction for 2 Organizations at Event Center
Amid a new strategy for managing the Santa Maria Elks/Unocal Event Center, two organizations received 90-day extensions to remain at the facility, but a college rodeo team will return to train there at some point. Eviction notices, issued last year, meant Tri-Valley RC Modelers, Santa Maria BMX and The Shack...
Registration Open For Lompoc Father Daughter Dance
The Lompoc Parks & Recreation Division invites the community to put on their dancing shoes and register for the Father Daughter Dance, back for 2023. This year’s Father Daughter Dance will take place 6-8:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3; Saturday, Feb. 4; and Sunday, Feb. 5. Doors will open at 5 p.m. each night for photos only.
Amplifying New Plays and Playwrights at LAUNCH PAD Reading Festival
LAUNCH PAD’s reading festival brings the Black American experience, family and community stories to center stage. History is fascinating, but it seldom fits neatly into a satisfying dramatic arc. From Shakespeare to the screenwriters of “The Crown,” dramatists have long grappled with this dilemma. So Jacqueline E....
Linda Gregory of Santa Barbara, 1949-2022
Linda Gregory passed away unexpectedly and suddenly on Dec. 30, 2022. Her family and friends will miss her quiet, steady presence and her “always being there” for them, like an angel by their side. She was a fun, light-hearted person, not one to criticize, and was rarely angry.
Flooding Leads to Orcutt Evacuations Near St. Joseph High
Flooding forced the evacuation of several homes in an Orcutt neighborhood Monday evening. At approximately 5 p.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters were dispatched to the 4200 block of Hibiscus Court, off Parkland Drive a block east of South Bradley Road, with assistance requested from Santa Maria firefighters and county sheriff’s deputies.
Photos and Videos of the Storm Flooding in Santa Barbara County
Flooding and mudslides were widely reported Monday as the region was pounded by intense rainfall. Noozhawk photographers and local residents captured the changing conditions throughout the day. Santa Barbara city fire and law enforcement crews were conducting multiple vehicle rescues for people stuck in floodwaters. Some neighborhoods in flood zones,...
Lake Cachuma Expected to Fill and Spill in Wake of Major Storms
Swelled by heavy runoff from recent large storms, Lake Cachuma is expected to fill and spill by this weekend, according to Santa Barbara County officials. The lake level continued to rise at the rate of about one foot per hour on Tuesday, and by 7 p.m. was at 78% of capacity, and about 15 feet below spill level, according to the county Public Works Department.
Sinkhole in Orcutt, Levee Breach in Guadalupe Cause Major Damage
Truck after truck removed sandy soil several inches thick from Orcutt streets Tuesday after a huge sinkhole developed nearby, one of the storm-related incidents that damaged dozens of North Santa Barbara County homes. In Guadalupe, a breach of the Santa Maria River levee led to flooding that forced some residents...
MTD Restarts Bus Service on Modified Schedule
After suspending all bus service in the evening of Monday, Jan. 9, MTD service is expected to resume around noon on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Service will be operating on a modified Sunday schedule. Line 20 (Carpinteria) and Line 28 (UCSB Shuttle) and will be suspended for the entire day, otherwise the system will operate on a Sunday schedule.
Shelters Open Overnight Jan. 8 and Jan. 9
The Freedom Warming Centers will be open during the overnight hours 6 p.m.-6 a.m. Monday and Tuesday, Jan. 8 and 9 at the following sites. Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 1026 Sierra Madre, Santa Maria. First Presbyterian Church, 21 E. Constance Ave., Santa Barbara. Carpinteria Community Church – 1111 Vallecito...
‘Bicycle Bob’ Shifting Gears After Nearly 40 Years in Bike Business
Bicycle Bob walked into his namesake Old Town Goleta store on Sunday for the final time as owner. Come Monday, Bob “Bicycle Bob” Zaratzian will slow his roll, put his kickstand down and hop off the figurative bike he’s been pedaling for nearly 40 years. He’s going...
Santa Barbara Talks: Austin Herlihy Says State Street Will Not Improve Until Paseo Nuevo Has New Owner
Commercial real estate broker Austin Herlihy breaks down the future of State Street, downtown housing, and offers his take on the La Cumbre Plaza mall controversy, as well as the rising status of the Camino Real Marketplace, in the latest episode of Santa Barbara Talks with Josh Molina. Herlihy, the...
Community Bank of Santa Maria Posts Four Promotions
Janet Silveria, president/CEO Community Bank of Santa Maria has announced four promotions with the bank. Elise Fuentes has been promoted to a loan officer based at the bank’s Santa Maria Way branch. Marisol Cruz has been promoted to loan administrator. Natalie Barragan has been promoted to executive vice president and chief administration officer. Todd Norman has been promoted to executive vice president and chief financial officer.
Highway 101 Lanes Closed, Highway 154 Closed Due to Flooding, Mudslides
Steady rainfall has caused flooded roadways and mudslides across Santa Barbara County, with widespread street and highway closures reported. The county issued evacuation orders Monday midday due to a Flash Flood Warning in effect. Highway 101 and State Route 154 were both closed north of Santa Barbara due to mudslides...
No Deaths, Injuries Reported in Santa Barbara County After Huge Storm
No deaths or major injuries or missing persons were reported in the massive storm that deluged Santa Barbara County on Monday, according to Sheriff Bill Brown. Huge amounts of rainfall drenched the region and caused major property damage amid widespread flooding, fallen trees, debris flows and rockfalls. On Tuesday morning,...
Community Memorial Health System Taps Mick Zdeblick as New CEO
Community Memorial Health System’s new president/CEO Mick Zdeblick began his new role Jan. 9, taking the reins from Gary K. Wilde, who retired after serving as president/CEO of the organization since 2004. “I look forward to building on Community Memorial’s reputation for advancing both the quality and delivery of...
Spiritual Care is Just as Important as Care for Mind and Body at Vista del Monte
Traditionally, conversations about health and well-being focus on the mind and body, but spiritual health is also important. Spiritual health is nurtured by seeking meaning, purpose, and transcendence throughout the lifespan. “Some people’s spirituality is deeply rooted in organized religion,” said the Rev. Laura Mancuso, Spiritual Life Director at Vista...
