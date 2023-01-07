Allison Holker Remembers Late Husband Stephen “tWitch” Boss as “True Beacon of Light”

Allison Holker took to social media to share an emotional video, paying tribute to her late husband , Stephen “tWitch” Boss.

The video includes photos of the couple getting engaged, at their wedding and living life together with their three kids, Weslie, 14, Zaia, 2, and Maddox, 6.

“To my husband, best friend, babe, Chee-chalker, Superman and father of my children I LOVE YOU FOREVER and ALWAYS,” Holker wrote in the Instagram caption of the video, which is set to Rihanna’s “Lift Me Up.”

It continued, “We will forever remember you as the true beacon of light that you were and we will continue to cast your light and love throughout the world. Thank you for our incredible memories and our beautiful life shared together.”

Holker and Boss met in 2010 on So You Think You Can Dance , where the latter became a fan-favorite. The two professional dancers were all-stars together on the show’s seventh season and started dating at the end of that year’s competition.

“We shared a dance at the wrap party of that season of So You Think You Can Dance , and we have been together ever since,” Boss told People in February 2022. “There was no dialogue, there was no conversation or a first hangout. Literally, we danced, and we were together holding hands the very next day. And we never looked back.” They got married three years later.

Boss died by suicide on Dec. 13, according to his rep. Holker also confirmed his death, writing, in part, “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father and an inspiration to his fans.” She added, “To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory.”