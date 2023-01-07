ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Catalytic converter thefts surge in Topeka, police offer solution

By Ashley Oliver
KSNT News
KSNT News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PPIbL_0k6V99tH00

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – Topeka’s City Council will soon consider a new ordinance to combat catalytic converter thefts.

Those behind the proposal hope it will give police the tools they need to stop what’s becoming one of the most common and expensive property crimes in recent history. Topeka police say the city has seen a steady increase of catalytic converter thefts over the last five years. In the last two weeks of 2022, Topeka saw an additional 24 catalytic converter thefts.

A catalytic converter is a device installed in the exhaust system of a motor vehicle that uses a catalyst to convert pollutant gases into 47 less harmful gases. It contains precious metals that can be resold at scrap yards for easy money.

Failure to repay bank loans earns Kansas man $184,000 fine

Police say multiple factors are behind the spike in thefts. The say the two biggest problems are the increased value of precious metals within the part and the difficulty of arresting and prosecuting those who traffic stolen parts.

These thefts often happen at night when no witnesses are around and occur within a matter of minutes or even seconds. Once a catalytic convert is removed from a vehicle, it’s nearly impossible to identify where it came from because the parts aren’t usually marked. Police say with so few tools to combat these thefts, the cases just can’t be solved.

That’s why police are encouraging Topeka city leaders to adopt an ordinance modeled after one the City of Wichita passed last year. The proposed ordinance would make it illegal to possess, accept, process, store, hold, keep, receive, reuse or collect catalytic converters.

There would be exceptions. A person would be allowed to possess a cut catalytic converter with proof of ownership of vehicle from which the part was removed, a bill of sale for vehicle or part and contact information for the seller.

Click here for more Top Stories | KSNT.com

Proof of work or service order requiring removal of the part, and a letter from Topeka police allowing possession of the part would also be required. Recyclers and precious metal dealers would be exempt from these rules.

Stealing a catalytic converter under the new ordinance would be a misdemeanor offense. On first conviction, a person would face up to six months in jail and a fine of up to $1,000.

The Topeka City Council will discuss the proposal on Tuesday at their weekly meeting. No action is expected to be taken.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSNT News

Topeka catalytic converter ordinance approved

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka city council unanimously approved a new ordinance Tuesday they hope will deter catalytic converter thefts. Just in the last couple weeks of 2022, Topeka saw more than 20 catalytic converter thefts.Tuesdays unanimous vote, which was taken just minutes after the issue was presented, shows just how much the city council wants […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Two in custody after early-morning burglary Wednesday in North Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were in custody while a third person remained at large following a business burglary early Wednesday in North Topeka, authorities said. The break-in was reported around 4 a.m. in the 1800 block of N.W. Brickyard Road. Shawnee County sheriff’s deputies and Topeka police officers...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Manhattan man arrested after welfare check leads to warrant discovery

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man is behind bars after he attempted to outrun police when they discovered a warrant was out for his arrest during a welfare check. The Riley County Police Activity Report indicates that just after 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, officials received reports of a man who had been slumped over in his car in the 1700 block of Rockhill Rd. for an extended period of time.
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Topeka pair booked on drugs, weapons allegations following N. Topeka chase

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Topekans are behind bars after officials allegedly found drugs and weapons in their Suburban following a chase through North Topeka. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, just after 1 a.m., the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says Keith F. Kulper Jr., 42, and Jennifer D. Richardson, 28, of Topeka, were arrested and face possible felony charges that include felon in possession of a firearm after a police chase.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

North Topeka gas station robbed at gunpoint early Tuesday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A North Topeka gas station and convenience store was robbed early Tuesday, police said. The hold-up was reported at 3:30 a.m. at the Gas & Shop location at 1900 N.W. Topeka Blvd. Police said the robber displayed a gun and took cash from the business before...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Hotel trashcan fire leads to aggravated arson arrest of Topeka man

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a Topeka man allegedly attempted to set a hotel trashcan on fire and then resisted arrest he was booked on possible charges of aggravated arson. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that just after 4 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, that officials were called to the Topeka Relax Inn at 3802 SW Topeka Blvd. with reports of a disturbance.
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

Police: Kansas man allegedly sold meth near school

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on Drug allegations. On Friday, the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit and Shawnee County Drug Task Force served a search warrant in the 1900 Block of SE Illinois Avenue in Topeka, according to Lt. Ronnie Connell. While conducting the search warrant,...
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Shawnee Co. Sheriff deputies work to identify shooting suspect

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating a suspect in a recent shooting outside Baby Dolls. Abigail Christian, a spokesperson for the SNSO, said that the sheriff’s office is trying to identify an individual connected to a shooting outside Baby Dolls. Shortly before 2 a.m. on Dec. 31, […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Riley woman booked on aggravated battery following road rage incident

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Riley woman was booked into jail on aggravated battery after allegedly causing a crash in a road rage incident in Manhattan. The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 8 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Kimball Ave. and N. Seth Child Rd. with reports of a crash.
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Police identify victim of weekend homicide near downtown Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police have identified the victim of a weekend homicide near downtown Topeka. The Topeka Police Department says on Monday, Jan. 9, that it has identified the victim of a homicide the day before as Shawn A. Carter, 45, of Topeka. Officials continue to investigate the circumstances...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

K-4 reopened following 3-vehicle collision that sent one woman to the hospital

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was injured in a three-vehicle wreck that closed K-4 for around 2 hours, northeast of Topeka. The Kansas Highway Patrol said it happened just before noon Tuesday. They say a 2009 Volkswagen Jetta driven by Joseph D. Hodgkiss-Epling, 23, of Meriden, waiting to turn left onto NE 39th was rear-ended by a 2005 Buick LeSabre driven by Elizabeth D. Parker, 40, of Silver Lake, pushing it into the path of an oncoming 2007 Ford F150 driven by Jared H. Tyler, 40, of Valley Falls.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Midnight construction work to close lanes of busy South Topeka intersection

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Construction work over the midnight hours will close lanes of a busy South Topeka intersection. Officials with the City of Topeka say that at midnight on Wednesday, Jan. 11, Evergy will reduce lanes in the intersection of Topeka Blvd., Kansas Ave. and the I-470 ramps. The move will help with the removal of several overhead transmission line connections.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Police ID person killed in Topeka shooting

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka Police have released the name of a person found dead in a weekend shooting. Shawn Carter, 45, of Topeka, was found dead Sunday morning near 13th and Madison in Southeast Topeka, police said Monday. Police said Carter was shot to death. Officers were dispatched to the shooting at 8:51 a.m. Sunday.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Officials help stabilize car flipped in North Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials helped stabilize a car that had been flipped onto its side in North Lawrence. Lawrence-Douglas Co. Fire Medical says it responded with the Lawrence Police Department to reports of an injury crash around 2 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, at the intersection of Kasold and N. Peterson Dr.
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

KBI arrests Lansing inmate in nearly decade-old teen homicide case

LANSING, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lansing inmate was arrested in connection with a nearly decade-old case involving the homicide of a 16-year-old girl. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says that on Friday, Jan. 6, after a joint investigation with the Kansas City, Mo., Police Department, Billy I. Dupree, 38, of Kansas City, Kan. was arrested for the suspected murder of a 16-year-old girl in 2014.
LANSING, KS
KSNT News

Topeka volunteers celebrates Shawnee County law enforcement

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Today is National Law Enforcement Day, and a group of Topeka volunteers is showing its support all day and night. The group is holding a 24-hour meal donation providing law enforcement a free meal any time of the day. Volunteers have been handing them out since midnight, and they will be out […]
TOPEKA, KS
KAKE TV

2 killed, 1 hurt in head-on crash on I-70 in Kansas

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KAKE) - Two women were killed and a man suffered serious injuries when a wrong-way driver collided with another vehicle on Interstate 70. The crash happened at around 7 p.m. Monday on I-70 near Marshall Army Airfield in Geary County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports a Chevy Cruze was heading east in the westbound lanes when it struck a Hyundai Elantra head-on.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
KVOE

LYON COUNTY DISTRICT COURT: Man arrested after alleged incident at Emporia hotel listed as Colorado fugitive; marijuana distribution case set for preliminary hearing

The man who allegedly caused a disturbance in an Emporia hotel before leading authorities on a short chase through the building on New Year’s Eve has other legal concerns. Adam Nicklaus Lacer-D’Angelo was listed as a fugitive from justice after an alleged 2021 incident in Colorado. Lacer-D’Angelo is accused of two counts of assault on a peace officer, including one while in custody, and trespass.
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

20K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy