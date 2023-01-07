Doesn't look like the kid that did the Uvalde killings stood a chance. With a crazy mother. Don't get me wrong. He chose to do it. But sounds like he didn't have a decent home life. So senseless. All of those innocent lives.
Assault&Battery🤔 She should be facing Attempted Murder Charges as well... She threatened to kill her own father.... Boy, the apple certainly didn't have far to fall from the tree.... Like Mother Like Son....
she didn't have a child that was murdered in the school. her child WAS THE ONE that murdered the children in school. her psychological and mental well-being probably had a part in the decision he made to shoot a bunch of little children.. innocent children.
