Santa Barbara, CA

Noozhawk

Cold, Wet and Hungry: Surviving a Wet Night in the Mud

The last thing that either Ava or Gage ever thought they would be doing on a stormy night was spending it stuck in the mud in the middle of flowing water with no idea how bad things could get. “I guess I got a little cocky,” Gage admitted. The...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Thomas Hartley McAlexander of Santa Barbara, 1941-2023

It is with great sadness that we share the passing of Thomas Hartley McAlexander on Jan. 6, 2023, in Santa Barbara. Tom was born in Los Angeles, California, on April 26, 1941 to Marian Rebecca McLean and Lilburn Chandler McAlexander. He attended Freemont High School and served in the Naval...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Vicente Gómez of Santa Barbara, 1941-2023

Vicente Gómez, 82, died on Jan. 4, 2023 in his sleep. He was the ninth of 12 children born to Luis and Andrea Gómez. He was born in La Piedad, Michoacán, México, but grew up in Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua, México. In 1970, he moved to Santa Barbara.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Santa Maria Elks Delay Eviction for 2 Organizations at Event Center

Amid a new strategy for managing the Santa Maria Elks/Unocal Event Center, two organizations received 90-day extensions to remain at the facility, but a college rodeo team will return to train there at some point. Eviction notices, issued last year, meant Tri-Valley RC Modelers, Santa Maria BMX and The Shack...
SANTA MARIA, CA
Noozhawk

Registration Open For Lompoc Father Daughter Dance

The Lompoc Parks & Recreation Division invites the community to put on their dancing shoes and register for the Father Daughter Dance, back for 2023. This year’s Father Daughter Dance will take place 6-8:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3; Saturday, Feb. 4; and Sunday, Feb. 5. Doors will open at 5 p.m. each night for photos only.
LOMPOC, CA
Noozhawk

Amplifying New Plays and Playwrights at LAUNCH PAD Reading Festival

LAUNCH PAD’s reading festival brings the Black American experience, family and community stories to center stage. History is fascinating, but it seldom fits neatly into a satisfying dramatic arc. From Shakespeare to the screenwriters of “The Crown,” dramatists have long grappled with this dilemma. So Jacqueline E....
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Linda Gregory of Santa Barbara, 1949-2022

Linda Gregory passed away unexpectedly and suddenly on Dec. 30, 2022. Her family and friends will miss her quiet, steady presence and her “always being there” for them, like an angel by their side. She was a fun, light-hearted person, not one to criticize, and was rarely angry.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Flooding Leads to Orcutt Evacuations Near St. Joseph High

Flooding forced the evacuation of several homes in an Orcutt neighborhood Monday evening. At approximately 5 p.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters were dispatched to the 4200 block of Hibiscus Court, off Parkland Drive a block east of South Bradley Road, with assistance requested from Santa Maria firefighters and county sheriff’s deputies.
ORCUTT, CA
Noozhawk

Photos and Videos of the Storm Flooding in Santa Barbara County

Flooding and mudslides were widely reported Monday as the region was pounded by intense rainfall. Noozhawk photographers and local residents captured the changing conditions throughout the day. Santa Barbara city fire and law enforcement crews were conducting multiple vehicle rescues for people stuck in floodwaters. Some neighborhoods in flood zones,...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

Lake Cachuma Expected to Fill and Spill in Wake of Major Storms

Swelled by heavy runoff from recent large storms, Lake Cachuma is expected to fill and spill by this weekend, according to Santa Barbara County officials. The lake level continued to rise at the rate of about one foot per hour on Tuesday, and by 7 p.m. was at 78% of capacity, and about 15 feet below spill level, according to the county Public Works Department.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

Sinkhole in Orcutt, Levee Breach in Guadalupe Cause Major Damage

Truck after truck removed sandy soil several inches thick from Orcutt streets Tuesday after a huge sinkhole developed nearby, one of the storm-related incidents that damaged dozens of North Santa Barbara County homes. In Guadalupe, a breach of the Santa Maria River levee led to flooding that forced some residents...
GUADALUPE, CA
Noozhawk

MTD Restarts Bus Service on Modified Schedule

After suspending all bus service in the evening of Monday, Jan. 9, MTD service is expected to resume around noon on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Service will be operating on a modified Sunday schedule. Line 20 (Carpinteria) and Line 28 (UCSB Shuttle) and will be suspended for the entire day, otherwise the system will operate on a Sunday schedule.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Shelters Open Overnight Jan. 8 and Jan. 9

The Freedom Warming Centers will be open during the overnight hours 6 p.m.-6 a.m. Monday and Tuesday, Jan. 8 and 9 at the following sites. Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 1026 Sierra Madre, Santa Maria. First Presbyterian Church, 21 E. Constance Ave., Santa Barbara. Carpinteria Community Church – 1111 Vallecito...
LOMPOC, CA
Noozhawk

Community Bank of Santa Maria Posts Four Promotions

Janet Silveria, president/CEO Community Bank of Santa Maria has announced four promotions with the bank. Elise Fuentes has been promoted to a loan officer based at the bank’s Santa Maria Way branch. Marisol Cruz has been promoted to loan administrator. Natalie Barragan has been promoted to executive vice president and chief administration officer. Todd Norman has been promoted to executive vice president and chief financial officer.
SANTA MARIA, CA
Noozhawk

Community Memorial Health System Taps Mick Zdeblick as New CEO

Community Memorial Health System’s new president/CEO Mick Zdeblick began his new role Jan. 9, taking the reins from Gary K. Wilde, who retired after serving as president/CEO of the organization since 2004. “I look forward to building on Community Memorial’s reputation for advancing both the quality and delivery of...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

Spiritual Care is Just as Important as Care for Mind and Body at Vista del Monte

Traditionally, conversations about health and well-being focus on the mind and body, but spiritual health is also important. Spiritual health is nurtured by seeking meaning, purpose, and transcendence throughout the lifespan. “Some people’s spirituality is deeply rooted in organized religion,” said the Rev. Laura Mancuso, Spiritual Life Director at Vista...
SANTA BARBARA, CA

