Pete Arredondo, who was fired in August, explained his decisions to the Texas Department of Safety shortly after the May 2022 tragedy at Robb Elementary School The embattled former police chief of Uvalde schools said his priority was saving children and staff in other parts of Robb Elementary School after a gunman entered and opened fire in May 2022, killing 19 students and two teachers. According to a new video obtained by CNN, Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Police Chief Pete Arredondo told investigators he made the decision after the...

UVALDE, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO