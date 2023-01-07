Read full article on original website
Los Angeles Rams Lose CoachOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
The Los Angeles billionaire giving away her fortuneAsh JurbergLos Angeles, CA
Viral Videos Show Los Angeles River Overflowing as Heavy Storms Hammer Southern CaliforniaDylan BarketLos Angeles, CA
Coachella's 2023 lineup has been revealedEveryday EntertainmentLos Angeles, CA
New Jersey witness says shape-changing object 150 feet over neighbor's homeRoger MarshLong Beach, CA
Did Orange Unified School Officials Improperly Replace Their Superintendent?
As public schools become battlegrounds over social curriculums and vaccines, parents in the Orange Unified School District are asking how four of their elected school board members agreed to oust two top district bosses without any prior discussion with their other colleagues. In just 24 hours. It’s leading questions about...
kcrw.com
Conservative-majority school boards oust superintendents in Orange, Capistrano
Last November’s elections brought slim conservative majorities to the Orange and Capistrano school boards. In recent weeks, there have been major shake ups and firings in those Orange County districts. Both conservative boards dismissed their superintendents without cause or early notice, leading to an uproar among parents and pushes for recalls of newly-elected board members.
orangecountytribune.com
Changes coming to City Hall?
Opportunities to reverse decisions by previous city councils abound on the agenda for Wednesday’s Westminster City Council meeting. Under legislative items, the council will consider an ordinance allowing for the location of the mayor’s office – in this case, Chi Charlie Nguyen – to inside the City Hall.
orangecountytribune.com
“Personal care” law approved
The second and final reading of a “personal care” ordinance aimed at curbing the use of such businesses and medical offices for illicit business was approved by the Stanton City Council on Tuesday night. On a 4-0 vote – Councilmember Gary Taylor (District 3) was absent – the...
orangecountytribune.com
Help OK’d for two parades
Requests for a bit of financial help from West Garden Grove sports fans and the City of Westminster were both approved by the Garden Grove City Council at its meeting Tuesday night. The council voted 7-0 to approve a co-sponsorship of the annual West Garden Grove Youth Baseball Opening Day...
theavtimes.com
Former LA Care worker ties resignation to disparate treatment, comments
A Black woman is suing LA Care, alleging she was forced to resign from her job in human resources in 2022 in frustration over nothing being done about her complaints of disparate treatment of employees of her race as well as stereotypical comments from her boss. Marilyn Dyson‘s Los Angeles...
2urbangirls.com
Former LA County fire captain sues to receive retirement badge
LOS ANGELES – A former Los Angeles County Fire Department captain — who sued the county, alleging he followed orders and took photos of the Kobe Bryant helicopter crash scene in 2020, but was not compensated for legal expenses after being sued — has expanded his lawsuit to seek his retirement badge.
How Did Fullerton’s Roads Get So Bad?
Potholes, cracks and rough asphalt have long plagued the streets of Fullerton – an issue residents have routinely called on the city to fix. But how did the roads in this North Orange County college town get this bad?. Mayor Fred Jung pointed to decades of neglect and misappropriation...
2urbangirls.com
Man charged with running down toddler in Orange County
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 26-year-old Westminster man was charged with a misdemeanor Tuesday for allegedly fatally striking a 3-year-old pedestrian while driving without a license. Marco Antonio Decastilla was charged with a misdemeanor count of vehicular manslaughter without gross negligence and was ticketed for driving without a license,...
KTLA.com
New Long Beach mayor expected to call for state of emergency over homelessness crisis
Long Beach’s new Mayor, Rex Richardson, is expected to call for a state of emergency to tackle homelessness during his first state of the city address. The mayor is hoping the city council will adopt his emergency declaration moments before his address this coming Tuesday. Frustrated business owners, like...
newsantaana.com
A senior resident of Fountain Valley is missing
The Fountain Valley Police Department needs the community’s assistance in locating Fountain Valley resident Julian Valdez. Julian was last seen today (Monday, January 09, 2023), at approximately 11:30 a.m., near the area of Heil Avenue and Bushard Street in Fountain Valley. Julian left his home in a nearby neighborhood...
Jurors Deadlock In Irvine Fatal Crash Trial
A transgender woman with an extensive record of speeding tickets was convicted Monday for a hit-and-run with permanent and serious injury for a fatal crash in Irvine, but jurors deadlocked on more serious charges.
goldrushcam.com
Skimmer Builder Sentenced to Prison for Role in Stealing Financial Identities at Gas Pumps in Southern California - Potential Victims Urged to Contact DOJ
Potential Victims Urged to Contact Justice Department. January 10, 2023 – SAN DIEGO – A Los Angeles resident was sentenced yesterday to 41 months in prison for his role building specialized devices to steal the financial information of unwitting victims at. gas pumps throughout Southern California. Robert Fichidzhyan,...
Mother of slain Riverside County deputy calls for judge to resign
The mother of a slain Riverside County sheriff's deputy demanded the resignation of a judge who had previously released the lawman's shooter despite a violent criminal record.
2urbangirls.com
Prosecutor’s error leads to dismissal of indictments of former Orange County police officers
SANTA ANA, Calif. – Indictments related to bounty hunter work were tossed Friday for two former Orange County police officers who made headlines when they lost their jobs. Rodger Jeffrey Corbett and Kevin Pedersen were indicted on June 9 on two counts of kidnapping and one count of false imprisonment with sentencing enhancements for being armed in the commission of a felony, according to court records. But the indictments were dismissed after the Orange County District Attorney’s Office conceded an error in instructing the grand jury, according to court records.
foxla.com
Rebecca Grossman, accused in deadly Westlake Village DUI crash, to appear in court in March
WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. - The latest court hearing for Rebecca Grossman, the Hidden Hills socialite charged with murder in connection with the deadly DUI crash in Westlake Village that killed two brothers, has been postponed to March 6. A family spokesperson told FOX 11 the pretrial hearing was postponed after...
Authorities offer $20,000 reward to catch 19-year-old’s shooters
A $20,000 reward was offered Monday for information leading to the arrest of the suspects responsible for the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Michelle Diaz in Westmont. Diaz was killed on Nov. 22, 2020, about 7:45 p.m. in the 1400 block of West 106th Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
2urbangirls.com
Woman sentenced to prison for embezzling from Orange County employer
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 60-year-old woman was sentenced Friday to 16 months in prison for embezzling nearly $353,000 over six years as the office manager of a small business in Santa Ana. Martha Jean Czerkawski pleaded guilty on July 22 to 106 felony counts of possession of checks...
Deputy Cordero's Riverside funeral drew massive attendance
A memorial service for fallen Deputy Isaiah Cordero followed a dramatic 2.5 mile procession through Riverside streets as Cordero's flag-draped coffin was transported from the mortuary to Harvest Christian Fellowship for the emotional service.Supporters lining the procession route to the church showed reverence as they held crosses, waved flags and bowed their heads.Hundreds of law enforcement personnel from throughout the county, California and a few other states were on hand to salute the fallen lawman as pallbearers carried the coffin into the church.Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco remembered the motorcycle patrol deputy gunned down during a Dec. 29 traffic stop...
foxla.com
7-Eleven robberies: 1 of 2 suspects in deadly crime spree across SoCal sentenced
LOS ANGELES - One of two suspects arrested in connection with a string of 7-Eleven robberies and three murders as part of a violent crime spree spanning four Southern California counties last July was sentenced Monday. Jason Payne, 44, of Los Angeles, was sentenced to seven years in state prison...
