NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills
In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
NFL world reacts to horrible Tua Tagovailoa news
When the Miami Dolphins take on the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs this weekend, they’ll be doing it without starting quarterback Tua Tagovaloa as he remains in concussion protocol after suffering his second concussion of the season. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel ruled Tua Tagovailoa out on Wednesday because Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Tua Tagovailoa news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation
A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
Sporting News
Where is Urban Meyer now? A retreat to Fox Sports followed controversial NFL stint, firing by Jaguars
What a difference a year has made for the Jaguars. This time last season, Jacksonville was more worried about who it would take first overall in the 2022 NFL Draft as the franchise ended up with the No. 1 pick for the second time in as many years. Now, the Jaguars are AFC South champs and the No. 4 seed in the AFC playoffs.
Hall of Fame Running Back Dies
Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
Sporting News
What channel is Chargers vs. Jaguars on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL wild-card playoff game
A pair of hairdos take centerstage on Saturday night, when Justin Herbert and the Chargers take on Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars in Jacksonville in the AFC's opening wild-card matchup. Herbert and Lawrence are both making their playoff debuts, but both took very different routes to get to this point....
Sporting News
Rookie coaches in the NFL playoffs: How Brian Daboll, Kevin O'Connell, Mike McDaniel led Year 1 turnarounds
The NFL had one of its busiest offseasons in 2022, both in terms of player movement and coaching movement. Ten teams hired a new head coach. Half those clubs hired someone with no previous head coaching experience. With so much change in the league, the 2022 season presented a prime opportunity for some of those newcomers to engineer quick turnarounds.
Sporting News
Why is Al Michaels calling NBC's Jaguars vs. Chargers wild-card playoff game with Tony Dungy?
As the NFL playoffs get underway this weekend, a legendary voice will make a return to his former network. Al Michaels will be back in the commentator's booth for NBC on Saturday night as he teams up with Tony Dungy to call Jaguars vs. Chargers in primetime. Michaels has been...
Sporting News
Why college football desperately needs to fix its postseason schedule
Imagine the AFC and NFC championship games getting more viewers than the Super Bowl. That is the world college football is living in right now. For the second time in three seasons, the College Football Playoff national championship game had fewer viewers than the CFP semifinals. A record-low 17.2 million viewers watched Georgia’s 65-7 win over TCU on Monday night after Georgia-Ohio State pulled in 22.4 million (on New Year’s Eve, no less) and TCU-Michigan had 21.7.
Sporting News
Ravens' Sammy Watkins wants Lamar Jackson back on field vs. Bengals: 'I hope he hobbles back out there'
Lamar Jackson's knee sprain has proved more fickle than anticipated. The Ravens star, who left his team's Week 13 game vs. the Broncos after taking a hit to the leg, hasn't taken part in practice in more than a month. On Thursday, he publicly disclosed the details of his injury on Twitter, a move that reportedly rankled team brass.
Sporting News
Al Michaels reflects on calling Amazon's awful 2022 Thursday night games: 'I can't sell a used car'
"Thursday Night Football" has never been known as the best primetime window. The slot requires all 32 NFL teams to appear at least once during a short window throughout the season, which leads to some less exciting games. In his first year with Amazon, Al Michaels, longtime voice of "Sunday...
Sporting News
Is Chargers coach Joe Lombardi related to Vince Lombardi? Family connection between Chargers OC and Packers legend
Lombardi is a weighty name to hold in the NFL. No one likely knows that better than Chargers offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi, for the whom the question constantly looms: Is he one of the Lombardis? Or is it a coincidence?. The short answer is, yes, Lombardi is the grandson of...
Sporting News
Bills' Dion Dawkins has hilarious dating analogy on playing Dolphins for third time: 'Hopefully we can take them home'
Bills offensive lineman Dion Dawkins thinks of Buffalo's wild-card meeting with the Dolphins on Sunday as less of a rubber match between divisional rivals, and more of a pivotal third date. The sixth-year tackle didn't seem overly worried about playing Miami, which beat the Bills 21-19 in Week 3 before...
Sporting News
Today's Best NBA Bets: Odds, lines & picks for Thursday, Jan. 12
There are six games on Thursday's NBA slate, meaning bettors will have plenty of opportunities for action. Some of tonight's most intriguing lines are in the Thunder-Sixers, Mavericks-Lakers, and Cavaliers-Trail Blazers games, and the betting experts from BetQL have sorted through all the odds to help you find the best wagers.
Sporting News
Seahawks vs. 49ers weather updates: Heavy rain in Santa Clara forecast for NFL playoff game
The 49ers will play the Seahawks, a team they have already beaten twice this season, in the NFL's super wild-card weekend. San Francisco, a trendy pick to challenge for the 2023 Super Bowl, should feel confident in its ability to earn a clean sweep over its NFC West divisional rival. It wouldn't necessarily take an act of God for Seattle to beat the 49ers, but there's a reason the home team opens as a 9.5-point favorite.
