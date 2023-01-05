Read full article on original website
Britain Soccer FA Cup
Stevenage's Jamie Reid scores his side's first goal during the English FA Cup third round soccer match between Aston Villa and Stevenage at Villa Park, Birmingham, England, Sunday Jan. 8, 2023. (Nick Potts/PA via AP)
Man United, Liverpool Or Spurs May Be Buyout Targets For Qatar Fund - Bloomberg News
MAN UNITED, LIVERPOOL OR SPURS MAY BE BUYOUT TARGETS FOR QATAR FUND - BLOOMBERG NEWS
Ronaldo to earn 400 million euros in Saudi: club source
Footballer Christiano Ronaldo will earn 200 million euros to promote Saudi Arabia's joint 2030 World Cup bid in addition to his club salary, a source close to his club told AFP Monday. The Portuguese superstar, 37, unveiled to thousands of Al Nassr fans in Riyadh last week, is by far...
MLS CF Montreal Training Soccer
CF Montreal midfielder Victor Wanyama goes through a drill on the first day of MLS soccer training camp in Montreal, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)
Djokovic taken to limit before winning Adelaide title
Top seed Novak Djokovic saved a match point and was forced to the limit as he held on to defeat Sebastian Korda 6-7 (8/10), 7-6 (7/3), 6-4 on Sunday and win the Adelaide International. The 21-time Grand Slam winner needed more than three hours to stamp his authority on his...
