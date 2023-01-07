ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Comments / 50

Peggy Brown
3d ago

Doesn't look like the kid that did the Uvalde killings stood a chance. With a crazy mother. Don't get me wrong. He chose to do it. But sounds like he didn't have a decent home life. So senseless. All of those innocent lives.

Reply(3)
23
RarityStation51
4d ago

Assault&Battery🤔 She should be facing Attempted Murder Charges as well... She threatened to kill her own father.... Boy, the apple certainly didn't have far to fall from the tree.... Like Mother Like Son....

Reply
15
Katie Pickens
3d ago

she didn't have a child that was murdered in the school. her child WAS THE ONE that murdered the children in school. her psychological and mental well-being probably had a part in the decision he made to shoot a bunch of little children.. innocent children.

Reply(5)
12
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Uvalde School Police Chief: I 'Contained' Shooter in Classroom to Protect Kids Outside

Pete Arredondo, who was fired in August, explained his decisions to the Texas Department of Safety shortly after the May 2022 tragedy at Robb Elementary School The embattled former police chief of Uvalde schools said his priority was saving children and staff in other parts of Robb Elementary School after a gunman entered and opened fire in May 2022, killing 19 students and two teachers.  According to a new video obtained by CNN, Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Police Chief Pete Arredondo told investigators he made the decision after the...
UVALDE, TX
People

People

380K+
Followers
65K+
Post
254M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

 https://people.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy