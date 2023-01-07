ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange, CA

kcrw.com

Conservative-majority school boards oust superintendents in Orange, Capistrano

Last November’s elections brought slim conservative majorities to the Orange and Capistrano school boards. In recent weeks, there have been major shake ups and firings in those Orange County districts. Both conservative boards dismissed their superintendents without cause or early notice, leading to an uproar among parents and pushes for recalls of newly-elected board members.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Changes coming to City Hall?

Opportunities to reverse decisions by previous city councils abound on the agenda for Wednesday’s Westminster City Council meeting. Under legislative items, the council will consider an ordinance allowing for the location of the mayor’s office – in this case, Chi Charlie Nguyen – to inside the City Hall.
orangecountytribune.com

“Personal care” law approved

The second and final reading of a “personal care” ordinance aimed at curbing the use of such businesses and medical offices for illicit business was approved by the Stanton City Council on Tuesday night. On a 4-0 vote – Councilmember Gary Taylor (District 3) was absent – the...
orangecountytribune.com

Help OK’d for two parades

Requests for a bit of financial help from West Garden Grove sports fans and the City of Westminster were both approved by the Garden Grove City Council at its meeting Tuesday night. The council voted 7-0 to approve a co-sponsorship of the annual West Garden Grove Youth Baseball Opening Day...
GARDEN GROVE, CA
theavtimes.com

Former LA Care worker ties resignation to disparate treatment, comments

A Black woman is suing LA Care, alleging she was forced to resign from her job in human resources in 2022 in frustration over nothing being done about her complaints of disparate treatment of employees of her race as well as stereotypical comments from her boss. Marilyn Dyson‘s Los Angeles...
2urbangirls.com

Former LA County fire captain sues to receive retirement badge

LOS ANGELES – A former Los Angeles County Fire Department captain — who sued the county, alleging he followed orders and took photos of the Kobe Bryant helicopter crash scene in 2020, but was not compensated for legal expenses after being sued — has expanded his lawsuit to seek his retirement badge.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Voice of OC

How Did Fullerton’s Roads Get So Bad?

Potholes, cracks and rough asphalt have long plagued the streets of Fullerton – an issue residents have routinely called on the city to fix. But how did the roads in this North Orange County college town get this bad?. Mayor Fred Jung pointed to decades of neglect and misappropriation...
FULLERTON, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man charged with running down toddler in Orange County

SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 26-year-old Westminster man was charged with a misdemeanor Tuesday for allegedly fatally striking a 3-year-old pedestrian while driving without a license. Marco Antonio Decastilla was charged with a misdemeanor count of vehicular manslaughter without gross negligence and was ticketed for driving without a license,...
WESTMINSTER, CA
newsantaana.com

A senior resident of Fountain Valley is missing

The Fountain Valley Police Department needs the community’s assistance in locating Fountain Valley resident Julian Valdez. Julian was last seen today (Monday, January 09, 2023), at approximately 11:30 a.m., near the area of Heil Avenue and Bushard Street in Fountain Valley. Julian left his home in a nearby neighborhood...
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, CA
goldrushcam.com

Skimmer Builder Sentenced to Prison for Role in Stealing Financial Identities at Gas Pumps in Southern California - Potential Victims Urged to Contact DOJ

Potential Victims Urged to Contact Justice Department. January 10, 2023 – SAN DIEGO – A Los Angeles resident was sentenced yesterday to 41 months in prison for his role building specialized devices to steal the financial information of unwitting victims at. gas pumps throughout Southern California. Robert Fichidzhyan,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Prosecutor’s error leads to dismissal of indictments of former Orange County police officers

SANTA ANA, Calif. – Indictments related to bounty hunter work were tossed Friday for two former Orange County police officers who made headlines when they lost their jobs. Rodger Jeffrey Corbett and Kevin Pedersen were indicted on June 9 on two counts of kidnapping and one count of false imprisonment with sentencing enhancements for being armed in the commission of a felony, according to court records. But the indictments were dismissed after the Orange County District Attorney’s Office conceded an error in instructing the grand jury, according to court records.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Deputy Cordero's Riverside funeral drew massive attendance

A memorial service for fallen Deputy Isaiah Cordero followed a dramatic 2.5 mile procession through Riverside streets as Cordero's flag-draped coffin was transported from the mortuary to Harvest Christian Fellowship for the emotional service.Supporters lining the procession route to the church showed reverence as they held crosses, waved flags and bowed their heads.Hundreds of law enforcement personnel from throughout the county, California and a few other states were on hand to salute the fallen lawman as pallbearers carried the coffin into the church.Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco remembered the motorcycle patrol deputy gunned down during a Dec. 29 traffic stop...
RIVERSIDE, CA

