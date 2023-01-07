ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

rolling out

NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills

In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to horrible Tua Tagovailoa news

When the Miami Dolphins take on the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs this weekend, they’ll be doing it without starting quarterback Tua Tagovaloa as he remains in concussion protocol after suffering his second concussion of the season. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel ruled Tua Tagovailoa out on Wednesday because Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Tua Tagovailoa news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
People

Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation

A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
OnlyHomers

Hall of Fame Running Back Dies

Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sporting News

Rookie coaches in the NFL playoffs: How Brian Daboll, Kevin O'Connell, Mike McDaniel led Year 1 turnarounds

The NFL had one of its busiest offseasons in 2022, both in terms of player movement and coaching movement. Ten teams hired a new head coach. Half those clubs hired someone with no previous head coaching experience. With so much change in the league, the 2022 season presented a prime opportunity for some of those newcomers to engineer quick turnarounds.
MINNESOTA STATE
Sporting News

Why college football desperately needs to fix its postseason schedule

Imagine the AFC and NFC championship games getting more viewers than the Super Bowl. That is the world college football is living in right now. For the second time in three seasons, the College Football Playoff national championship game had fewer viewers than the CFP semifinals. A record-low 17.2 million viewers watched Georgia’s 65-7 win over TCU on Monday night after Georgia-Ohio State pulled in 22.4 million (on New Year’s Eve, no less) and TCU-Michigan had 21.7.
GEORGIA STATE
Sporting News

Today's Best NBA Bets: Odds, lines & picks for Thursday, Jan. 12

There are six games on Thursday's NBA slate, meaning bettors will have plenty of opportunities for action. Some of tonight's most intriguing lines are in the Thunder-Sixers, Mavericks-Lakers, and Cavaliers-Trail Blazers games, and the betting experts from BetQL have sorted through all the odds to help you find the best wagers.
Sporting News

Seahawks vs. 49ers weather updates: Heavy rain in Santa Clara forecast for NFL playoff game

The 49ers will play the Seahawks, a team they have already beaten twice this season, in the NFL's super wild-card weekend. San Francisco, a trendy pick to challenge for the 2023 Super Bowl, should feel confident in its ability to earn a clean sweep over its NFC West divisional rival. It wouldn't necessarily take an act of God for Seattle to beat the 49ers, but there's a reason the home team opens as a 9.5-point favorite.
SEATTLE, WA

