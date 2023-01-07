Wind Advisory issued for Mountains Of San Benito County And Interior Monterey County Including Pinnacles National Monument by NWS

Effective: 2023-01-11 11:03:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-11 23:15:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Merced FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by other multiple causes is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central California, including the following counties, Mariposa and Merced. * WHEN...Until 900 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is occurring. Multiple structures are flooded and some sand bagging operations are continuing. Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. Expect many areas of slow moving or standing water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 858 AM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to ongoing flooding. Flooding is already occurring in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Merced, Atwater, Planada and Le Grand. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

MERCED COUNTY, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO